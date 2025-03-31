Homepage > News > Editorial > Why advancing ‘Teranode developers’ is a better path for BSV

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

The blockchain space has matured significantly in recent years, with projects like Ethereum, Solana, and Polkadot demonstrating what it takes to build thriving ecosystems. Yet, BSV, despite its compelling vision of a scalable blockchain

for enterprise and government applications, remains at a crossroads. While its goals are ambitious, its execution strategy requires recalibration. A significant shift in focus—from “BSV developers” to “Teranode developers”—could be the catalyst needed to unlock the ecosystem’s full potential. Its “ChatGPT” moment.

This isn’t just about optics or branding. It’s a call to realign with Bitcoin’s “Satoshi Vision” while acknowledging the realities of today’s tech landscape. Here’s why advancing Teranode developers may be a better path forward.

A name that inspires: Why Teranode wins over BSV

Let’s address the elephant in the room: the name “BSV.” While it represents the “Bitcoin Satoshi Vision,” the reality is that the BSV ticker has been mired in controversy. This doesn’t mean we abandon its roots, but the term “BSV” can create barriers in conversations with developers, enterprises, and government bodies. Not all, but a fair many. The name carries baggage—associations with legal disputes, philosophical divides, and skepticism about scalability claims—that can deter newcomers from exploring the technology. Some would argue that this is a good thing, others not so much.

Enter Teranode—a name that is much sleeker, tech-forward, and naturally appealing to developers. It’s not just “cool to say,” but it also reflects the underlying purpose of the technology: a blockchain system built for massive scalability. Unlike “BSV,” which carries historical weight, “Teranode” resonates with those seeking better solutions for big data, global payments, and enterprise-grade applications.

Teranode isn’t about rebranding—it’s about creating a truly developer-first culture that emphasizes the power of scalable blockchain technology. Developers need a rallying point, and Teranode offers exactly that. By positioning Teranode as the face of the ecosystem, BSV can signal a fresh start while staying true to its core principles.

However, rebranding alone won’t solve deeper issues. The crypto ecosystem often thrives on marketing hype rather than functionality, unfortunately leading to scams and inflated expectations. BSV must focus on delivering tangible results to avoid falling into this trap. As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words. Rebranding should complement—not replace—the hard work of building utility and trust.

The missed opportunity: Developers first, then enterprise

In the blockchain industry, success stories repeatedly highlight one truth: developers drive adoption. Projects like Ethereum, Solana, and even BTC have shown that attracting and supporting a thriving developer community is the linchpin of long-term success. Once developers create products and tools that prove the system’s value, enterprises and governments inevitably follow.

BSV has taken an “old-school” approach, which might’ve worked well once upon a time, by focusing directly on enterprise and government use cases. This isn’t wrong in principle, but it skips a critical step. Enterprises don’t adopt technology because they were “educated” into it; they adopt it because the technology has already demonstrated its value. Look at the relative market success of BTC and Ethereum. They became industry leaders not because enterprises were courted directly but because developers built applications that drew users and created market demand.

For BSV, a renewed focus on developers—starting with those building on Teranode—would naturally lead to enterprise interest. Traction, not persuasion, drives adoption. By fostering a vibrant developer community, even in the open-source community (which is also thriving in the AI space; see this post from RedHat), BSV can revive the grassroots momentum needed to attract larger players. That said, it's important to acknowledge the progress BSV has made in securing partnerships. These efforts demonstrate the ecosystem's potential, even if they haven't yet reached the scale of Ripple or IBM Hyperledger. The key is to build on these foundations by empowering developers to create innovative solutions that showcase BSV's capabilities.

Remembering the vision: Developers are partners, not obstacles

The “Satoshi vision” was built on the idea that Bitcoin could always scale “unbounded.” Yet, in recent years, BSV’s ecosystem has treated developers with indifference—or worse, resistance. In my opinion, this has been to its own detriment. Developers are not just critical for building applications; they are the advocates who evangelize the technology to others. Ignoring their role weakens the entire ecosystem.

