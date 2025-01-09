Homepage > News > Business > India plans digital transformation of maritime sector

India’s National e-Governance Division (NeGD), established by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), has formed a partnership with the Indian Ports Association (IPA) to accelerate digital transformation in the country’s maritime industry. This collaboration seeks to address digital gaps in the port and shipping sectors, eliminates logistics fragmentation, and modernizes outdated practices.

“This strategic partnership aims to drive digital transformation in India’s maritime sector by integrating NeGD’s technological expertise with IPA’s in-depth insights into the maritime sector (ports, shipping, etc.) and logistics industries at national and international levels,” India’s Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

“Key areas of focus include advanced software development, system integration, capacity building, and the adoption of emerging technologies,” the statement said.

The partnership aims to build a strong framework for optimizing logistics systems, improving operational efficiency, and modernizing the port ecosystem. This initiative also creates a technology-driven maritime digital ecosystem by promoting seamless integration and collaboration among stakeholders.

Through this partnership, both NeGD and IPA aim to address longstanding challenges, such as insufficient digital infrastructure in the port and shipping sectors.

The collaboration envisions a future where ports across India are interconnected, utilizing real-time data and analytics to streamline operations, reduce turnaround times, and boost supply chain efficiencies. This partnership is set to enhance India’s maritime capabilities and aligns with the national goal of becoming a global leader in the digital transformation of port operations.

According to Maritime India Vision 2030, the country’s maritime sector plays a crucial role in its overall trade and growth, with 95% of the country’s trade volume and 65% of the trade value being undertaken through maritime transport.

With a 7,500-km coastline and 12 major ports alongside 187 minor ones, India is becoming a key hub for shipping and transshipment. By leveraging technology, digitization, and renewable energy, the government aims to modernize ports, making them safer, smarter, more secure, and more sustainable. Proposals include expanding the capacity of existing ports, developing new ones and maritime clusters, and boosting port efficiency through adopting cutting-edge technology. Through these initiatives, the government seeks to enhance multi-modal connectivity at ports and increase the share of coastal shipping and inland waterways in the overall transport system.

A global tech superpower

India has been embracing emerging technologies and leveraging technological advancements to become a global superpower. Last year, India approved over $1.24 billion for the IndiaAI Mission. The financial infusion aims to boost the country’s AI ecosystem, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government also intends to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve its Viksit Bharat (developed India) goal by 2047, leveraging emerging technologies like AI and blockchain as key catalysts for growth.

“In 2024, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) led key initiatives to advance India’s digital growth, focusing on AI, cybersecurity, and skill development. These efforts aim to make technology more accessible, boost innovation, and strengthen India’s position on the global tech stage,” MeitY said in a statement.

MeitY has also constituted an inter-ministerial committee with secretaries from the Department of Telecom (DoT), Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and NITI Aayog as members and Secretary, MeitY as the convener.

The committee shall study the best practices on the role of government in supporting their domestic robotics industry and suggest a way forward to foster an end-to-end ecosystem centered on robotics, including research, design, manufacturing, prototyping, and utilization in manufacturing. The document has been put up for public consultation.

MeitY has also enlisted the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and consultancy firm Bain & Company to finalize a detailed strategy report for the Asian powerhouse to hit an ambitious production value of $500 billion in electronics by 2030.

