In 2024, blockchain startups in Africa outperformed the rest of the market, capturing 13% of all deals on the continent amid contracting VC funding to African ventures.

Blockchain startups captured 7.4% of all venture funding, a slight rise from 7% the previous year, revealed the 2024 Africa Blockchain Report by Swiss blockchain venture firm CV VC and pan-African banking giant Absa. The share of the deals nearly doubled from 7.3% in 2023.

Most impressively, the median deal size for the sector hit $2.8 million, twice the industry median, “reflecting investor willingness to make high-conviction bets even amid risk-off conditions.” However, the average deal size dipped 44% to $4.1 million.

The report revealed that investors are shifting from startups developing protocol-level infrastructure to platforms focused on utility. DeFi, data infrastructure providers, and startups offering digital currency-fiat financial services dominated the fundraising.

The report also reiterated the rise of stablecoins on the continent.

“It is probable that within a decade, more Africans will use stablecoins for daily transactions than hold traditional bank accounts,” commented CV VC CEO Matthias Ruch.

Yellow Card, an exchange whose business model now leans overwhelmingly on stablecoins, had the region’s biggest funding round, raising $33 million in October. The round, led by Blockchain Capital, brought its total funding to $88 million, making it Africa’s highest-funded exchange.

But while blockchain startups outperformed their peers, Africa’s startups only attracted $122.5 million last year, translating to 1% of the $12.1 billion raised globally, down from 1.8% the year prior. Overall, African startups raised $2.6 billion across 427 deals, a separate report revealed.

“This is not just an imbalance; it’s an opportunity. An invitation to investors, developers, policymakers and innovators to engage with one of the most promising blockchain frontiers on the planet,” Ruch added.

The G20 must focus on blockchain: Absa

As blockchain outpaces most other technologies, it must remain a central part of conversations around development in Africa, including at the upcoming G20 Summit, says Rob Downes, Absa’s head of digital assets.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in November in Johannesburg, the first time the event is being held in Africa. It will host the world’s most powerful leaders to discuss pressing global issues, including the digital economy, with AI, data governance, and cybersecurity among the themes.

With blockchain outpacing all these sectors in funding growth last year, it must be a key area of focus for the G20 leaders, says Downes.

“It certainly isn’t farfetched to see a future world where digital money lives on blockchains, with AI tooling monitoring real time activity and patterns to detect and prevent fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing, and money transfers happening seamlessly when pre-agreed conditions are met,” he added.

Blockchain adoption in Africa has recorded steady growth, unfazed by the funding or the cyclical booms and busts in the digital currency sector. Dozens of startups have developed blockchain solutions addressing challenges around financial inclusion, supply chain management, and intra-African trade, cross-border transfers, document authentication, and more.

