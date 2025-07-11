Homepage > News > Business > Thailand, China on alert over illegal ‘crypto’ sites, schemes

As Thailand advances its digital economy, authorities are grappling with the scourge of rising illegal websites, but a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution may be the silver bullet.

Thailand’s government has unveiled WebD, a platform that leverages AI to shut down illegal websites in the country’s cyberspace. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong disclosed that WebD aligns with the government’s ambitions to crack down on illegal online content.

At its core, the new AI-powered solution utilizes Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to streamline website reviews and evidence collection. Jantararuangtong said WebD automatically collects evidence and submits requests to the courts, sidestepping the traditional paperwork-based processes.

The platform also features an AI crawler running 24/7 and a real-time monitoring feature to prevent websites from relaunching after a court-ordered shutdown.

Early tests with WebD confirm its ability to process cases 31 times faster than traditional systems. Submitting requests to the courts takes less than five working days, with WebD capable of reviewing over 100,000 websites annually, according to the deputy prime minister.

Pundits predict that the AI-based platform will trigger a surge in the number of blocked URLs by over 70% before the end of the year. Thailand’s residents are currently dealing with the scourge of illicit websites, fleecing unsuspecting victims of millions of dollars.

At the top of the pyramid are illegal digital asset investment websites offering triple-digit returns on investment to residents. While the government has launched an offensive against the unregulated platforms, the sheer volume of illicit websites has made policing their operations an uphill climb.

Apart from cracking down on illegal URLs, Thailand is deploying AI across key sectors of its economy. The latest is an agricultural AI application for farmers retrofitted with emerging technologies at its core to track and forecast yield.

Thailand’s digitization efforts surge

Outside of AI, the Southeast Asian country is hurtling toward full-scale digitalization with emerging technologies. A digital money handout using digital wallets has significantly moved the adoption needle amid the introduction of a national digital ID system.

Furthermore, a new five-year digital asset tax exemption plan has received plaudits from investors, setting up a potential rivalry with regional first movers. In January, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced a digital currency pilot in Phuket, allowing foreign tourists to use digital assets to pay for goods and services.

China grapples with stablecoin scam surge

Meanwhile, as stablecoin scams in China gather steam, authorities have issued a warning to the general public, urging them to remain vigilant of fake investment schemes. The latest attempt to stifle the influence of fake stablecoin fundraisers comes from Shenzhen's city government task force via an official public alert. According to the advisory, Shenzhen authorities are warning residents to be cautious of entities promoting digital asset investments without official licensing.

Authorities said the unregistered entities are preying on the public’s limited knowledge of digital assets to mislead investors. In 2021, China issued a blanket ban on digital assets, prohibiting all mining and speculative investment in digital currencies.

Since the ban, authorities are recording pockets of illicit activity online, offering avenues for residents to skirt the prohibition and invest in digital currencies. However, Shenzhen authorities reveal that the investment opportunities are fraudulent schemes serving as a front for money laundering, gambling, and pyramid schemes.

While speculative digital asset investment in China is banned, fundraising activities involving fiat are legal, but entities must receive approvals from the relevant regulatory agencies. Under Chinese law, individuals participating in illegal fundraising activities will bear personal liability and will not be reimbursed for financial losses.

The unregulated entities rely on the promise of triple-digit returns to rope in potential victims. Citizens are urged to report illegal fundraising activities involving stablecoins to local authorities, the advisory stated.

“We urge the public to adopt a rational investment mindset, refrain from blindly believing grandiose promises, establish a correct understanding of money and investment, and stay vigilant to avoid being deceived,” read an English translation of the warning.

The warning follows a raft of fake stablecoin promotions in Mainland China. E-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is the hardest hit, with scammers claiming affiliation with the company to launch their fake JD.com stablecoin investment offerings to the public.

Stablecoin interest surges to unseen levels

Interest in stablecoins has risen in recent months, attracting major traditional finance players, regulatory entities, and retail users. The United States is spearheading the charge with the passage of the GENIUS Act in the Senate, designed to create a legal framework for regulating stablecoins.

Circle, issuer of USDC, has gone public with its stock surging over the last few weeks. USDT issuer Tether is also angling for top position as the U.S. government eyes stablecoins to maintain the dollar’s dominance as the world’s reserve currency.

