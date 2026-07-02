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On December 19, 1776, Thomas Paine published the first number of The American Crisis. The American Continental Army was coming apart at the seams. Washington had lost New York, been chased the length of New Jersey, and was down to a few thousand cold, hungry, unpaid men whose enlistments expired on January 1. By any honest accounting, the cause was finished.

Paine opened with a line every American schoolchild used to know by heart when we were a proud nation: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country.”

As the story goes, Washington had it read aloud to his troops. Then, on Christmas night, he ferried those men across the ice-choked Delaware and marched on Trenton, where he routed a Hessian garrison at dawn on December 26. Eight days later, he beat the British again at Princeton. The Revolution that should have died in the snow was suddenly alive again.

I think about that winter a lot when I think about the Bitcoin Civil War.

The empire always has the numbers

Britain in 1776 was the most powerful nation on earth. It had the largest navy ever assembled, a professional army, a global treasury, and the credit of the City of London behind it. The colonies had farmers, a few cannons, and a Continental Congress printing paper money so worthless it gave us the phrase “not worth a Continental.” According to the smart money, there was no scenario where the colonists win. The investors in every European capital said so.

What does this have to do with Bitcoin?

For a decade, that same smart money has told you the same story about the original Bitcoin protocol. BTC has the market cap, the exchange listings, the ETFs, the Wall Street desks, the venture capital, and a media apparatus that repeats its talking points for free.

It is the empire.

BSV, the protocol that actually does what the white paper described, peer-to-peer electronic cash on a single public ledger that scales on-chain, has been delisted, mocked, litigated against, and written off. By market cap, it is a rounding error compared to BTC. By social media follower count, we have lost. Run the numbers, and the conclusion is the same one they reached in London in 1776: surrender is the rational move.

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America didn’t win on the numbers

America did not beat the British because the math flipped in its favor. For generations after the Revolution, it still looked like a loser on paper. America won because enough men were committed to something that does not show up on a balance sheet. They believed in self-government. They believed in rights, as Jefferson wrote, “endowed by their Creator,” which means rights that no king and no parliament had the authority to vote away. Those are not financial propositions. They are moral ones, and a moral claim that is actually true does not expire when the quarterly numbers look bad. It is, in the older sense of the word, eternal. It sits above the market because it was never subject to the market in the first place. They believed in self-government. They believed in rights, as Jefferson wrote, “endowed by their Creator,” which means rights that no king and no parliament had the authority to vote away. Those are not financial propositions. They are moral ones, and a moral claim that is actually true does not expire when the quarterly numbers look bad. It is, in the older sense of the word, eternal. It sits above the market because it was never subject to the market in the first place.

That is the whole argument for the original Bitcoin, and it has nothing to do with price.

A fixed protocol that no committee can rewrite is an honest ruler. An immutable public ledger is a record of truth that the powerful cannot quietly edit. Money that settles peer to peer, without a permissioned middleman skimming and surveilling every payment, is a tool for human liberty in the same plain sense that a free press is. There’s an infamous big blocker who has made the point for years, and it is the right one: a protocol that no one can change, not him, not anyone else, “not even God,” is exactly what drains the power out of money, because power lives in the ability to quietly rewrite the rules. You either think those things are worth defending, whether or not they are currently winning, or you don’t.

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The men in the boat didn’t know

The Americans won, but I refuse to sell you a fairy tale, so let’s take a deep breath and a few steps out to see the battlefield for what it is.

The men crossing the Delaware River that night did not know they would win. France had not yet committed. Saratoga had not happened. There was no guarantee waiting on the far bank, only brutal Hessians, the intense winter cold, and a huge opportunity.

The freezing Continental soldiers got in the boat anyway, on conviction, because the cause was worth the crossing, even if the crossing was the last thing they ever did.

I am not telling you BSV wins because Washington won. History does not hand out victories by analogy or a well-written article. What I am telling you is simpler and harder. The people who cross the river are the ones who hold to a cause, whether or not the odds have turned. Conviction is not a prediction. It is a decision you make before the result is in.

Paine understood this better than today’s influencers do. “Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered,” he wrote, “yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly.” The thing handed to you for free, the pump, the listing party: you will abandon the moment it dips. But the thing you bled for, you keep and hold sacred.

The summer soldiers have already left.

They left for the casino years ago, and they will leave the casino too the moment a redder candle frightens them, because they were never committed to anything but the number going up. The ones still standing in the cold, building, fighting, running the nodes and businesses that nobody claps for, are not here because a chart told them to be. They are here because they think the cause is right.

That is the only kind of commitment that has ever beaten an empire.

Happy Independence Day to all my American readers, and happy summer to the rest of you!

The new revolution is online, and the war isn’t over.

Get in the boat!

This opinion piece is published to encourage discussion. The author’s views are their own and do not constitute legal, procurement, or policy advice, nor do they represent the positions of CoinGeek or its partners.

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