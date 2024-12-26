Homepage > News > Business > Top Interviews of 2024: Breaking down future tech

For the past 15 years I’ve conducted numerous on-camera interviews for Ayre Group media sites and it’s the part of my job that I absolutely love the most. For the past six of those 15 years, I’ve been focused mainly on content for CoinGeek, putting me in front of forward-thinkers in Bitcoin, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), Web3, and future tech in general.

When I interview individuals in the future tech space, I like to guide a conversation that anyone can follow, not just experts in blockchain technology and beyond. One of my main goals with these interviews is to nurture an all-inclusive safe space for anyone who is keen to learn about blockchain and the role it plays in future tech.

If you’re curious about scalable, public blockchain but do not know where to start, I urge you to browse the CoinGeek YouTube channel—it’s packed full of insights that anyone can follow, especially my interviews. To get you started, I’ve hand-picked five top interviews from 2024 that span a variety of topics. I hope you feel welcome and learn something new!

Ray Sharma – Founding Partner and CEO, Extreme Venture Partners

I first observed Sharma on stage at the 2022 Unbounded Capital Summit in New York City, and I loved his energy and how he communicated his insights from an investor perspective. We met again at Digital Nigeria 2023, and when I asked him for an interview, he politely declined but accepted my offer when I saw him next in the United Kingdom for the London Blockchain Conference (LBC) 2024.

This brilliant man is a wealth of knowledge in many areas, spanning from finance to tech to wellness, love, life, and happiness, and in this interview, he dives right into the hottest trends in AI and what we can expect in the future.

Lavinia Osbourne – Founder, Women in Blockchain Talks

Osbourne, also known as “The Oprah of Blockchain,” is a brilliant role model for females interested in getting involved with blockchain technology. I had the pleasure of meeting her at the LBC 2024’s Women in Blockchain side event, during which she moderated a panel on blockchain trends and the importance of diversity in talent.

In this interview, we discuss these topics along with the most exciting area she sees in blockchain.

Jake Jones – Business Program Manager, BSV Association (BSVA)

Jones is my go-to guy when I have any questions about Metanet, IPv6, Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and how the BSV blockchain fits in. He has an amazing way of breaking down complex material and helping to educate the world on “the bigger picture” vs. all of the minute technical details (which he can also do if you like!).

In this interview, Jones breaks down the Metanet concept and how blockchain, AI, and IPv6 will work together to combat the fake news epidemic.

Reginald Tumusiime – Chairman, Blockchain Association of Uganda (BAU)

Patrik Prinz, Founder of Monetix, and my friends at BSV Association (BSVA) speak so highly of Tumusiime, and I was able to experience the magic first-hand at the LBC 2024 during his stablecoin panel.

My observation was that Tumusiime is an amazing speaker whose passion is contagious and purposeful. This interview with him dives into the unique opportunities for BSV blockchain in Uganda, his Uganda Shilling Stablecoin (UGXC) project, and why he decided to build with BSV.

Siggi Oskarsson – Teranode Director, BSVA

I think 2025 is going to be a huge year for BSV Blockchain because the Teranode project is finally coming online, unleashing the blockchain protocol’s full potential. In a nutshell, Teranode will enable BSV to scale boundlessly, making it the perfect solution provider for large-scale data services such as AWS.

While this subject is a bit complex and difficult to grasp for those of us who are newer to blockchain, Siggi breaks it all down in this short interview and you will walk away understanding why BSV is the true Bitcoin as Satoshi intended.

