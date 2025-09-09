Homepage > News > Editorial > Big Ideas Series, Part 3: COMP network

I have had a bunch of these ideas kicking around in my head for years, and I’m going to start giving them out to entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Teranode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone!

Now, for the content!

COMP: Your hardware earns while you sleep

Picture the ghostly hum of computers after midnight. Millions of laptops, gaming rigs, and datacenter GPUs sit idle. Their owners go to bed, unaware that those chips could be earning money, not through mining but a new incentive network built as an overlay on the BSV blockchain.

Imagine, on the other side of the world, an oncology researcher needs to crunch a genome sequence; an animator needs to render a 3‑D scene; an artificial intelligence (AI) model must make a thousand inferences. Today, these workloads go to costly cloud providers, creating privacy issues and leaning heavily on a hub-and-spoke internet backbone with risk of failure and malice.

This is why we need MetaNet!

Tomorrow, they could flow through an open marketplace where idle hardware earns; jobs are processed confidentially and verifiably; and settlement happens in minutes. This is the vision of a BSV-powered compute marketplace implemented as a smart contract overlay network and powered by 1Sat Ordinal COMP tokens.

The idea in plain English

At its core, the idea is simple: buy and sell compute. Anyone with spare CPU or GPU cycles can list them on an open network. AI labs, video studios, and app developers can submit encrypted jobs. A token, called COMP, meters resources and pays for results. Microtransactions settle in moments for next-to-nothing fees thanks to BSV’s unique scalability. With encryption and attestation, even sensitive workloads like medical data or proprietary models can run on untrusted machines without exposing their contents.

While others have dreamed of a worldwide supercomputer, their attempts stalled on high fees, throttled throughput, and murky metering. On BSV, the economics and engineering line up. BSV’s base protocol supports unbounded block sizes and horizontal scaling. Transactions are incredibly cheap: sending value costs just thousandths of a cent, versus BTC or Ethereum fees often in the dollars, and under load: sometimes hundreds or thousands of dollars per transaction.

BSV’s pricing model enables micro‑metering of compute jobs, paid in sub-cent increments, and these features let us build a market that matches the scale and speed that people have come to expect from centralized cloud providers.

How it works

Token and metering

COMP is a fungible token minted via 1Sat Ordinals. Its sole purpose is to meter compute usage and reward providers. Buyers lock COMP into an escrow contract when posting a job. The contract defines the job’s resource budget (vCPU seconds, GPU minutes, gigabytes of memory, and bandwidth). As the job executes, the provider’s meter reports usage and records microtransactions on chain. These receipts consume trivial bytes, making this viable even at a large scale.

Providers maintain reputational stakes tied to named or pseudonymous identities on chain.

Misbehavior like invalid results, missing deadlines, or unprofessional levels of downtime can be penalized by slashing their COMP stake based on a mix of community attestation and on-chain evidence of performance. Conversely, honest providers can bond more tokens to increase their job quota. Challenge windows can allow buyers to dispute results. Dispute bonds ensure only serious challenges are lodged; malicious or frivolous challengers are penalized, and such penalties are also added to on-chain identities.

Privacy and verification

Privacy is paramount for AI and data workloads. Clients encrypt their code and data before sending them. Providers never see raw inputs; they execute via either trusted‑execution environments (TEEs), such as Intel SGX, or deterministic containers attested by the network. For jobs without TEEs, the system can rely on deterministic specs and output hashing. High‑value tasks may be processed redundantly by multiple providers; outputs are compared, and outliers are slashed. Research into verifiable compute proofs can supplement this for certain types of workloads.

Marketplace flow

The job lifecycle follows a clear sequence:

Job Posting – A buyer posts a compute request specifying resource needs, maximum price in COMP per unit, SLA parameters, and verification level. The job includes a hashed description, deadlines, and dispute terms. ESCROW in COMP is locked. Provider Match – Providers advertise their hardware and stake. The marketplace auto‑matches based on resource availability and price. Bidders can undercut each other to win jobs, driving costs down. Execution & Metering – The buyer encrypts data and code; the provider runs it in a verifiable environment. Micro‑metering logs resource usage and writes receipts on chain or to an off‑chain channel. Proof & Settlement – The provider submits output hashes, logs, and attestation. If the output meets the agreed spec, the escrow will release the payment. If not, the dispute window opens, and an arbitrator or automated process resolves the conflict. Liquidity & Payout – Providers can swap COMP to BSV, MNEE, or stablecoins via open APIs and liquidity bridges once the job is complete. Participants can cash out through WeChat, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Zelle, tokenized gold, or local fiat rails.

BSV’s low latency and finality ensure this entire process, from posting to payout, takes minutes.

Open APIs and liquidity bridges

An essential element of adoption is frictionless on and off‑ramps.

The COMP marketplace exposes APIs for identity, payments, and liquidity. Buyers can fund jobs via BSV, MNEE, or tokens like wrapped BTC on 1Sat Ordinals. Providers can withdraw earnings to PayPal, WeChat, Venmo, Zelle, or bank accounts. The previously described peer‑to‑peer finance protocol (see MNEEGram) lets participants prove funds and tokenize fiat.

When I first got into bitcoin in 2012, one of the things that people used to say a lot is that MoneyGram would be out of business in 5 years.



Well, 13 years later, I think I figured out how to do it.



Who wants to start MNEEgram?!



Click to see how.https://t.co/ECOQGUbmgU — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) September 2, 2025

Liquidity routing and FX conversion happen through third‑party oracles and gateways. The final settlement always rolls up to BSV for permanence and auditability.

Teranode specialization opportunity!

Unique to BSV among all other blockchains, Teranode’s microservices architecture allows specialization in more than just hashing, so while things like 3D modeling and LLM compute are novel ideas for the COMP overlay network, competing with centralized cloud services might not be the first place people will want to compete due to only being able to provide niche benefits relative to just leaning on ChatGPT or XAI’s native infrastructure.

But BSV also has a key in-network incentive model because Teranode modularizes functions into various microservices that can theoretically be run by separate and distributed entities, similar to how nodes and pools currently have a distributed relationship with hashing farms.

The COMP overlay network could create a market for specialized in‑network tasks thanks to Teranode’s modular design. Rather than concentrating every function on premises at a mining node, COMP could efficiently distribute transaction propagation and validation, block assembly and validation, UTXO lookup and peer services, among others, onto a distributed infrastructure. Those tasks can run on‑premises or be delegated across the broader network, and providers earn COMP for their work.

Participants can passively contribute general computation or specifically optimize and choose which roles to offer, the same way ASIC farms specialize in SHA-256 hashing.

One might run a GPU‑accelerated script validator or a subtree analyzer and earn COMP, while another deploys AI models to spot double‑spend patterns or money‑laundering clusters in subtrees.

Jurisdiction‑specific filters and policies (such as nodes in Muslim countries declining usurious contracts, or Chinese operators blocking fiat tokens linked to Taiwan) could also be embedded into these services. By choosing jobs and policies, providers control their workload and revenue while sticking to their values and strengthening the network.

Because each service is modular, nodes can redirect computing resources to whichever microservice faces a heavy load, or outsource capacity to the COMP marketplace when local machines are maxed out. This turns the marketplace into a distributed operations centre for BSV, aligning incentives to keep the network robust without forcing providers to compete head‑on with hyperscale cloud providers for generic workloads.

Why it wins now

Previous attempts at a decentralized compute marketplace faltered because they were built on blockchains with small blocks, high fees, and either slow and/or unreliable settlement. They asked users to pay for computing using tokens that fluctuated wildly or required sidechains to handle throughput. Without cheap, reliable settlement and verifiable metering, the marketplace could not reach any kind of economically useful scale.

BSV removes those blockers and turns the “worldwide computer” vision into a practical economic model.

Culturally, the BSV ecosystem values honest receipts and accountable commerce. Applications like micropayments for content, supply chain tracking, and peer‑to‑peer finance have already proven viable. The compute marketplace sits at the intersection of AI and blockchain, two of the most significant technological trends of our era. Aligning economic incentives with network needs creates the momentum that will ultimately make BSV the preferred chain for enterprises seeking affordable data and payments.

Use cases and beachheads

AI Inference Marketplaces – ML model providers can register inference endpoints. Users send encrypted prompts and pay per inference in COMP. Providers earn more when they supply GPUs in regions with cheap energy. Media Pipelines – Video encoding, 3‑D rendering and post‑production tasks often require bursts of GPU power. Studios can spin up jobs and settle costs in minutes rather than renting capacity from a centralized cloud at retail rates Batch Analytics – Enterprises can run large‑scale data processing jobs on distributed, private clusters. Because the work is metered and verifiable, they pay only for actual compute used. BSV Network Services – Signature validation, script execution, UTXO lookup, and subtree analysis can be outsourced to the marketplace. GPU‑accelerated nodes can validate batches of signatures or scripts, offloading miners and improving network throughput. Fraud & Doublespend Detection – AI models can scan transaction subtrees for anomalous patterns. They can be paid in COMP as an overlay service, adding an extra layer of security beyond consensus.

