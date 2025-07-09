Homepage > News > Business > Tether’s open-source software signals new era for mining

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tether, the issuer of stablecoin USDT, plans to open-source its Bitcoin Mining Operating System (MOS) by Q4 2025, a move that could democratize block reward mining. By making its proprietary software freely available, Tether aims to reduce reliance on costly third-party systems, lower entry barriers for new miners, and foster innovation.

This initiative comes as the mining industry grapples with post-halving economics, rising energy costs, and a pivot toward sustainability and diversification.

Block reward mining, the process of securing the blockchain through computational power, is increasingly dominated by large players like Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), who leverage advanced ASICs and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Tether’s MOS, previously used by select partners, optimizes mining operations, enhancing hash rate efficiency and energy management. Open-sourcing MOS could empower smaller miners, who hold a 54.6% market share in 2025, to compete with established firms. This aligns with blockchain’s ethos of decentralization, potentially redistributing hash power away from concentrated mining pools.

Tether’s open-source software could facilitate hybrid models, allowing miners to toggle between cryptocurrency and AI workloads, maximizing infrastructure value. For instance, CoreWeave, a former Ethereum miner, now generates significant revenue from AI computing, a path smaller miners could emulate with accessible software.

However, open-sourcing MOS carries risks. Proprietary systems benefit from dedicated support and security updates, while open-source platforms rely on community contributions, which may lack consistency. Miners must implement robust cybersecurity to prevent vulnerabilities, especially as hacking attempts on blockchain networks rise. Regulatory challenges also loom, with regions like Europe imposing high energy costs ($142,682 to mine one BTC) and Russia enforcing seasonal bans. Tether’s initiative may struggle in such environments unless paired with cost-effective energy strategies.

The competitive landscape remains intense, with Bitmain, Canaan, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) leading hardware innovation, while public miners like CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) (45.6 EH/s in May 2025) dominate operations. Tether’s move could disrupt this dynamic by enabling smaller players to innovate, potentially integrating MOS with tools like WhatToMine for profitability analysis. The broader market, projected to grow from $4.66 billion in 2024 to $14.09 billion by 2035 at a 10.57% CAGR, underscores the potential impact of accessible software in driving growth.

Tether’s decision to open-source its MOS by Q4 2025 could mark a turning point for block reward mining, promoting inclusivity and efficiency. However, its success hinges on community adoption, security measures, and navigating a complex regulatory landscape. As mining evolves, Tether’s initiative may pave the way for a more decentralized and sustainable future.

Watch: Untangling Bitcoin mining at the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream