Good news for anyone running an e-commerce store using the popular WooCommerce platform with WordPress, as customers now have the ability to pay you directly in BSV. The plugin “WooBSV” sends BSV directly to self-hosted wallets, and it’s free to use.

WooCommerce has become one of the world’s most widely used e-commerce plugins since its launch 15 years ago. In 2026, it’s estimated that there are between 4-5 million and 6 million active WooCommerce stores worldwide, selling both digital and physical goods. Over 90% of all e-commerce sites built with WordPress use WooCommerce for payments.

E-commerce was once one of Bitcoin’s most obvious use cases—fast and instant digital payments, no credit card fees, no chargeback fraud, and simple to use. Although many online stores were keen to try it out in the early 2010s, many became disillusioned as the BTC network failed to scale. Transaction delays and high fees became the norm, leading many of retail’s early adopters into the lurch. Thanks to BSV‘s restoration and maintenance of Bitcoin’s original protocol rules (and unlimited transaction block sizes), many are rediscovering how well it actually works.

$BSV is genuine Bitcoin. A legitimate peer-to-peer cash system scalable on chain without custodial intermediaries.#WooBSV allows retailers worldwide access to receive real-world payments in Bitcoin without 3rd-party interlopers.https://t.co/QnFoXO4DuU pic.twitter.com/51D9SxHFU8 — WooBSV (@WooBSV) January 31, 2026

The key advantage here is that WooBSV bypasses all other middlemen like payment processors, and doesn’t even require a bank account. There’s no conversion to fiat currencies involved, just plain old Bitcoin from the senders’ wallets to the receivers’.

Payments go directly to the operator’s BSV wallet (ElectrumSV or any other BIP-32 compatible wallet), with a new unique address generated for each order. It uses CoinGecko and/or CoinPaprika for the latest market rates, so site prices can still be in local currencies. Operators can configure its “exchange rate calculation multiplier” to cover costs if they’re using any other bank/funds transfer services in the process. WooBSV interfaces with WhatsOnChain and/or Bitails for payment detection.

To buyers, it will look similar to other “pay in Bitcoin” interfaces we’re all familiar with. It can generate QR codes for mobile payments, and there’s a payment console with live status updates and a countdown timer.

Remember, Bitcoin is supposed to be digital cash for daily payments

Speaking to CoinGeek, WooBSV developer “BSVanon” reminded everyone that Bitcoin is supposed to be a digital cash system (we do need to repeat this sometimes):

“WooBSV was conceived in response to the pressing need for Bitcoin to be utilized as a daily peer-to-peer digital cash in the physical world, aligning precisely with its original purpose.”

WooBSV is written in PHP (7.4 or higher, including 8+ is OK), and the current version (at the time of writing) is 6.2.0. It requires WordPress v5.8 or above. There’s support for WooCommerce Blocks checkout, and it’s compatible with WooCommerce HPOS (High-Performance Order Storage).

“Initially, it was fairly straightforward,” BSVanon added, “but we ran into a few compatibility issues with previous versions, so we ended up completely overhauling the extension. There are no bugs, and everything remains functional, stable, and simple.”

As mentioned above, WooBSV does require a few external services to operate. So if you’re looking to install and try it out, make sure you have these APIs ready: CoinGecko, CoinPaprika, WhatsOnChain, and Bitails. All API calls are made on the server side, so no customer personal information is transmitted, nor is any tracking or analytics data. What it does send is your server IP address and BSV payment addresses, which are necessary for blockchain lookups.

According to WordPress stats, the open-source WooCommerce plugin has been downloaded over 329 million times, and as recently as 2025, it was still being downloaded over 2 million times a week. Most active stores are in the United States (over 422,000), with the United Kingdom and India having the second-highest number of stores, respectively.