Business model and go‑to‑market

This marketplace is a two‑sided platform:

Buyers : AI researchers, media studios, enterprises, and BSV infrastructure operators. They post jobs, fund escrows, and choose verification tiers.

: AI researchers, media studios, enterprises, and BSV infrastructure operators. They post jobs, fund escrows, and choose verification tiers. Providers: Individuals and data centers with idle hardware. They stake COMP, advertise capabilities, and accept jobs. Some may specialize in GPU tasks, and others in CPU or memory‑intensive jobs.

Revenue flows from a modest marketplace take rate of a few percentage points of each transaction. Additional revenue streams include:

Premium Verification Tiers – Buyers can pay extra for redundancy, TEEs, or external audits. The network collects a fee to coordinate these services.

– Buyers can pay extra for redundancy, TEEs, or external audits. The network collects a fee to coordinate these services. Enterprise Service Level Agreements (SLAs) – Businesses may pay subscriptions for guaranteed capacity, priority matching, and custom compliance integrations.

– Businesses may pay subscriptions for guaranteed capacity, priority matching, and custom compliance integrations. Protocol Fees – A tiny portion of every transaction is burned or sent to a treasury to fund development and security audits.

Early go‑to‑market efforts should focus on AI inference and media processing, where demand is high and workloads are relatively standardized. Simultaneously, pilot programs within the BSV ecosystem can prove the model by outsourcing node services like signature validation and script execution. Partnering with existing BSV wallets and exchanges will provide COMP with liquidity bridges. Regulatory compliance layers, including optional KYC/AML for enterprise corridors, can be modular to adapt to jurisdictional requirements.

Risks and safeguards

Quality Risk – Providers may deliver incorrect results or drop jobs. Mitigation: redundancy, output hashing, spot‑check audits, and slashing of stakes. A reputation system rewards consistent, honest providers.

Privacy Risk – Sensitive data could leak. Mitigation: client‑side homomorphic encryption, trusted‑execution environments, deterministically sealed containers, and attestation. Data is never stored in plain text on provider machines.

Sybil and Collusion – Malicious actors could spin up many nodes to capture jobs or collude to falsify results. Mitigation: stake requirements, on-chain ID and reputation tokens, random assignment of agentic auditors (which can also be paid bots managed by the COMP treasury), challenge windows, and cross‑checking. The cost of misbehavior must exceed potential rewards.

Regulatory Compliance – Cross‑border payments and compute may trigger licensing requirements. Mitigation: optional KYC tiers for enterprise participants, jurisdiction‑aware toggles, and on-chain audit trails via micro‑receipts. Liquidity bridges can segregate regulated corridors from open ones.

Token Volatility – COMP’s price volatility could deter participants. Mitigation: stablecoin liquidity pairs, hedging pools, and automated market makers powered by an on-chain P2P Finance protocol. Because job pricing is denominated in COMP, deep markets with BSV, MNEE, and fiat tokens are essential.

Conclusion: Building infrastructure for the AI century

For years, I have said “data is money,” and this is just one of the things in mind when I say it!

We are entering the AI century, where compute is the commodity/fuel of innovation.

"…value exchange—where information becomes accountable, where every correction costs and earns, and where computation itself becomes a commodity traded at the granularity of milliseconds"— Satoshi Nakamoto, July 2025

Today’s cloud oligopolies sell that fuel at collusive prices. An open compute marketplace built on BSV can change that. It unites idle hardware and hungry models, ties payments to verifiable work, and settles at the speed and cost of digital bits. By leveraging BSV’s unbounded scalability, micro‑fees, and modular node architecture, we can realize the dream of a global supercomputer that actually works.

This is a call to builders and entrepreneurs.

Prototype a minimal inference marketplace. Build a network validation microservice that earns COMP by verifying signatures or scanning transaction subtrees from Teranode. Connect liquidity bridges to fiat rails and payment companies like PayPal and WeChat. Write client libraries that make it trivial to post a job and pick up earnings. The components are here: 1Sat Ordinals for tokens, Teranode for scale, (someone should be building →) MNEEGram for liquidity, and a culture of honest receipts.

The AI century will be built on compute and data, and all of it needs to be built on a scalable, public blockchain to ensure the infrastructure is peer‑to‑peer, verifiable, and open to all.

And there is only one that can do it all: BSV.

