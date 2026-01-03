Homepage > News > Business > The ‘reality anchor’ we need: Bitcoin’s Genesis Block turns 17

Seventeen years ago today, and unnoticed by almost everyone at the time, a significant event occurred. Even now, most people don’t fully understand its significance. Bitcoin’s Genesis Block came into existence, becoming the origin point for its worldwide, decentralized ledger of truth. The future of information is electronic and ephemeral. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), it’s getting harder to prove where it even came from. We need a reality anchor and, thankfully, we have one.

On this day every year, we pay homage to Bitcoin’s “Block Zero” by putting it in the context of its original time and looking at why it’s still relevant today. There are two ways to do this: one is to revisit the now-legendary news headline embedded in ASCII text from the Genesis Block’s hexadecimal dump, “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.” Another is to look at the utility of the Genesis Block itself as the root anchor of Bitcoin’s distributed timestamp server.

Both have significance, and they’re not two separate issues. With each anniversary of that day, proof of their existence becomes more valuable.

For the record, United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling did, in fact, initiate a second bank bailout on January 12, 2009. Coincidentally, this was on the same date as the first Bitcoin transaction between Satoshi Nakamoto and Hal Finney. It was nine days after the Genesis Block, and three days after Bitcoin’s “Block #1” (the first block mined).

A common mistake people make is thinking that the line in the Bitcoin Genesis Block was a sermon from the creator Satoshi Nakamoto. But in reality, it was a signature of context. It was proof that the database began at a definable historical moment, the day the British state took ownership of its financial apparatus. It was an act of precision, not of rebellion or anarchy. It was a timestamp written in code that tethered mathematics to an event in the real world.

Bitcoin’s Genesis Block is special because it serves as the essential “reality anchor” for both the technical operation of the Bitcoin network and external truths in January 2009. Its 50 bitcoins are unspendable, as its coinbase transaction doesn’t have any inputs to spend from. To validate any other data on the Bitcoin transaction database since January 3 2009, it’s necessary to accept Block #0 as valid. Block #1 was “mined” in the now-usual way six days later. Block #1 is valid because the Genesis Block is valid. Block #2 is valid because Block #1 is valid… and so on, for the next 17 years.

Over the past 17 years, the Bitcoin network has processed over 900,000 valid blocks (we estimate the landmark millionth block will arrive in the first few months of 2027). All those blocks (and the transactions in them) are valid because the block before it was valid, all the way back to Block #0. It will always be that way.

Every byte of data recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain is verifiable as long as the Bitcoin network still exists. Verifiable as in “it exists,” if not necessarily as in “true.” Which brings us to the second definition of “reality anchor,” and that is for any information the data contains.

Remove the original proof, and nothing can be proven

If you could somehow remove the line about Chancellor Darling’s second bailout from the Genesis Block, every other Bitcoin transaction from the past 17 years would become invalid. And the existence of all the data recorded in those transactions could no longer be proven.

That said, the meaning and context of the headline itself are irrelevant to network functionality. That aspect is significant only to humans outside the network and the geopolitics that impact their lives. You know it’s important too, because almost every article written about the Bitcoin Genesis Block refers to the Times headline.

So the Genesis Block is also a reality anchor to a record of human activity on the date it was created. And it’s the reference point for all other events recorded on the blockchain since. These are all human-useful events, including financial transactions, ownership records, news stories, research data, social media posts, creative works, and anything else humans consider valuable.

These records are essential because humans themselves tend to alter information if it’s to their benefit. They’ll also attempt to hide the fact that they’ve altered it. Often this works, unless other humans notice it.

News sites frequently alter headlines without notice. Courts can declare some evidence inadmissible, or order whole new facts. Photos and videos are manipulated, or (these days) created from scratch using generative AI. People claim credit for work they copied from others. Real footage and audio is declared to be “deepfake” if it depicts something inconvenient to its subject.

Not many people were using terms like “generative AI” or “deepfakes” back in 2009. However, on that day in January, Bitcoin demonstrated that immutable proof of existence is indeed possible. The Times headline existed. The Genesis Block exists. Neither can be erased or denied. Thanks to Bitcoin’s Block #0, a record of you in 2026 making a payment, writing a post, making a scientific breakthrough, or creating an artwork is just as permanent as that original anchor.

The sting in the tale? In 2026, we’re not talking about bank bailouts, but potential bailouts of the AI industry itself. That’s another story for another time, but it raises similar questions: Who will own the future? How much will it cost? And, how will we prove it ever happened?

