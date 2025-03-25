Homepage > News > Editorial > Stop LARPing. Start building!

There’s a quiet tragedy unfolding in the modern economy—one that can’t be quantified in GDP charts or quarterly earnings. It’s the vanishing of real-world experiences, replaced by digital efficiencies. It’s the closing of your favorite local diner because nobody wants to cook, serve, or clean anymore. Nobody wants to answer phones, take simple notes or even intern in what could be lucrative careers with just a little bit of experience.

Why not?

Well, people are learning they can make more driving for Uber, freelancing online, or letting artificial intelligence (AI) fill out bids on Fiverr, and a particularly adept “gigger” can potentially be working in five serious careers at a time!

We’re witnessing the death of hands-on work and, with it, the loss of localism, craftsmanship, and meaningful community economics. What used to be understood as noble entry-level jobs—work that taught you humility, grit, and respect—is now considered beneath a generation raised on TikTok side hustles and zero-click money.

Why should I start a side hustle when I already work a full time job?



• You can diversify your income streams

• Make yourself more independent

• You can also scale your side hustle into a fully fledged business



I recommend working as a freelancer. pic.twitter.com/ppQdv5fTOb — Mark Tilbury (@marktilbury) March 21, 2025

The irony? Everyone talks a big game about “supporting local,” but the market behavior says otherwise as mainstreets across the country sit empty and barren while the gig economy, Amazon Prime (NASDAQ: AMZN) and various work-from-home opportunities thrive.

We see the same syndrome in the Bitcoin space.

There’s no shortage of virtue signaling about disruption. Despite the power of the digital gold meme, some small blockers insist that “we need small payments” while simultaneously holding their coins in cold storage, praying for price action to lift their portfolio. Lightning Network evangelists wax poetic about peer-to-peer micro-economies, but usage stats paint a sobering picture: minimal throughput, poor reliability, and virtually no traction outside of hobbyists and echo chambers.

"Digital Gold" does not convey the ability to send fractions of a penny with near finality of settlement in seconds to a payee anywhere on the planet for near zero fees



"Magic Internet Money Teleportation" is what Bitcoin's Lightning Network is — Snow ❄️ (@mattcsnow) March 24, 2025

Now, enter Teranode—a true milestone in blockchain infrastructure.

With capacity scaling beyond one million transactions per second, we are finally at the threshold of making the original Bitcoin vision real. Teranode represents not just theoretical scale, but industrial-grade throughput that could genuinely support the global internet economy. After 15 years of tinkering, civil wars and neurodivergent screeching on social media, Teranode solves the first-level problem of Bitcoin: that the tech does what we say it will do… (slow clap?)

But now we face the second-level problem: will anyone use it?

This is where virtue signaling in our own house must end.

No amount of tweets, white papers, or conference panels can create demand. The only thing that creates demand is real economic activity that solves real problems. People send, receive, spend, earn, save, and build atop the protocol—day in and day out.

It is not enough to signal excitement about Teranode. We are all excited about the breakthrough. But you must do something. You must build something.

Also, that’s the royal “you,” which includes me…

We need remittance businesses. We need an on-chain AMM DEX. We need cybersecurity tools, identity frameworks, gaming engines, tournaments, casinos, and the entire metanet stack that will become the future of a truly integrated, monetized Internet.

The SHA-256 mining industry has been bleeding for years. Margins are razor thin if they exist at all, and most of the profitable people in that industry make their money on carbon credits or other tangential things occurring because of their proximity to the power industry—not the Bitcoin industry.

Do you know what curtailment is?



If not, here's a 2 minute video explaining what it is and why Bitcoin Miners participate in curtailment programs. pic.twitter.com/WM1ErCKgNy — Compass Mining 🧭 (@compass_mining) March 1, 2025

On most chains, miners operate at a loss. The hope was always that transaction volume would eventually replace the subsidy. But the ticking time bomb is now loud. That volume never came for very long. Aside from short bursts like the Ordinals or Runes boom or Solana Summer on “Pump.Fun,” volumes are dismal.

😔Meme coin hype fading?



Pump․fun’s commission revenue has dropped nearly 95% from its peak



Looks like the degen casino is running out of chips 🎰 pic.twitter.com/R675uUbxd6 — Telbloggram (@Telbloggram) March 19, 2025

And if it doesn’t come soon, all the fundraising, all the infrastructure, all the proof-of-work—all of it—collapses under the weight of an unrealized dream.

Instead of building economic engines, many companies in our space have become asset managers. Marathon and Riot have largely abandoned the hard road of profitability through service and innovation. Instead, they raise money to buy BTC and parrot Michael Saylor‘s hope-based economics.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon") today announced that it has purchased 4,812.66 BTC in an aggregate purchase price of $150 million via @NYDIG_BTC. Another public company adopts #Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. https://t.co/acwghygNxC — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 25, 2021

That’s not a business model. That’s a hedge fund cosplay with ASICs.

The uncomfortable truth is this: if we do not build economies on chain—real economies, with real users, solving real problems—then we will fail.

In BSV, we cannot Teranode our way out of apathy. We cannot whitepaper our way into GDP. And we certainly cannot virtue signal our way into sustainable business models.

The good news? The opportunity is real. You can seize this opportunity and become incredibly rich while doing it!

If you’re reading this, you’re early. But early doesn’t mean entitled. It means responsible. You have a window of time to do something meaningful with Bitcoin, Teranode, and this technology that 99.999% of the world still doesn’t understand.

The future doesn’t belong to the loudest voices, the best memes or the slickest devs.

It belongs to the entrepreneurs who are crazy enough to believe they really can still change the world with Bitcoin!

So here’s my challenge:

Stop talking. Start doing. Build the future that Bitcoin was meant to unlock.

Because if we don’t, someone else will. And they won’t be using Bitcoin to do it.

If that happens, the new world will look the same as the old one.

