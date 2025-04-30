Homepage > News > Business > Liquid Noble revamps for improved tokenized bullion trading

Blockchain fintech firm Liquid Noble says it’s working to improve the user experience for investors in tokenized precious metals. This includes enhanced dashboard tools for users to track the values of their portfolios over time and further streamlining activities like recurring payments.

Last week, the company added price history charts for every tokenized commodity as it was sold. Previously, the dashboard displayed current prices and refreshed them every five minutes. This presents a more transparent and graphical record of what users paid in fiat and how their portfolio performs, making analysis easier. Additional details are constantly being added to this feature.

Liquid Noble began operations in the second half of 2024, creating the first working on/off ramps for retail investors in physical bullion in the BSV blockchain ecosystem. BSV’s high data capacity and miniscule transaction costs make it a far more viable way to buy, sell, and trade bullion-backed tokens than any comparable service.

Speaking to CoinGeek, Liquid Noble CEO Dan Dragon said feedback from early adopters has helped the company identify areas to prioritize for improvements.

“It’s been an exciting few months since launch. We’ve had a strong response from early users, and we’re now focused on building out key features that make managing tokenized gold more intuitive: things like price history, investment tracking, portfolio statistics, and support for non-custodial subscriptions. It’s still [in the] early days, but the feedback has been clear, and we’re actively working to incorporate user suggestions.”

Full services, including deposits and withdrawals in local fiat currency, are available only to customers in Liquid Noble’s home market of Australia. However, in March 2025, it gained a listing for its NobleGold token ($LGAU) on the Coinstore exchange, allowing Coinstore users in 175 countries to trade and hold a blockchain token backed by vault-stored physical gold.

Recurring payments on non-custodial wallets

Other UX enhancements are due to land on the platform in May 2025. Chief among these are recurring payments, direct debits, and subscriptions, which Dragon says are major limitations with non-custodial wallets. To solve this problem, Liquid Noble is introducing a preauthorized transaction model. This involves extending the Liquid Noble Bridge Protocol (LQNBP) to allow users to pre-sign a set of token transfer instructions. Included in the initial payload is a set of pre-defined conditions, such as time intervals, that allow a counterparty to execute the transaction at a later point.

These preauthorized instructions are linked to dedicated unspent outputs tied to each user’s private key, leaving control and cancellation power in the user’s hands. To alter the conditions, a user would simply spend the output in question before the next transaction occurs. This process, usually impossible on non-custodial wallets (i.e., where users retain their own private keys), can now be done using standard UTXO logic and does not require the user to delegate use of their private key to a third party.

BSV Association features Liquid Noble case study

The BSV Association recently featured Liquid Noble in its BSV Case Studies pages, saying it is “reinventing financial access by replacing outdated, manual banking systems with tokenized real-world assets.”

The platform backs its digital tokens with 100% physical gold, silver, and platinum reserves. The tokenized assets are effectively bullion-backed currencies that can be transferred near-instantly and seamlessly across borders, with transparent and verifiable blockchain-based history records of all transfers and ownership.

Liquid Noble greatly emphasizes regulatory compliance, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework and the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre’s (AUSTRAC) reporting obligations. This is why only Australia-based users can cash in and out using the traditional banking system for now. More jurisdictions will come online once the company has satisfied regulatory requirements in those regions.

Although economic and financial turmoil in recent years has seen interest in inflation-resistant assets like precious metals boom (along with their prices), that market remains difficult for the average person to navigate. There are still problems with inefficiencies, lack of supply, physical storage, and trust.

Tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) on a scalable blockchain network overcomes several of these problems. However, Liquid Noble will have to prove itself over time to secure a truly solid reputation. In the meantime, it remains a simple and efficient way for the general public to dip their toes into the precious metals market, even in small amounts. In the future, should the tokens develop widespread name recognition, they could become currencies for international commerce, even outside the precious metals niche.

