Homepage > News > Business > Nigeria, Somalia, South Africa, Eswatini advance digital ID plans

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

African governments have been making strides in digital transformation, with Nigeria, Somalia, Namibia, South Africa, and Eswatini the latest to launch new initiatives.

Nigeria uses digital wallets to maintain dignity in aid disbursement

Nigeria has launched a few digital identity initiatives in recent years, including its ID4D initiative backed by $430 million in funding from the World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Its latest is an aid disbursement initiative that relies on digital wallets and biometric data to maintain the dignity of the recipients, while cutting costs and increasing efficiency.

The government has partnered with the World Food Programme (WFP) to distribute aid to over 750,000 Nigerians displaced by natural disasters and insecurity. According to local outlets, the initiative is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. It combines food vouchers with a biometrics-powered digital wallet that guarantees that only the intended recipients can access the aid.

Nigeria has reported dozens of cases in which corrupt individuals have hijacked aid disbursement programs and embezzled funds. In 2024, the country’s anti-graft agency recovered ₦33 billion ($29 million) that had been embezzled at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. Legislators are also currently probing the agency that disburses student loans, with claims that of the ₦100 billion ($67 million) released by the government, only ₦28.8 billion ($19 million) reached students.

The use of biometric data and the digital wallet seeks to curb this graft. Additionally, it will curtail duplication and guarantee that aid is delivered directly to those who need it most.

With the funds delivered to their digital wallets, the recipients can choose when and how to use them, preserving their dignity, Minister Nentawe G. Yilwatda says.

The program initiates the groundwork for the government’s vision to “restore hope, enhance food security, and lay the groundwork for sustainable return, recovery, and prosperity” to regions vastly affected by civil wars and climate crises, he added.

It’s not the first time the Nigerian government has used digital identification to distribute aid. It integrated biometric verification into its social welfare programs in 2024, reaching 25 million residents.

The Southern African nation of Botswana has also integrated a similar biometric data-based system that it used in May to distribute aid to over 75,000 citizens. Eswatini, South Africa sign digital cooperation agreement

Elsewhere, South Africa has signed a Declaration of Intent with its neighbor, Eswatini, to align efforts in developing the digital economy.

According to one local outlet, the pact will extend to the latest technologies, from cybersecurity and e-governance to artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G rollout. The two countries will also partner on harmonizing their ICT policies and regulations and conduct joint research in emerging technologies.

The agreement also extends to digital literacy, focusing on women and the youth. With digital commerce rapidly rising, the two neighbors also intend to modernize their postal networks to support the sector.

Eswatini is a tiny landlocked country surrounded by South Africa, except on the northeastern border, which it shares with Mozambique. With an estimated population of 1.255 million and a GDP of $5.2 billion, it’s one of Africa’s smallest nations.

“This partnership underscores our shared vision for a digitally empowered Africa. By aligning our efforts, we not only enhance regional cooperation but also equip our citizens, particularly the youth and women, with the tools to thrive in the digital age,” commented Savannah Maziya, the Eswatini Minister of ICT.

Somalia launches biometric border control system

In East Africa, Somalia has launched a new biometric border control system developed by the U.S. government to boost security.

The system, known as the Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System (PISCES), was developed by the U.S. State Department three decades ago and initially screened travelers against shared watchlists. It uses facial recognition, fingerprint readers, and other scanning software to identify targets. It’s currently being used by two dozen countries.

The U.S. government has been widely involved in the rollout, including by training Somalian officials on using the new system.

This system is the latest initiative by the U.S. government to aid in digitalizing the Somalian government’s services. Earlier this year, the FBI revealed that it was involved in operating and maintaining the Somalia Automated Biometric Identification System, a counterterrorism and e-governance system.

Watch: Tech redefines how things are done—Africa is here for it