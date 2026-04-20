Homepage > News > Editorial > Three BSV apps are solving what creator economy got wrong

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of CoinGeek.

The creator economy is one of the biggest lies Silicon Valley has sold us. The pitch was simple: build an audience, monetize your work, be your own boss. The reality is Patreon pulling 8 to 12% off the top, YouTube demonetizing videos because a 28-year-old trust-and-safety intern flagged a keyword, OnlyFans freezing accounts for whatever the card processor objected to this week, and Substack taking 10% plus Stripe’s bite on every newsletter dollar.

I have been writing about this for years. The problem is not greed, though the greed is real. The problem is architectural. Silicon Valley built the creator economy on top of Visa (NASDAQ: V), Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA), Stripe, and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and those rails cannot process a nickel. A Visa transaction at a coffee shop costs roughly 30 cents plus 3%. Actual micropayments are mechanically impossible on that math, so the creator economy defaulted to monthly subscriptions and platform rake because those were the only models the pipes could carry.

The creator economy we have, by default, is an inheritance of those limitations.

BSV changes the math

Bitcoin was designed to be a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. Actual cash, not digital gold. Small payments to real people in real time at a cost that, on BSV today, is a fraction of a cent. No chargebacks. No three-day ACH hold. No payment processor veto. Pretty cool!

When the settlement rail changes, the business models it can carry change with it. Three BSV projects are showing what that looks like right now, and each of them is doing something the legacy creator economy cannot.

La Mint: A social feed priced by the post

La Mint relaunched in December 2025 with a clear goal: to make it the fastest and easiest way for small and mid-size creators to earn from a fanbase.

La Mint is a social feed. Creators charge individual posts anywhere from a penny to $50. Fans can follow for free, but commenting costs 2 cents, tipping costs 5 cents, and unlocking a gated post costs whatever the creator sets. Payments run through HandCash, and image hashes are written on-chain as proof of ownership.

I’ve been on LaMint for a few years, and post occasionally. Check out my profile!

The referral tree is where it departs from Web2. When a creator recruits another creator, a percentage of that second creator’s lifetime earnings flows back up the chain. On Visa, you could not build that. The processing fees would swallow the bounty before it was paid. On BSV, you can split a nickel four ways and every recipient still gets more than zero.

Back to the top ↑

PaiyBit: Metered billing for attention

PaiyBit is the one that opens a new category. It is in beta, BSV-only, charges by the unit of consumption rather than by subscription, and seems to use a wrap-the-content strategy.data center and one of the largest in Europe by installed capacity.” The billing models tell you what is different. Live streams bill per minute watched. Video calls are billed per five-second chunk. Articles bill per page turned. The album’s bill per-viewed image. Music files are billed per five-second playback segment. Every piece of content is a “paiyge.” Every buyer scans a QR code and pays in satoshis. The billing models tell you what is different. Live streams bill per minute watched. Video calls are billed per five-second chunk. Articles bill per page turned. The album’s bill per-viewed image. Music files are billed per five-second playback segment. Every piece of content is a “paiyge.” Every buyer scans a QR code and pays in satoshis.

Each paiyge is built using a novel AI chatbot that follows you around the site as you build whatever content you want to monetize. Signup was easy, but I wasn’t sure what kind of paiyge to make, so I made a stream paiyge with no content for now. Check it out!

Patreon charges a fan $30 a month, whether the fan consumes $30 of content or none. PaiyBit pays the creator for the 90 seconds of music a fan actually listened to, the two pages of the guide they actually read, and the 8 minutes of the tutorial they actually watched. Creators keep 90%. This is what streaming micropayments look like when the rails can carry them.

Back to the top ↑

Project Access: A paywall without the hosting

Project Access is the pragmatic one. It does not ask creators to move. It wraps a paywall around content already hosted on YouTube, Vimeo, or Google Drive (NASDAQ: GOOGl). A fan buys either lifetime access or a time-limited pass (24 hours, 48 hours, whatever the creator sets). The platform controls the gate. The content never moves, which means no DMCA headache and no copyright strike risk that Patreon and their peers invite by hosting.

Buyers pay with credit card, Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google Pay, or directly with any BSV wallet or more directly through HandCash. Settlement hits the creator’s HandCash wallet instantly in BSV, is convertible to dollars, and is withdrawable to a bank account whenever. Zero setup, zero monthly fees, and zero hosting fees, and the signup flow took less than a minute.

Check out my latest video on Project Access.

Two features tell you the rails are different. Every pass has a built-in affiliate program with a minimum 5% bounty, paid instantly and on-chain. Try that on Stripe. The 30-cent transaction fee eats the affiliate payout on anything under ten bucks. The second feature is supply caps. A creator can set a hard limit on how many buyers can ever receive a pass, turning a tutorial into a limited-edition item. You cannot ship a hundred numbered copies of a workshop on Patreon.

Back to the top ↑

The sleeping giant

The global creator economy is projected to reach the hundreds of billions of dollars within this decade. Every dollar of it currently pays tribute to a payment processor, a platform, and a compliance regime that were built for a world where money could not move in small pieces. Creators did not choose the architecture. It was inherited from the rails.

La Mint, PaiyBit, and Project Access are three founding teams showing what happens when you throw that inheritance out and build on rails that work. One turns a social feed into a tip jar. One turns a video file into a meter. One turns a YouTube link into a limited edition. Every one of them settles at a fraction of a cent in seconds.

When a single-digit percentage of creator spending moves to rails like these, the platforms that gatekeep creators today lose their leverage. The next Patreon won’t run on Visa. It is going to run on Bitcoin, the way Satoshi designed it.

Be good to each other and get paid for what you made.

This opinion piece is published to encourage discussion. The author’s views are their own and do not constitute legal, procurement, or policy advice, nor do they represent the positions of CoinGeek or its partners.

Back to the top ↑

Watch | BSV is Open: Anyone Can Build, Miner, or Use