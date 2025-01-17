Homepage > News > Business > BlackRock forks BTC, BSV transactions: CoinGeek Weekly Livestream AMA

Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream covering the potential for BlackRock to fork BTC, BSV’s recent 22 million daily transactions, integration with IPv6, and more.

Do Tether and BlackRock want to fork BTC?

Diving straight in at the deep end, Wuckert says it’s a bit strong to say they “want to” fork it. However, they wouldn’t shed a tear if they had to do so. BlackRock works in the interests of its shareholders, not BTC speculators. Tether wants to be the central bank of the New World Order, and both will look after their interests above anything else.

Can BTC Core or Blockstream fork if BlackRock asks them? It’s not that easy, Wuckert explains. Segwit made it so anyone can spend coins as the digital signature data is segregated, and there’s no simple way to fix the problems this causes. A hard fork would be required, and that’s a much harder sell than the soft forks, which often get sold as upgrades.

What are Wuckert’s thoughts on Cathie Wood?

For those who don’t know, Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Invest, a fund (or various funds) focused on cutting-edge tech and innovation in different sectors. She has gone all in one BTC, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), genetic medicine, and a few other ideas.

Wuckert says she gives him “might be real, but might be a simulation” vibes. ARK is focused on the cutting edge of innovation, and she seems to get it, but she ultimately has a shallow view of Bitcoin and has drunk the Kool-aid. She’s not one of the bad guys, though, and Wuckert likes her advocacy for proper industry regulations.

What’s the goal of Bitcoin now, and what’s the end game?

Wuckert says this has always been clear for him. The goal is to reduce payment friction, enable data sovereignty, and disrupt payment giants. This has always been what Bitcoin is about, and he hasn’t changed his mind despite being involved for well over a decade now.

All the tooling to achieve this (and more) is there now. He encourages everyone to build an app and a business on Bitcoin.

Who or what was behind the 22 million daily transactions on BSV?

Wuckert doesn’t know. Bitcoin is a privacy technology, and anyone can use it without permission. However, anyone can also conduct audits, so it’s possible to figure it out. He did notice increased traffic to GorillaPool’s systems, but he’s unsure if the two are related.

Will Donald Trump and Michael Saylor meet?

Wuckert sighs at this question. They may meet, but he’s tired of both and doesn’t think much would come of it since they have “7th-grade” opinions on Bitcoin. Both men have qualities that make them effective leaders in many ways, but he’s disappointed despite their skills.

Does Calvin Ayre still support BSV?

Nobody has put more into making it succeed, Wuckert rightly says. He points out that Calvin Ayre loves Bitcoin, speaks enthusiastically about it in person, and wants it to be his legacy. He saw it when others didn’t, and he has poured his heart, soul, energy, time, and resources into making it succeed.

What about IPv6 and Latif Ladid? Is Dr. Craig Wright out of the picture?

Wuckert doesn’t know what Professor Ladid is up to and hasn’t heard much about him lately. However, he knows Craig Wright is still working on Bitcoin and has chosen to take a step back from the spotlight. He’s still busy, and his ideas have contributed significantly to Teranode and BSV.

To hear more about BSV’s decentralization, the current state of Teranode, and why micropayments matter, check out the livestream here.

