If you’re searching for the next big thing in tech, digital currency, e-commerce, and digital money in Asia, this is it. And yes, this story has AI, digital payments, video commerce, and the death of cash written all over it.

At the unveiling of the e-Conomy SEA 2025 Report by Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Bain & Company (NASDAQ: BCSF), two industry insiders dropped numbers and insights that explain exactly why Southeast Asia, and especially the Philippines, is becoming one of the most exciting digital markets in the world right now.

Ten years ago, the idea that Southeast Asia could reach a $200 billion digital economy by 2025 sounded wildly ambitious. According to Prep Palacios, Country Manager of Google Philippines, even insiders knew they were setting a high bar. “We put a bold number out there. Two hundred billion digital economy by 2025…many considered it too ambitious,” she said. But reality moved much faster. “This vision didn’t just meet that goal. It surpassed them three years ahead of schedule.”

Today, the region has exceeded forecasts significantly. Bennett Aquino, Partner at Bain & Company, confirmed the scale of the acceleration: “This year, we’re actually expected for the first time to cross at 300 billion U.S. dollars in GMV.” To understand how big that is, he added, “That’s 7.4 times the GMV of 2015.” Despite global economic uncertainty, recessions, and pandemic disruptions, Southeast Asia’s digital economy didn’t slow down, it compounded.

The 2025 SEA e-Conomy Report brings great news for the Philippines’ digital economy, which is projected to hit $36 billion in Gross Merchandise Value thanks to the strong contributions of e-commerce and video commerce, alongside the rapid growth of other digital sectors. Google Philippines Country Manager Prep Palacios presented the findings of the report last November 25.

What makes this especially interesting is how much of the SEA’s economic growth is tied directly to digital infrastructure that mirrors the early stages of real blockchain and digital cash adoption. The Philippines, in particular, is quietly becoming one of the most essential proving grounds in the region.

Palacios shared that the Philippines’ momentum isn’t theoretical. “The 10th edition of the e-Conomy report confirms that our countries digital economy is sustaining its powerful double digit growth and is firmly on track to hit 36 billion U.S. dollars in GMV in 2025,” she said. More importantly, she pushed back on the idea that this is a temporary boom: “This isn’t just a temporary spike. It’s really a sustained, powerful shift.” Aquino reinforced that view, pointing out the consistency of that growth: “Following an already strong growth year in 2024… another 16% growth for 2025… really shows us some resiliency in momentum in the Philippines digital economy.”

One of the most significant shifts highlighted in the report is the decline in cash usage. This is where the implications for digital money become impossible to ignore. Aquino was blunt about it: “Quite unequivocally, cash is no longer king.” He backed it with hard data: “57% of monthly retail payment volume is now digital and 59% of value is digital.” E-wallets, QR payments, and embedded finance are no longer just alternatives; they’ve become the default. For a region once dominated by physical cash, this is a foundational change that opens the door for scalable blockchain payment rails to slot into everyday commerce.

At the same time, the way people shop has fundamentally changed. Video is no longer just for entertainment; it’s now a primary sales channel. Palacios revealed how fast this behavior has taken over: “Video commerce… has grown fivefold in the last three years… It now accounts for 25% of the total e-commerce GMV.” Aquino confirmed this wasn’t a side experiment anymore: “It is now mainstream.” What makes this even more relevant to future financial rails is the structure of these transactions. Aquino shared that there are now “475,000 sellers who use video commerce,” that this number is “up 90%” in just a year, and that they’re already driving “1.2 billion transactions.” The average purchase? Just “4 to 5 US dollars.” High-frequency, low-value transactions at massive scale are exactly the type of environment where efficient digital payment systems and eventually blockchain-native money make sense.

AI is the other force quietly reshaping everything underneath. Palacios described the shift clearly: “We now stand at the dawn of a new era… an era that is defined by one thing, AI.” But what’s more interesting is that this isn’t just hype. Aquino shared real-world results from companies already using AI: “86% of companies that utilize AI have realized cost savings,” and “71% have achieved higher growth.” That combination, lower costs and higher revenue, is the kind of business case investors can’t ignore. It’s why Southeast Asia is now home to hundreds of AI startups and rapidly expanding data center capacity.

Investment behavior has changed, too. The era of reckless funding is over, but the money hasn’t disappeared; it’s becoming more disciplined. Aquino explained that private funding has stabilized at around “8 billion U.S. dollars” a year, and that today’s investors are no longer chasing pure growth. “They’re looking for quality growth and more efficient capital allocation,” he said. Proven monetization now matters more than hype.

Perhaps the clearest signal of where things are going, though, is what investors said about AI. Aquino revealed that when asked about their future portfolios, “71% of them said, absolutely” when asked if they would invest in AI-core companies. Even more telling: “100% of investors think that more than a quarter of their portfolio will be on those with AI as a feature.”

Palacios summed up what has really happened across Southeast Asia over the last decade better than any chart could. “They didn’t just log in. They rewired the economy,” she said. And Aquino brought it home from the investor side: “Southeast Asia’s digital economy has really been a star.”

For anyone tracking digital money, blockchain infrastructure, and the real-world shift away from cash, the e-Conomy SEA 2025 Report showcases a blueprint in motion: one where Southeast Asia, and especially the Philippines, is rapidly becoming one of the most important testbeds for the future of global digital commerce.

