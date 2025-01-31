Homepage > News > Editorial > Bitcoin mining is still green technology

Bitcoin mining has long been criticized as “wasteful” by those who fail to grasp its broader utility. While many rush to praise proof-of-stake (PoS) systems, proof-of-work (PoW) mining offers a crucial and often overlooked environmental benefit. Properly deployed, Bitcoin mining doesn’t just consume energy—it captures and monetizes energy that would otherwise be wasted.

Flaring from oil fields, methane from landfills and agricultural operations, and stranded gas in remote locations have been unavoidable inefficiencies of the energy industry for generations. Bitcoin mining has transformed these emissions into pure opportunities to create and benefit from productive economic value while reducing their environmental impact. Before the advent of a PoW monetary network, there was no scalable way to repurpose this energy.

Now, Bitcoin mining provides a financial incentive to harness it.

Methane: From waste to energy

Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases, with more than 80 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Yet, traditional energy infrastructure struggles to monetize small, dispersed methane sources, making mitigation financially and logistically unfeasible. Bitcoin mining changes this dynamic by allowing modular operations to be deployed directly at methane-emitting sites—landfills, farms, and oil drilling operations—where it can be burned cleanly to generate electricity for mining rather than vented or flared into the atmosphere.

This is not theoretical. Companies like Crusoe Energy and Nodal Power have already demonstrated how Bitcoin mining can turn methane waste into a revenue stream while reducing emissions.

According to research published in Science Direct, “This integration not only proposes a method to enhance landfill sustainability but also introduces a potential economic boost for landfill operations currently venting or flaring methane, offering them an alternative revenue source through the global bitcoin market. Such an approach is particularly pertinent in regions where legal mandates require gas flaring, suggesting that Bitcoin mining could improve the financial feasibility, potentially accelerating the development of landfill gas capture infrastructure and reducing the tax burden on local residents and businesses.”

Disrupting centralized data centers: A net energy benefit

Beyond its direct energy applications, Bitcoin mining has the potential to improve digital infrastructure efficiency. Today, centralized payment networks and hyperscale data centers—run by companies like Visa (NASDAQ: V), Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL)—consume enormous amounts of energy for transaction processing, data storage, and now things like artificial intelligence (AI) model training. These centralized hubs require not just energy-intensive computation but also cooling, redundancy, and security systems that increase their carbon footprint exponentially because they do not benefit from the inherent security of a distributed compute model.

A scalable PoW blockchain could replace many of these inefficient legacy systems, offering a more energy-effective alternative that relies on globally distributed mining power rather than monolithic data centers. Additionally, the increasing demand for AI infrastructure, which treats graphics processing unit (GPU) computation as a commodity much like Bitcoin treats hash power, presents opportunities for synergy. The interplay between these technologies could optimize both systems, from hardware-level efficiency to Bitcoin micropayments securing high-integrity AI training data and allowing micropayment-based locks on various types of data both at the consumer level for the sake of commerce and deep in the libraries for the sake of security.

Bitcoin and Grid Stability: The energy buyer of last resort

Energy curtailment agreements allow power companies to expand capacity without overbuilding for peak demand. Traditionally, utilities must either produce excess power during off-peak hours, throttle renewable sources like wind and solar to avoid grid congestion or shed load into wasteful, expensive, and ecologically dirty “peaker plants” which act as energy dumps at the edges of the grid.

Bitcoin mining uniquely offers a solution to this problem by acting as an extremely elastic energy consumer when strategically placed at critical points in the grid infrastructure.

Unlike traditional data centers or industrial consumers that require a constant supply, Bitcoin miners can instantly scale operations up or down in response to grid conditions. This dynamic load balancing stabilizes power grids, allowing utilities to sell excess energy when demand is low while maintaining reliability during peak usage and pushing risk onto competing companies rather than small consumers or taxpayers.

The Texas ERCOT grid, for example, has repeatedly demonstrated how Bitcoin mining can prevent power wastage and ensure efficient grid operations.

In a critical report from Husch Blackwell in 2022, they expressed doubts on Bitcoin mining’s viability due to their experience in understanding the needs of traditional data centers as unreliable partners from grid shedding, but according to a recent report from the Digital Assets Research Institute (DARI,) the data shows that Bitcoin mining has become a critical part of Texas’ ability to scale up the electrical grid on pace with the needs of their population growth and saved Texas taxpayers close to $20 Billion vs. using traditional, and highly polluting peaker plants.

These Bitcoin-based, peak-shedding techniques are much lower risk, zero cost to ERCOT and economically enrich emerging tech instead of simply paying ERCOT staff to operate peaker plants.

This revelation, scaled up, allows the next generation of grid technology to be more easily investible and deployable, allowing the United States population to thrive and grow without existential worry about grid stability.

Efficiency at Scale: The proof-of-work paradox

Critics of PoW often focus narrowly on energy consumption while ignoring the inefficiency of fragmented blockchain ecosystems and centralized competitors. Today, there are more than 20,000 blockchains—each requiring separate infrastructure. There are also redundant, centralized payments companies, data management companies, and Internet infrastructure firms overlapping to provide basic economic and data services to the world.

This redundancy is inherently wasteful compared to the scalable Bitcoin infrastructure.

A single, scalable PoW blockchain that consolidates financial transactions, data integrity, smart contracts, and digital asset management would dramatically reduce the need for duplicative energy consumption. Just as a fully loaded train is more efficient than one carrying only a few passengers, a blockchain capable of handling billions of transactions per block—rather than merely confirming that little has changed across the ledger—extracts more value from every joule of electricity.

The Bitcoin network today primarily secures BTC’s small, constrained blockchain, but a properly scaled PoW system, like what BSV envisions, could handle global transaction volume while providing enterprise-level security and functionality, digesting otherwise wasted fuel, and offering grid stability to the world—all as basic, core benefits of the system.

Conclusion: Bitcoin’s future is green

Far from being an environmental burden, the Bitcoin system and Bitcoin mining—when properly deployed—represent one of the most innovative solutions for addressing inefficient payments, ineffective data management, energy waste, and grid inefficiencies. By capturing stranded energy, replacing inefficient centralized infrastructure, and ensuring maximum utility per unit of energy consumed, Bitcoin mining is positioned as a net positive for sustainability and economic opportunity for users at every level of the system.

The challenge ahead is not just one of adoption but of vision.

A scalable PoW blockchain has the potential to be a critical pillar of a greener, more efficient digital economy. The question is whether we’re bold enough to recognize and embrace that future or whether we will let small-minded people convince us to stay small forever.

