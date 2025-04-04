Homepage > News > Business > India to use AI, ML in tackling wildlife, environmental woes

India wants to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to address pressing challenges such as forest fires and human-animal conflicts. By incorporating these advanced technologies, the world’s fastest-growing economy aims to enhance its ability to predict, monitor, and manage such issues more efficiently. AI and ML algorithms are expected to play a key role in analyzing vast amounts of data, improving early detection systems, and enabling proactive responses to mitigate these environmental and wildlife-related problems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the seventh National Board for Wildlife meeting, said the Gir Forest National Park in India has been a major success story for lion and leopard conservation. In a statement, Modi said the country should document this traditional knowledge with the help of AI for use at other national parks and sanctuaries.

“There have been significant deliberations and outcomes during the meeting of the National Board for Wildlife held in Gir…We discussed ways to minimise forest fires and human-animal conflicts and also leveraging technology including AI in this endeavour,” Modi said.

India is integrating AI into various sectors to boost productivity and improve operational efficiency. The country aims to streamline processes, optimize resources, and drive innovation across healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing,

telecommunications, and transportation by adopting AI technologies. The move is part of the government’s broader strategy to harness AI’s potential to accelerate growth, improve services, and position itself as a leader in the global digital economy.

For effective management of human-wildlife conflict, Modi announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at the Wildlife Institute of India campus in SACON (Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History) in Coimbatore, India. The latest institution will assist states and union territories in equipping rapid response teams with advanced technology and tracking devices for early warning. Additionally, it will implement surveillance and Intrusion Detection Systems in areas prone to human-wildlife conflicts while improving the skills of field practitioners and local communities to carry out conflict mitigation strategies effectively.

Modi also stressed using remote sensing and geospatial mapping, along with AI and ML, to combat issues like forest fires and human-animal conflicts. He suggested engagement of the Wildlife Institute of India with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) to address the challenge of human-wildlife conflict. The prime minister also recommended a collaboration between the Forest Survey of India in Dehradun and BISAG-N, utilizing space technology. This partnership aims to enhance the monitoring and management of forest fires, especially in sensitive protected areas, focusing on prediction, detection, prevention, and control. The prime minister also recommended a collaboration between the Forest Survey of India in Dehradun and BISAG-N, utilizing space technology. This partnership aims to enhance the monitoring and management of forest fires, especially in sensitive protected areas, focusing on prediction, detection, prevention, and control.

During the meeting, Modi released the report of the first-ever riverine dolphin estimation conducted in the country, which estimated 6,327 dolphins. This involved surveying 28 rivers across eight states, with 3,150 man-days dedicated to covering over 8,500 kilometers.

“It would make every Indian happy that the report of the first-ever riverine dolphin estimation was released in which we not only got the estimate of the dolphin population but also got valuable insights on how to make their habitats even more secure in the times to come,” Modi said.

“Community participation is what makes any wildlife conservation effort successful. In this context, we deliberated on ways to boost involvement of local communities and also expressed delight on the rise in community reserves,” Modi added.

The world’s largest democracy has been embracing emerging technologies and leveraging technological advancements to become a global tech superpower. Last year, India approved over $1.24 billion for the IndiaAI Mission, which aims to boost the country’s AI ecosystem, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Modi administration also intends to leverage AI to achieve Viksit Bharat (developed India) goal by 2047.

Simultaneously, India has been actively promoting AI-driven innovations while strengthening global collaborations. The country is making significant strides in advancing AI research and development, encouraging startups, and fostering an ecosystem that supports cutting-edge technologies. In addition, India is deepening its international partnerships to exchange knowledge, improve supply chains, and drive collective progress in AI.