Consider the splits in Bitcoin—from BTC to BCH to BSV. Each fork was driven largely by developer disagreements, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping the ecosystem. While going against the crowd isn’t inherently bad, ignoring developers altogether risks alienating a key constituency. The solution is simple: collaboration, not opposition. By creating a culture that values and supports developers, BSV can restore the principles of its roots while adapting to the present.

To achieve this, BSV must invest in developer relations. Companies like DigitalOcean, Vercel, and RedHat excel at building vibrant developer communities through consistent support, comprehensive documentation, and active engagement. Ethereum’s success is partly attributed to its robust DevRel strategy, which fosters innovation and attracts talent. If BSV wants to compete, it needs to adopt similar practices.

Concrete steps could include establishing a dedicated DevRel team, hosting regular hackathons, and offering grants for innovative projects built on Teranode. These initiatives would signal a serious commitment to developers and help attract and retain talent capable of pushing the boundaries of what Teranode can achieve.

The AI-blockchain convergence: An untapped opportunity

The rise of AI presents a unique opportunity for blockchain technology, and Teranode is well-positioned to capitalize on it. Developers today are building in public, sharing their tools, insights, and innovations with the world. This aligns perfectly with blockchain’s principles of transparency and trust.

Projects like TreeChat.ai exemplify this convergence. By combining AI with BSV’s scalable infrastructure, TreeChat has created a useful product that showcases blockchain’s potential in the AI-driven world. This is the type of innovation that attracts attention. If Teranode can position itself as the preferred platform for AI and blockchain developers, it would open up entirely new markets.

To seize this opportunity, BSV must actively foster a community that encourages these kinds of projects. This means providing resources, mentorship, and incentives for developers working at the intersection of AI and blockchain. By doing so, BSV can position itself as a leader in this emerging field.

What developers need: Support, not promises

Building a developer ecosystem requires more than just words. It demands tangible action, including creating a community team that focuses on developer relations (DevRel) and DevOps. Other blockchain ecosystems, from Ethereum to Polkadot, have demonstrated the importance of having dedicated resources for developers. These teams ensure that documentation is comprehensive, support is accessible, and community events are frequent.

For BSV, this would signal a serious commitment to developers, not just enterprises. It would also help attract and retain talent that can push the boundaries of what Teranode can achieve. Empty promises won’t cut it. Developers need to see action—and that action starts with focused attention and resources.

From education to demonstration

BSV has invested heavily in education efforts, but education alone isn’t enough. Developers aren’t won over by webinars or whitepapers; they’re convinced by demonstrations of useful, working products. Consider the success of ChatGPT in the AI space. After decades of groundwork, it took a single product with a simple, intuitive front end to captivate the world. Blockchain is in a similar position today, waiting for its own “ChatGPT moment.”

Teranode could be that moment. Its scalability and modular design make it a powerful tool for building practical applications that sell themselves. By focusing on creating real-world products, the ecosystem can inspire confidence in developers and enterprises alike.

A path forward: Build momentum with Teranode

The path is clear, but it requires bold decisions. Here’s how BSV can pivot toward a brighter future:

Embrace the Teranode Brand: Position it as the face of the ecosystem, attracting developers and signaling a fresh start. Invest in Developer Relations: Create a team dedicated to supporting and engaging developers through tools, resources, and community-building efforts. Prioritize Demonstration Over Education: Build and showcase products that prove the technology’s value without needing extensive explanation. Leverage AI and Blockchain Synergies: Support projects that combine AI and Teranode, tapping into a rapidly growing market. Collaborate With Developers: Recognize their role as partners and advocates, not just users.

The blockchain space is evolving, and BSV has a chance to lead—but only if it adapts to the needs of developers. The tools are there. The vision is there. Now it’s time to act.

Closing thoughts

Focusing on “Teranode developers” may be a necessary strategic alignment. By embracing a developer-first approach, BSV can unlock the full potential of its technology while building a vibrant, self-sustaining ecosystem. And this will in turn attract enterprise customers even more. The question is simple: Will BSV take the leap? Teranode provides the platform—now it’s time to let aligned developers take it to the next level. The future of scalable blockchain is here.

Watch: Teranode is the digital backbone of Bitcoin