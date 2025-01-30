Homepage > News > Business > SmartLaunch brings free blockchain, AI service to the masses

Application development is complex, often with a high entry barrier. Blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions firm SmartLedger has created a service to bootstrap great ideas into minimum viable products (MVPs), even for visionaries without technical skills and financial resources. The latest service, called SmartLaunch, is free for anyone and charges only for access to blockchain microservices via application programming interfaces (APIs).

The idea is to take the kind of ideas “that come to you in the shower, lying in bed” and give them a chance to become proofs of concept (POCs)/MVPs. Even more fully formed ideas might never see fruition if their originators lack the coding abilities, time, or money required to develop them. SmartLedger’s skills and proprietary AI tools are ready to fill that gap.

Microservices can be anything that helps an app running on the BSV network interact with the transaction processing (mining) network, working behind the scenes. This includes data type sorting and indexing, fast transaction verification with Simplified Payment Verification (SPV), AI-related processes, and more.

This means you wouldn’t pay to develop a project, only to access network functions once it’s up and running. SmartLaunch is taking expressions of interest for new projects on its website.

Part of SmartLedger’s motive in creating SmartLaunch was to broaden the range of viable use cases for BSV and solidify the blockchain network’s position as a technology platform for Web3 and Big Data applications in the real world.

Members of SmartLedger’s leadership team, CEO Shawn Ryan, Chief Development Officer Greg Ward, and Chairman Bryan Daugherty, hosted a short X Space earlier today to explain their motives behind developing the platform and making it free for anyone to use.

“We’ve always been about trying to empower people with information access and expertise,” said Daugherty.

“There’s lot of people we’ve been watching in the community, having great discussions,” Ward said, “And we see there’s just a sore need for development groups to come forward and to be able to provide the services that are needed to get your businesses up and running.”

Ward paid tribute to everyone at SmartLedger who’ve been honing their skills and making things efficient for four to five years now “with passion and love,” saying it had helped the team identify where the pain points are.

Daugherty added the team has had “thousands of conversations with enterprise, with government, entrepreneurs, people who are looking for ways to make an impact.” It’s given them a much clearer idea of what the world needs from blockchain and AI technology.

He said many good ideas out there probably never become working products or businesses due to the time, money, and work required to make that happen. Often, it’s more a matter of convincing others to support your idea’s potential.

“It’s a heavy lift. We’ve all felt it.”

With SmartLaunch, even a single individual can build a working application from a vision. This will also likely increase the variety of applications and use-case types running on BSV.

Ward said one of the great things about the BSV network is its cost efficiency. Developers, and now, even potential developers, can test their ideas live on the network at affordable access costs.

BTC may receive the lion’s share of Bitcoin hype… and a lot of the world’s speculative price-gambling money. BSV shines in innovative utility and versatility and in creating applications the world needs. Its ecosystem should do everything possible to realize these creative visions and never let them go to waste.

You can listen to a recording of SmartLedger’s X Space here.

