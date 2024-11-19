Homepage > News > Interviews > Overcoming restrictions in developing scalable on-chain apps

Web3 developers are the driving force of innovation in the emerging tech landscape, and while they are presented with numerous tools to assist them in developing applications, they are faced with restrictions, which can be surpassed with a scalable blockchain network.

Scaling limitations are major drawbacks for most blockchains, with some needing a major overhaul in their architectural design to allow developers to seamlessly build on-chain, according to Darren Kellenschwiler.

Working as a technical lead at the BSV Association (BSVA), Kellenschwiler has been exposed to the perils of developers building on blockchain networks, given their unfamiliarity with the technology. This pushed the BSVA to work on upgrading the BSV blockchain’s topology to push the boundaries of its scalability while making it easier for developers to actualize their concept. It also collaborated with a key industry player in the IT sector to help them get on board.

At the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit in Zurich, Kellenschwiler told CoinGeek that making things simpler for developers new to the space is what the BSVA was aiming for when it introduced the Mandala upgrade, an improvement designed to enhance availability, scalability, and operational efficiency of the BSV network.

“Just make it really simple; use the tools that all developers are used to already, not try and reinvent the wheel here, just make life easy,” he said, adding that the Association offers software development kits (SDKs) and other app-specific components like Overlay Networks and Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) to make building on-chain relatively easier.

While these tools have been made available, the challenge now is how to get them to the broader market. This is where the BSVA’s partnership with AWS enters the picture.

Cloud computing firm AWS acts as a go-to-market where developers can find all the deployed Web3 solutions they can use for app development.

“AWS just makes it really cheap to start something…spin something up. So, it’s not a lot of work involved in getting that up and running,” Kellenschwiler said.

BSVA’s strategic collaboration with AWS is anticipated to support the wider adoption of the BSV blockchain and facilitate peer-to-peer transactions to create micropayment economies, as what Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned for the network. It will also become a model for other blockchains to follow, attracting more developers to the blockchain space and encouraging them to dabble with other emerging technologies in developing solutions.

