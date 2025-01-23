Homepage > News > Business > Maldives, Estonia ink MoU; Sigma Capital aids Web3 startups

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In an effort to enhance adoption rates, the Maldives and Estonia recently formalized two agreements to explore the potential of emerging technologies and their applications within public sector services.

The high-level cooperation agreement between both nations will involve a joint exploration of artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, and blockchain technology. The partnership, which took the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is expected to strengthen existing diplomatic ties between both countries.

The signing of the MoUs came on the heels of Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu’s “historic” visit to the Baltic nation. Muizzu’s meeting with his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis, was accentuated by an entourage of technology experts, academics, and regulators.

A community reading of the MoU confirms ambitious plans by both countries to improve the digitization rate of their local economies. To achieve this, the parties are turning their gaze to blockchain and other Web3 solutions, opting to follow the trail for enterprise and government applications.

Experts opine that the arrangement will trigger pilot projects involving the use of blockchain to improve the transparency and efficiency of government processes. Although not expressly stated, there are rumors that Maldives will use Estonia’s expertise to develop a blockchain-based identity platform for residents.

Apart from potential use cases for a central bank digital currency (CBDC), Maldives and Estonia are wary of introducing Web3 technologies in payments. Both parties are aware of the downsides of the “cryptoization” of their local economies with digital assets and stablecoins while affirming blockchain’s use case for improved settlements.

Furthermore, there are ambitious plans to improve the state of cybersecurity for both nations, with each side placing their gaze on AI. The Maldivian delegation is particularly keen on integrating AI into every facet of its local economy, pining to follow Estonia’s lead on the matter.

Furthermore, the Maldives is willing to replicate Estonia’s successes in education while indicating a keen desire to improve its commitment to combating climate change.

Previous brushes with emerging tech

Individual experiments with emerging technology for both nations have not gone entirely as planned as local regulators race under an enormous weight. The Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) has been jostling with its fair share of unlicensed virtual asset service providers (VASPs) and digital asset scams on social media.

On the other hand, Estonian regulators have shuttered the operations of nearly 400 digital asset firms for failing to comply with extant regulations for the industry. While the tough stance on the ecosystem has drawn the ire of industry players, a cross-section says it is the right step in the right direction to protect residents from scams.

Garnering support for startups

In other news, Web3 venture capital (VC) fund Sigma Capital has confirmed the launch of a $100 million Fund designed to improve the growth rates of early-stage firms investing in emerging technologies. Dubbed the Sigma Capital Fund I, the VC firm says it will draw on its extensive market access and global partnership to achieve its objectives.

Former Cypher Capital CEO Vineet Budki has been tapped to lead the operations of the Sigma Capital Fund, bringing a deep pool of experience to the board. During his time at Cypher Capital, Budki spearheaded over 300 investments in the Web3 space with Casper Labs, Mocaverse, and Sei Network standing out from the lot.

“Vineet’s track record, as a visionary leader in Web 3, speaks for itself,” said Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal. “His deep understanding of market dynamics and foresight in nurturing high-impact projects has been pivotal in advancing the Web 3 ecosystem.”

With Sigma Capital’s latest Fund, the aim is to inject capital into early-stage Web3 projects revolving around blockchain infrastructure and decentralized finance (DeFi). Firms building projects on blockchain gaming, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and the metaverse are more likely to receive funding.

The press release disclosed that the Fund would go the extra mile to manage liquid tokens, but the statement did not namecheck digital assets that would be added to its portfolio. Using high-yield DeFi strategies, the Fund will invest in other funds while eyeing opportunities “to generate consistent returns.”

“Sigma Capital Fund I will empower startups with capital, equip them with access to Sigma Capital’s extensive network and investment expertise, and enable them to thrive in the rapidly evolving Web 3 landscape,” said Budki.

For now, up to 100 early-stage companies will receive capital injections over a three-year period. On the other hand, there are ambitious plans to complete 10 fund-to-fund allocations in the same window amid speculation of a global outlook in its operations.

Underscoring UAE’s place

While there are hints that Sigma Capital may adopt a global strategy with the Fund, its launch proves the United Arab Emirates’ status as a global Web3 hub. Previous attempts at rolling out a comprehensive regulation for the sector have yielded promise for industry service providers and consumers.

A streak of global digital asset exchanges has set up shop in the Gulf nation with several exports noting a shift from a dependency on oil to a tourist and digital asset hub.

“The UAE’s dynamic economy and forward-thinking regulatory environment provide the perfect backdrop for Web3’s next wave of innovation,” added Budki.

Watch: Block Dojo’s success stories: Transforming legacy businesses & future of travel tech