Last year’s London Blockchain Conference was more than a gathering of engineers and entrepreneurs; it was an inflection point. BSV Association (BSVA) has spent years quietly building the infrastructure that makes a truly scalable public ledger possible. For the highlight reel, I had the privilege of narrating the story of that journey, where we are today, and where we’re going tomorrow.

For me, it was a reminder that the work isn’t just about throughput numbers or marketing taglines, but about re-imagining the web’s foundation so that anyone, anywhere, can build on data and truth instead of trust.

Teranode, the long road

Teranode has been a long time coming. It’s the culmination of years of research, experimentation, and iteration by BSVA’s engineering teams. During the conference, I sat down with Ásgeir Óskarsson and his brother Siggi Óskarsson, the lead architect, to talk through what it means in practice. They were clear about one thing: Teranode is not a monolith but a flexible framework. The same codebase can run on a Raspberry Pi sitting under a developer’s desk, or it can be orchestrated on a Kubernetes cluster in AWS serving millions of users. That range of deployment options matters because it lets service providers choose the scale they need without changing their code.

What’s next now that the Teranode Testnet is live?



In our interview during the London Blockchain Conference, BSV Association’s CTO, Siggi Óskarsson, shares the key milestones they aim to achieve during this pivotal phase of development.



Watch the full clip to hear his insights… pic.twitter.com/h83wpCM0hj — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) November 4, 2025

But the nuance is important. Most developers should not be thinking about running Teranode themselves; they should be thinking about using the network. Ásgeir put it this way: “You don’t look at the engine. You just drive the car.” For the average app builder, the right move is to lean on mining companies to provide access to the blockchain and to focus their own energy on solving problems for customers.

The engine and the driver

If Siggi’s team has built the engine, Darren ‘Deggen’ Kellenschwiler’s team is building the driver’s instruments. At the conference, Deggen pointed people to repositories full of tools and templates that simplify development and integration. Over the past year, the association has produced SDKs that wrap common tasks and exposed them through public endpoints and documentation. Two links matter here: Two links matter here: fast.brc.dev is where developers can explore how to get started “fast,” and hub.bsvblockchain.org is the central entry point for documentation, sample code and community support. These tools make it easier for developers to build reliable applications without needing to understand every nuance of node operation.

Adoption is not automatic

Technology is half the battle. The other half is education and collaboration. At the CoinGeek desk, Becky Liggero spoke with BSV Association’s head of marketing, Martin Coxall, about how BSVA is bringing blockchain to the world. That work goes far beyond marketing. Through the association’s participation in groups like Blockchain for Europe, they engage with policymakers to craft sensible regulatory frameworks. They also work with people across the ecosystem to explain why scalable public ledgers matter for supply chains, media, finance, and government. Those conversations often turn into practical discussions about interoperability. It’s not about winning a tribal war; it’s about making blockchains useful to the people who need them.

Martin Coxall of @BSVAssociation puts it simply: “Bigger blocks need a blockchain that infinitely scales.”



In our interview at London Blockchain Conference, Martin explained why the launch of Teranode is significant, especially in an era defined by AI.



Catch up on all the… pic.twitter.com/A37JinEKpR — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) December 4, 2025

Adoption also depends on the tools that make compliance and accounting simpler. Vivek Chand sat down with CoinGeek’s Jon Southurst to discuss tax-compliance tracking and other services built atop Bitcoin protocol that help individuals and even nations manage digital assets responsibly. The message was clear: a scalable blockchain is only as valuable as the ecosystem that uses it. Creating the right instruments and regulatory bridges ensures that governments and enterprises can adopt Bitcoin protocol without fear or confusion.

Where this goes next

The closing battlecry came from Ásgeir himself. When I asked him what he was most excited about, he answered without hesitation: “EVERYTHING!” For him, the last two years have been about planting and watering seeds. The coming year is about watching those seeds sprout into applications, services and opportunities that none of us have fully imagined yet. It is about giving developers a mature, high-throughput network so they can focus on building value for their users. It is about showing governments and enterprises that a public ledger can be the foundation for security, integrity and transparency on a global scale. It is about opening doors for new business models in micropayments, data integrity, auditability, and more.

As we wrap up this cycle of development and move toward broader adoption, one thing is certain: BSVA isn’t slowing down. Teranode will keep evolving. The tools will keep getting easier to use. The partnerships will broaden. And the mission of bringing scalable, reliable, public blockchain infrastructure to the world will keep driving the work.

The highlight reel from London shows a quick look at a milestone year. It shows how far we’ve come and hints at how much more is possible. I can’t wait to see what our community builds next. And for those who are watching from the sidelines, know this: the future is already being written, one block at a time, on the most scalable ledger the world has ever seen.

Watch: Teranode is the digital backbone of Bitcoin