You’re not bullish enough on AI

There are still people who think artificial intelligence (AI) is a fad.

That ship has long sailed, but even among the true believers, the devs, entrepreneurs, and system thinkers who know AI is going to change everything, I’ll say it plainly:

YOU’RE STILL NOT BULLISH ENOUGH!

Especially not about how AI will obliterate the old software development model.

For decades, the economics of code leaned hard into global labor arbitrage. Western project managers farmed technical work to teams across India, Eastern Europe, or wherever the cost per sprint was lowest. It wasn’t elegant, but it worked—usually… The inefficiencies were baked in: language gaps, time zones, shifting priorities, not-quite-right deliverables, and the long tail of iterative bug fixing.

No worry. I fix.

That model is collapsing. Fast.

Tools like Claude, GPT-4o, and Mistral, combined with frameworks for orchestrating them like CrewAI or LangGraph, are making it possible to hand a project spec to a swarm of AI agents and have something functional built before lunch. Not just code snippets. Entire applications. With tests. With docs. With deployment-ready artifacts.

The new dev stack isn’t Node.js, Rails, or Flutter. It’s the human who can write a clean project requirements doc, send it to a team of agents trained on your SDKs, docs, and patterns, and QA the result before pushing it to production. And these AI swarms are getting smarter.

And to the people who think AI will eliminate jobs, they said the same thing about the steam shovel and every other game-changing tech breakthrough. The reality is that the economy will grow and the demand for productivity will grow exponentially. There will be a shuffling, but we will see a massive expansion in wealth because it will be so much simpler for creators to create!

But is it going to take over and kill us all?

Daniel Krawisz said years ago that if AI ever takes over, it won’t be a Skynet-style war. It’ll be capitalism. Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) will start a really good business. One that dominates by being so damn useful that it simply outcompetes everyone else. And I think he’s absolutely right. The bots aren’t modeled after warlords. They’re modeled after builders. Hustlers. Product managers. They’re closer to Steve Jobs than to HAL 9000.

This is a Terminator-based editorial, but Helpful Hal will get you a drink!

But this shift won’t just change who builds software. It’s going to change who wins in software. Most of the devs I’ve worked with are the “vibe until it works” types. They get stuff done eventually, but it takes a few iterations. That was fine for a long time. But the game starts to change quickly when you’re up against a swarm of deterministic logic agents that can take a perfect input and produce 10 flawless outputs in less than an hour.

And here’s something nobody’s really talking about: I think we’re about to see a sharp uptick in successful female developers. Not necessarily because they code better, but because the new interface to power is structure, not syntax.

Come with me if you want to live!

Women (on average) tend to be more organized, more precise, and more inclined to plan well before executing. That skillset maps perfectly onto the new model of orchestration over iteration. If you can describe it clearly, your agents can build it rapidly and deploy it with fewer surprises.

This is how software development is shifting: from “learn to code” to “learn to coordinate.” The dev of the future looks less like a hoodie-wearing night owl jamming on a debugger and more like a conductor leading an AI orchestra.

And yes, I always talk about Bitcoin. I’m not stopping now.

Imagine a future where you can spin up a BSV app in minutes. You plug into the open ecosystem: BitcoinSchema.org for clean data definitions, the 1Sat Ordinals framework for token logic, and the Go or TypeScript SDKs for whatever flavor of development you prefer. You feed those into a trained LLM swarm, and suddenly the dev cycle isn’t six weeks, but 48 hours, end to end. Spec, code, QA, deploy. And it’s not a janky MVP. It works. The stack is coherent. The QA agents don’t miss much. It’s clean, fast, and scalable.

That future isn’t years away; it’s knocking at your door while you read this.

If AI is the future of software, then data provenance is the lifeblood of trustworthy computation. Where did your model get its training data? Can you prove it? Can anyone else? This is where BSV has a real chance to shine. Public, timestamped attestations of datasets, verifiable hashing of training corpora, traceable lineage of source material; this is all doable today. And it will become mandatory tomorrow.

We’re already working on BSV agent frameworks to generate, verify, and audit on-chain data with atomic integrity. Imagine agents that can spin up microservices, embed micropayment channels, and self-deploy decentralized apps with verified histories all on-chain, all open source. These toolkits are in development, and when paired with LLM orchestration, we’re talking about collapsing an entire product lifecycle into a matter of hours.

Let that sink in.

Just pretend he’s a Terminator…

You’re already behind if you’re still just dipping your toe into AI tooling. If your workflow hasn’t changed in 18 months, you’re entrenching. And if you think the developer stack of the last decade will carry you through the next one, you’re misreading the meta.

It’s not about vibing anymore. It’s about orchestrating, because when you plan properly…

“it can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop… ever… until your code is delivered!”

So here’s your call to action: Open the docs. Spin up your swarm. Specify, don’t stumble.

Because the people who learn how to orchestrate agents on top of public infrastructure will eat the entire world.

And they’re going to do it in a weekend…

…with espresso.

