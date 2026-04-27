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The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of CoinGeek.

Last week, every “crypto” outlet with a content calendar decided to commemorate the anniversary of Satoshi Nakamoto‘s final public message. April 23, 2011. “I’ve moved on to other things.” End of story. Roll the credits. Pour out a drink.

There’s only one problem.

That wasn’t his last post.

Satoshi’s actual last public statement came on March 7, 2014, nearly three years later. It was a single sentence, posted to his P2P Foundation profile: “I am not Dorian Nakamoto.” He logged back in, after years of silence, specifically to take the heat off a 64-year-old retiree Newsweek had just tried to crucify in front of the entire world. That post is still archived on the P2P Foundation. Anyone with a web browser and five minutes can find it.

And yet last week I watched Bitcoin Magazine, Cointelegraph, CoinDesk, and a dozen lesser outlets parrot the same false date like it was catechism. This can only be a coordinated attempt to steer the narrative.

This is a common fallacy.



Satoshi logged in to take the heat off of Dorian in 2014.



There is lots of other compelling, but inconvenient, truths about bitcoin that the hijackers are hellbent on erasing from history. pic.twitter.com/Y7KewzaVwM — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) April 23, 2026

Why the lie is so convenient

The April 2011 post is the one where Satoshi sounds most like he is quitting. “I’ve moved on to other things. It’s in good hands with Gavin and everyone.” It is the cleanest available quote for anyone trying to sell the story that Satoshi left the devs in charge, blessed them on his way out the door, and walked off into legend.

That’s exactly the story the hijackers need.

If Satoshi abdicated and handed the protocol to a dev team, then whoever controls the GitHub repo controls Bitcoin. If Satoshi merely stepped back, then watched quietly for three more years, then came back one last time to protect a stranger who was paying for his anonymity, you would have a very different man on the other end of that silence. You have a founder who was still watching. Still paying attention. Still willing to break cover when somebody else got hurt.

One of those Satoshis is useful to small blockers, ETF pushers, and corporate treasury cosplayers. The other one is not. Guess which version the industry decided to celebrate this week.

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‘We are all Satoshi’ is social engineering

The “We Are All Satoshi” mantra sounds humble. It is not. It is a populist, nearly communist, principle of collectivism told to plebs from the ruling-class-suits who want to control bitcoin for the sake of fiat lordship.

And because of human nature, it is the single most effective piece of social engineering in Bitcoin’s history.

Sounds like commie nonsense — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) April 22, 2026

If nobody is Satoshi, then the loudest, best-connected, most media-friendly voice becomes the de facto Satoshi by default. That is how you end up with Adam Back being trotted out on podcast after podcast as a kind of substitute founder. That is how you end up with Michael Saylor framed as Bitcoin’s spiritual heir. That is how you end up with a Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)-adjacent documentary pinning Bitcoin’s authorship on two dead men who cannot contradict the verdict. And it’s how anyone can listen to “Pomp” ever under any circumstances…

“We are all Satoshi” in practice means “the best social engineers in the Bitcoin game get to pick who is actually in charge of things.” It is corporate capture wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, and it requires a very specific version of Satoshi’s exit to function. The April 2011 version. Not the March 2014 one.

False.



Why lie about it? pic.twitter.com/aIGt1r6nKW — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) April 23, 2026

Fake news compounds. Fake history metastasizes

We have spent the last decade complaining about fake news, and rightly so. But a lie about yesterday can get corrected by tomorrow’s coverage. A lie about 2011 that gets repeated every April until 2036 doesn’t get corrected. It becomes the record. It becomes what kids who weren’t alive for any of this will Google and accept as fact.

Bitcoin has a fake history problem, and it is much worse than the fake news problem.

Fake history is what lets a small-block cartel claim Satoshi “always meant” 1MB forever. It is what lets BTC maximalists pretend the block size wars were a principled defense instead of a corporate takeover. It is what lets a documentary conclude that the inventor was two deceased cypherpunks. It is what lets an entire industry collectively agree that Satoshi’s final word was “I’m leaving” instead of “I am not Dorian Nakamoto.”

Everything built on false history is false. Every protocol decision. Every regulatory pitch. Every cultural narrative. The foundation rots and the building sways.

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Somebody has to do this job

I have been Bitcoin’s Chief Historian for many years now. It started as something noble. I *like* history… I use the title half as a joke among the people who, despite my 14 years in the Bitcoin economy, think I’m lying, kidding, scamming, or whatever. It’s fun to watch them boil when I correct their publicly verifiable fallacies. After last week, with the Coinbase infomercial *Finding Satoshi* premiering, and the nonsense about Satoshi’s “farewell,” I am dropping the half-joke. Why? Because this is just ridiculous.

The job is simple. Get the dates right. Get the quotes right. Keep the receipts. Publish them louder than the people who want to forget. Point at the primary source every single time. Refuse to let a false April 23 become a permanent April 23. Chronicle BSV, chronicle BTC, chronicle the protocol, chronicle the people, until the archive is bigger than the spin.

If you feel the same way, join me! Blog about it. Start a YouTube channel. Hold them accountable with the facts!

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Satoshi is still watching

I think Satoshi is still out there. My longtime readers know just how much I think Satoshi is still out there. He is more patient than the “number go up” crowd. More focused than the treasury-company bros. More cunning than the ETF pushers. I think he watches the documentaries, the social posts, and the “last post” anniversaries. I think he laughs at the people who wish they could erase his actual words and his actual invention.

But his words persist. His invention persists. The March 7, 2014 post persists. Every block since 2009 persists. The receipts are on-chain forever, and forever is a very long time to hide a history.

Get the news right. Get the history right.

Or everything we do will be fake and easily controlled.

Be good to each other. And keep the receipts.

This opinion piece is published to encourage discussion. The author’s views are their own and do not constitute legal, procurement, or policy advice, nor do they represent the positions of CoinGeek or its partners.

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Watch: History of Bitcoin with Kurt Wuckert Jr.