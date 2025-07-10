Homepage > News > Editorial > Kurt Wuckert Jr. goes to Boulder

Time for a travel Vlog! Is “vlog” still a word? Either way, we’re going with it!

Let’s walk through the journey.

The premise

If there’s one thing the BSV economy needs more than anything else, it’s not more Twitterati or hobbyists. It’s more entrepreneurs and more investors: more builders who see Bitcoin not as a speculative asset to HODL until the next cycle, but as a protocol that can actually power real businesses every second of every day forever!

Last month, I packed my bags and flew to Boulder, Colorado. Because if you’re serious about attracting smart money and serious operators, sometimes you’ve got to get out of your echo chamber. And Boulder has quietly become one of the best places in America to do just that.

It’s not just the clean mountain air or the local startup coffee shops (though I’ll admit, both are pretty great). It’s that Boulder, unlike so many cities still clinging to the ghost of the last tech bubble, has evolved into a true ecosystem of practical, product-focused builders. Entrepreneurs there don’t waste time pontificating about the “future of money.” They’re busy solving customer problems, raising capital, and shipping real things.

The guru

And no one embodies that ethos better than Brad Feld.

Feld’s not just another VC in a Patagonia vest chasing the next hype curve. He’s been investing in technology companies for more than 30 years, through multiple crashes, and all the way to today. He co-founded Techstars in Boulder, helped scale the Foundry Group into one of the most respected venture firms in the country, and has backed hundreds of startups. But more than that, he’s built a philosophy around what makes startup communities thrive. It’s simple, deceptively so: give first. I saw Feld speak at the launch of his new book, Give First, where he shared stories from decades of building companies and ecosystems. The idea is that the best founders, investors, and local economies succeed when people lead with generosity, not extracting value at every turn, but looking for ways to support others, with no immediate expectation of financial payback. I saw Feld speak at the launch of his new book, Give First, where he shared stories from decades of building companies and ecosystems. The idea is that the best founders, investors, and local economies succeed when people lead with generosity, not extracting value at every turn, but looking for ways to support others, with no immediate expectation of financial payback.

If that sounds quaint, spend five minutes in most blockchain circles today. Memes, speculation, and zero-sum thinking still dominate everything. “Buy this coin so it pumps. Stake it. Dump it. Move on.” Meanwhile, almost no one is focused on what it means to actually build long-term value and create products that serve customers, generate revenue, and justify their existence beyond a white paper and a trading pair.

The opportunity

BSV, more than any other blockchain I’ve ever touched, desperately needs a boost of energy. We have the protocol. We have the scalability. What we don’t have (at least not yet at the scale we should) are investors and entrepreneurs laser-focused on using Bitcoin to solve complex commercial problems. People who care more about margins and business models than about Twitter likes and pumpy charts.

That’s why Boulder was refreshing. I had conversations with founders and small business owners who didn’t care much about coin price, but cared about cash flow, paying customers, and how technology could help them do more. It was a reminder that this is who we should be talking to if we want BSV to grow into what it was always meant to be: a robust, unbounded network for global commerce, not just a speculative playground.

And yeah, it was a pretty great time. We shot a highlight video so you can see it yourself: Brad, Boulder, startup chatter, even a little local color from taco joints that accept BSV. If you want to understand the kind of entrepreneurial spirit we should be courting, watch the video. If you’re building on Bitcoin, or thinking about it, I hope it convinces you to think bigger. Think like a founder. Think like Brad Feld. And maybe, just maybe, give first.

