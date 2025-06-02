Homepage > News > Editorial > Why blockchain’s cultural adoption may still be years away

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

“Technology changes fast. Humans change slowly.”

In the blockchain space, we often mistake momentum for readiness. We see surges in transaction volume, new Layer 1s, enterprise pilots, or headlines about central banks and tokenized assets—and we assume that mainstream adoption is imminent.

But a deeper look reveals a sobering truth: we’re not even halfway there.

Despite being popularized with Bitcoin in 2008, blockchain’s mainstream adoption—let alone cultural integration—is still unfolding. In fact, if history is any guide, we may still be 15 years away from true normalization. Let me explain why.

Artificial urgency vs. actual readiness

Across tech circles, there’s an unspoken pressure to “move fast or miss out.” This artificial urgency is often driven by venture capital, hype cycles, or career incentives. Blockchain—especially post-2017 and post-2021—has not been immune.

But urgency doesn’t equal readiness.

Pilots ≠ Platforms. Most enterprises are still experimenting, not integrating.

Most enterprises are still experimenting, not integrating. Hype ≠ Habit. Most users still see crypto as speculative, not systemic.

Most users still see crypto as speculative, not systemic. Adoption ≠ Acceptance. Tech may be used, but that doesn’t mean it’s trusted.

It’s not that the tech isn’t ready. It’s that we’re not—at least not at scale.

The 30-year arc of cultural adoption

History tells us that major technological shifts typically require three decades to become culturally normalized:

The push-button elevator took 20–30 years to replace human operators due to psychological discomfort with “no driver.”

took 20–30 years to replace human operators due to psychological discomfort with “no driver.” The Internet , while technically available in the ’80s and commercialized in the ’90s, didn’t achieve cultural ubiquity until the late 2000s.

, while technically available in the ’80s and commercialized in the ’90s, didn’t achieve cultural ubiquity until the late 2000s. Even electric vehicles, around since the 1800s, only became commercially viable and socially normalized in the 2010s–2020s.

Why the lag? Because culture lags behind code. It takes time for people to reshape their mental models, trust new systems, and embed them into everyday workflows.

Blockchain—despite its architectural brilliance—still struggles with this. Blockchain’s hidden bottleneck: Human culture

We tend to see scalability as a technical problem. But often, it’s a cultural bottleneck:

Compliance teams still default to paper trails.

still default to paper trails. Boards struggle to distinguish between crypto noise and blockchain signal.

struggle to distinguish between crypto noise and blockchain signal. Internal systems weren’t designed with tokenization or auditability in mind.

weren’t designed with tokenization or auditability in mind. Language remains a barrier—terms like “wallet,” “hashrate,” or “decentralization” confuse rather than clarify.

Put simply: the infrastructure may be scalable, but the institutions—and instincts—aren’t.

Why 15 more years is not a problem—it’s a pattern

If we see blockchain as being in its teenage years (2008–2025), then what comes next is maturity—not more speed.

The next 15 years will likely be less about technological breakthroughs and more about:

Integration with legacy systems

Cross-cultural regulation and harmonization

Cultural onboarding and language reframing

Trust-building through transparency and utility

That’s not stagnation. That’s evolution. And it’s where the long-term value will compound.

A note for enterprise leaders

If you’re leading digital transformation at scale, the temptation to chase “what’s next” can be strong. But consider this:

“Culture is the invisible architecture of adoption.”

Your blockchain strategy isn’t just about ledgers and nodes. It’s about human patterns, legacy instincts, and organizational memory. Success will come not from rushing adoption, but from aligning pace with place.

Closing thought: Urgency is a signal—not a strategy

Artificial urgency creates short-term buzz, but long-term burnout. In blockchain, as in most foundational innovations, what matters most is durable trust, not fleeting traction.

So the real question isn’t: “How fast can we scale?”

It’s: “How well are we integrating blockchain into the rhythms of human trust and institutional behavior?”

The ones who win won’t be the fastest—they’ll be the most aligned.

