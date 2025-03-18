Homepage > News > Business > Global traders get access to Liquid Noble’s gold-backed token

Liquid Noble‘s NobleGold ($LGAU) token will soon be available to traders in 175 countries, with a new listing on the exchange Coinstore. The tokenized precious metals firm gives investors an easy way to trade any amount of value backed by gold, silver, and other metals electronically. It described it as “the first-ever commodity-backed BSV token listed outside the BSV ecosystem.”

As of March 2025, Liquid Noble is also making its Liquid Noble Bridging Protocol (LQNBP) and BSV wallets available to customers outside its home market, Australia (except the United States and a few prohibited jurisdictions). Users will be able to send and receive digital assets, and depending on region may also be able to cash in/out with local currencies.

There’s been increasing interest in precious metals, particularly gold, over the past five years, thanks to the wider world’s run of economic and political volatility. Since March 2020, the price of a troy ounce of gold (XAU) has risen from $1,500 to just under $3,000.

NobleGold ($LGAU) is launching on Coinstore, bringing tokenized gold to 175 countries. This is the first-ever commodity-backed BSV token listed outside the BSV ecosystem—a first step toward global gold access and a huge milestone for Liquid Noble!

Customers in Australia have been able to trade LGAU since Liquid Noble’s official launch in 2024. Their tokens are backed by vaulted gold and other precious metals, which are stored locally and audited. Users can trade them for cash or physical delivery on demand.

Precious metals delivery and fiat currency deposits/withdrawals are currently limited to customers in Australia. However, those satisfied with digital tokens and Liquid Noble’s provable vault audits can still store value in their wallets and exchange it with other users.

Customers should move assets following Tokenized shutdown

Since last November, Liquid Noble has offered customers two choices for storing assets: its own LQNBP & BSV wallet or via wallets made by Tokenized. However, Tokenized announced it will shut its doors this week, advising all users to withdraw BSV and other assets by April 14, 2025.

Posting in Liquid Noble’s Telegram support group, CEO Dan Dragon said business would continue as usual and the impact on users should be minimal. Any customers still using Tokenized can move their assets to LQNBP wallets instead.

“The good news is that Liquid Noble continues to function same as before and our operations or token listings are not impacted. All our customers (incl. those who signed up via Tokenized) have access to Liquid Noble’s own non-custodial wallet with an @lqn.app paymail handle.”

Dragon told CoinGeek that transfers from Tokenized to LQNBP wallets will be instant and without transaction fees. Furthermore, “any tokens issued via LQNBP are gasless and automatically compatible with all third-party platforms who work with us, like Coinstore.”

More exchange listings for LGAU in the works

Once the Coinstore listing is live, $LGAU holders will have two options for holding assets: Coinstore’s (custodial) wallet, or Liquid Noble’s non-custodial option. Storing digital assets in non-custodial assets where you control the keys is generally the safer option, though for quick trading and ease-of-use, many still prefer exchange accounts.

Coinstore has already integrated Liquid Noble’s REST API, which is set to connect with LQNBP wallets. The $LGAU token should begin trading on the platform later in March.

For non-Australians, it’s still the only way to access the gold-backed token. However, Dragon said more exchange listings are in progress. Enabling access to physical assets for the rest of the world will take longer, but the company is working on it.

“We hope that in the future we will be able to sell NobleMetals to overseas customers directly from our app, but in the meantime we will rely on licensed 3rd party entities doing it for us.”

