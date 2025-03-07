Homepage > News > Business > Thailand launches AI agriculture app; Microsoft AI tools aid farmers

Amid the push for a national digital transformation, Thailand has launched a smart agriculture platform for farmers with emerging technologies at the core.

Dubbed HandySense B-Farm, the platform incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Developed by the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC), the platform is an initiative by the government to digitize the agricultural sector.

With HandySense B-Farm, farmers can integrate sensors to track key metrics necessary for improved yields. The platform is expected to allow access to real-time data on weather conditions, soil moisture, and the condition of seedlings, supporting Thailand’s diversification ambitions.

NECTEC says it will deploy its machine vision and Big Data expertise into HandySense B-Farm, potentially expanding its functionalities.

The center is following the digitization blueprint laid out by the national government with an eye on transforming Thailand’s agriculture into a regional leader by the end of the decade.

NECTEC says the platform will help farmers move towards digitization. NECTEC deputy director Panita Pongpaibool disclosed that the platform will lower entry barriers while reducing costs associated with IoT integrations.

HandySense B-Farm is also expected to reduce farm waste via AI-based resource optimization. Platform users can make data-driven decisions on irrigation, pruning, and fertilization issues.

A steady march to digitization

Thailand has been making significant strides in emerging technologies, turning its attention to Web3 and AI. Recently, the Southeast Asian country launched a digital currency pilot in Phuket while exploring a government-backed stablecoin to improve bond accessibility.

“The government issues a large number of new bonds each year, but they primarily end up in the hands of financial institutions,” said Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. “We want to make these bonds more accessible to individual investors.”

A previous regulatory sandbox for digital assets by the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has gathered significant steam, spiking adoption rates. With support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Kasikornbank, Thailand is exploring AI and IoT.

Microsoft records progress with its AI-based offering for farmers

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) AI ambitions have expanded its utility to agriculture in developing countries. According to a According to a report , farmers across Southeast Asia are utilizing Microsoft’s AI data to improve farm yields and productivity levels. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed rising adoption levels in India, with farmers turning their sights to digitization.

The project, still in its pilot stage, featured a high-level integration of AI.

Microsoft’s offering operated as a weather station measuring key indices, including wind, temperature and humidity. With support from the Agricultural Development Trust, the mini weather stations allow farmers to measure soil moisture and test the presence of nutrients.

The weather station leans on Microsoft’s geospatial data obtained from satellites while using its advanced AI tools for advanced weather predictions. Per Nadella, the AI-based service can provide real-time recommendations for fertilizers and pest control strategies.

Since its launch in 2024, the project worked on reducing harmful chemical use in farms while improving water efficiency. After the first farming cycle, farms utilizing the platform recorded a 40% spike in yield in a shorter time frame.

“The one example I wanted to highlight was one of the small farmers who was part of the Baramati co-op,” said Nadella. “Where you can take this powerful technology but make it have impact, where a small landowner is able to improve the yield of their land.”

While the pilot project focused on only sugar cane and tomatoes, there are plans to expand the scope to a range of cash crops and increase cohort sizes.

India’s fast digitization approach

India is marching ahead with digitization plans for its economy, with most of its effort on Web3 and AI. The government is eyeing a 46% adoption of blockchain technology by the end of the decade, driven by a string of government-backed initiatives.

The private sector is also wading into the space, with Microsoft leading the charge with a $3 billion investment in AI infrastructure. Most will be used to upskill the talent pool for emerging assets, while another portion of the investment will go toward research and development.

Experts point to India’s tech-savvy population and spiking mobile phone penetration rates as factors for an incoming digitization growth.

