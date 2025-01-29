Homepage > News > Business > China’s digitalization bears fruit with ASEAN recognition

As emerging technologies teeter toward mainstream status, a new report has revealed that Beijing has the talent to match adoption levels with its 2.1 million professionals in high-end industries.

According to a report, the 2.1 million professionals comprise 26.2% of the city’s workforce, rising steadily since 2020 and showing no signs of plateauing. The report is a brainchild of the Beijing Municipal Human Resources Research Center in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Talent Development Strategy.

The document indicates a spike in available talent for blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, and pharmaceuticals. The report highlights similar trends in smart manufacturing and environmental protection verticals driven by emerging global trends.

Research center director Zhang Tianyang confirmed a “positive interaction” between the industrial and talent chains, a key piece of the puzzle for integrated development. Previously, a dichotomy between the chain had led to a talent mismatch, brain drain, and an economic imbalance that dampened the city’s march toward digitalization.

Zhang also disclosed the steady rise of talent dividend overpopulation, noting that the new trend is powering “high-quality development.” Analysts peered through the prism of several indicators in arriving at the optimistic conclusion, weighing the number of next-gen tech talents against the working class population with higher education.

Beijing’s positive metrics is a result of a concerted effort by city administrators to be the region’s leading hub for tech innovation. In mid-2023, the city unveiled an ambitious plan to train 10,000 engineers in blockchain and other emerging technologies each year.

A hiring policy for blockchain experts has fueled a frenzy for local talent to acquire Web3 skills, with the city investing $14 million yearly on Web3 research and upskilling.

“In terms of cultivating leading talents in digital technology, encourage all units to set up chief data officers, and give priority to hiring digital technicians who have obtained professional level certificates,” read a government statement.

A similar trend across mainland China

While Beijing’s talent pool is rich with blockchain experts, other cities across mainland China are recording similar metrics with emerging technologies. Shanghai and Nanjing have unveiled digitalization blueprints with blockchain as a cornerstone, while other cities are adding the technology to students’ learning curricula.

The central government’s plans with blockchain contribute to the frenzy as cities brace for an on-chain identity verification system and a national center for research and development. Despite the blanket ban on digital currencies and mining activities, retail and institutional interest in blockchain is at an all-time high in China.

Gaining recognition

As China continues with its blockchain developments, neighboring countries are taking notice. Recently, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) celebrated China’s digitalization pace, passionately appealing for regional collaboration to improve the lot of its member states.

According to a report, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn called for increased cross-border collaboration at a conference in Bangkok with member states present. Kao highlighted China’s growing regional influence while pointing to its recent strides with emerging technologies.

Recent innovations in blockchain, AI, and quantum computing have seen China emerge as the undisputed leader in the region. Given its proximity to ASEAN countries and its streaks of partnerships, Kao argues that a full-scale collaborative effort will bridge the technological gap for both parties.

“This robust economic relationship is now being further strengthened by our shared resolve to drive the wave of digital transformation, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, connectivity, and sustainable growth,” said Kao.

ASEAN will be keen to borrow a page from China regarding a robust legal framework for emerging technologies while mirroring the economic powerhouse’s research and development strategies.

Rather than blindly copying the Chinese blueprint, Kao disclosed that the ASEAN member states would pay attention to ethics and local demands when adopting emerging technologies. For the member states, inclusivity and consumer safety remain focal points in the adoption process.

Kao added that the partnership will not be one-sided, and ASEAN countries will contribute their fair share in the form of dynamic market opportunities for China.

“We look forward to collaborating with China to build robust frameworks for the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies,” said Kao. “As e-commerce continues to be a cornerstone of our digital cooperation, ASEAN’s dynamic market presents opportunities for both regions to leverage their respective strengths.”

Open to collaboration

The Chinese delegation to the ASEAN conference signaled an intention to collaborate with the regional organization in line with its national policy of cooperation and openness. Chinese Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Zhang Yunming disclosed in his keynote address that the partnership will focus on talent and infrastructure development.

With over 480 million Internet users in the region, experts are predicting a focus on AI, Web3, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology for the incoming partnerships. Several reports have tipped the region to be the fastest adopter of developing technology given its young and tech-savvy population and receptive government stance.

