Homepage > News > Business > EU, UN push digitalization initiatives in Caribbean, Africa

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the global digital economy skyrockets, more governments are stepping up digital transformation efforts to transition into the new era. In the Caribbean, the United Nations has launched a new initiative to digitize the justice systems of nearly a dozen nations, while in Africa, the European Union and the World Bank are funding digitization projects in Congo and Gabon.

Digitizing the justice system in the Caribbean

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organized a course for 29 government officials from 11 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Titled “Building Digital Foundations for Justice Transformation,” the course took place in the coastal city of Bridgetown in Barbados. It was funded by the EU through its Global Gateway Initiative, with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) also playing a part in the administration.

“Justice systems worldwide face increasing pressure from case backlogs, limited digital infrastructure, and rising demands for efficient service,” commented UNDP’s chief digital officer, Robert Opp.

“Digital transformation provides a pathway to reimagine justice delivery—enhancing transparency and rebuilding citizen trust. With the support of the European Union, this training empowers professionals with practical tools to modernize their systems and drive inclusive change across the region.”

The three-day program pooled together government officials, ICT professionals, policymakers, and legal specialists and equipped them with the tools and knowledge needed to push digital transformation across the courtrooms, public justice systems, and other avenues. It centered on regulation, governance, infrastructure, and people development.

Digitalization of the justice system is critical in Latin America, a region in which 80% of the nations have recorded a decline in the Rule of Law index since 2016. The region also has high distrust in the legal processes, with 42% and 45% perceiving judges and the police as corrupt, respectively.

Beyond the training, the UNDP and ITU have delivered essential hardware to hundreds of courtrooms across the region, from digital recording systems to advanced servers, the agency’s deputy resident representative for Eastern Caribbean, Stephanie Ziebell, revealed.

Africa’s digital transformation

In Congo, the government has launched a new digitalization initiative funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the EU. “It can’t be said enough these days that digital technology is key to growth, transparency, government modernisation and job creation,” stated Léon Juste Ibombo, the Minister of Telecommunication and the Digital Economy, who presided over the launch. “It can’t be said enough these days that digital technology is key to growth, transparency, government modernisation and job creation,” stated Léon Juste Ibombo, the Minister of Telecommunication and the Digital Economy, who presided over the launch.

“We must create the optimal conditions for a more dynamic, resilient and sovereign digital ecosystem. We must work together to build a digital Congo that is more open to the world and is better able to serve its people and its future generations.”

The goal is to spur the growth of Congo’s digital economy to create employment for the country’s 6.5 million residents. According to the latest data, over 40% of the youth remain unemployed. Overall, 80% of the employed residents work in the service industry and agriculture.

Beyond employment, the initiative intends to modernize governance and public administration, easing access to government services.

While the EU spearheads the project, it only accounted for $18 million of the XAF 88.4 billion ($158 million) total through a grant. The EIB extended a $30 million loan, while the World Bank contributed $110 million in financing.

“The project we are launching today is not just a technology project, but is rather also a social project and a genuine way to transform governance, jobs and inclusion, providing young people and women with new opportunities in an increasingly digital world,” commented EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros.

Elsewhere, the president of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, is rallying support for his government’s digitalization campaign. During the United States-Africa Business Summit this week, Nguema met political and business leaders to discuss his Digital Gabon program, which aims to increase the digital economy’s gross domestic product (GDP) contribution from 5% to 12%.

Digital Gabon has received XAF 44 billion (approximately $79 million) from the World Bank, with U.S. cybersecurity firm Cybastion pledging to develop a national data center and train 1,000 young Gabonese citizens on digital careers.

Watch: Boosting financial inclusion in Africa with BSV blockchain