India is leveraging blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and artificial intelligence (AI) for the Maha Kumbh Mela, touted as the world’s largest human gathering with over 450 million pilgrims. The six-week-long religious event, which started on January 13, is especially special in 2025 not only because of its spiritual significance but also due to the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is perhaps the only event in the world without invitation, yet millions of pilgrims gather to celebrate the holy event. With millions of pilgrims attending, the occasion offers the Narendra Modi-led government a unique opportunity to amplify its ideological messaging and strengthen its political influence. The religious celebration comes at a time when the Asian powerhouse is committed to leveraging emerging technologies as a catalyst for economic growth. This high-profile gathering could be a powerful vehicle for promoting the government’s vision, particularly among the many Hindu devotees participating in the event.

“Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to be a divine and digitally advanced event, reflecting the seamless integration of spirituality and technology,” the Ministry of Culture stated.

To begin with, Indian Railways has partnered with Chaincode Consulting, a blockchain solutions company, to introduce NFTs for Maha Kumbh 2025. This digital initiative is expected to provide an improved experience for attendees. With the support of Chaincode Consulting, Indian Railways is implementing a unique NFT platform designed to offer exclusive digital collectibles, access credentials, and capture moments tied to the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage. Each NFT will function as a secure, verifiable digital asset, enhancing the user experience while preserving the cultural importance of the event. This platform offers a seamless and modern way for participants to engage with the pilgrimage’s rich heritage through cutting-edge technology.

“This initiative represents a significant step towards the convergence of traditional practices and modern technology, making the Maha Kumbh experience accessible to a global audience while staying true to its spiritual roots,” said Sharat Chandra, founder of EmpowerEdge Ventures and advisor to Chaincode Consulting.

Okto Wallet, a separate self-custody crypto wallet, has partnered with Chaincode to provide NFT-based tickets. This initiative enables millions of Indian Railways passengers to receive personalized NFT versions of their tickets for tent city booking and train journeys, stored securely in the Okto Wallet, the company said in an emailed statement. These NFTs are expected to serve as unique digital mementos of the journey and unlock exclusive discounts at the Maha Kumbh Mela, including savings on tent accommodations and other loyalty benefits.

“Blockchain is revolutionizing various industries by delivering unmatched trust, transparency, and security. By integrating blockchain technology and NFTs, we aim to redefine how travelers interact with their journeys and create meaningful, lasting memories. We see this as the start of a wave of blockchain-driven solutions that will simplify processes and build trust across global financial ecosystems,” said Alok Gupta, CEO of Chaincode.

“Web3, at its core, is meant for everyday users, and what better platform to introduce it on this scale than the Maha Kumbh? With 450 million pilgrims expected, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the power of Web3,” Rohit Jain, head of decentralized finance initiatives at Okto and digital asset exchange CoinDCX, said.

“Through this partnership with Chaincode, we’re not just offering NFTs; we’re empowering travelers to personalize their experiences in ways never seen before. This is a milestone moment for Web3 adoption, and we’re thrilled to make it accessible, impactful, and meaningful for everyone,” Jain added.

In July 2024, CoinDCX, India’s first digital currency unicorn, listed the BSV token for trading on its platform, allowing users to have more ways to buy, sell, and trade BSV. With CoinDCX’s close to 15 million registered users, the listing marks a significant expansion into the Indian market for BSV and demonstrates its potential and possibility in the region.

At the festival city of Prayagraj in northern India, AI-powered cameras have been introduced at the world’s largest cultural event, along with drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones strategically deployed to enhance surveillance. For the first time, high-tech lost and found registration centers are established in association with the state police department. These centers aim to reunite lost pilgrims with their families through the digital registration of missing individuals.

“From high-tech security measures to digital land allotments and immersive virtual reality experiences, Maha Kumbh 2025 is redefining the way devotees connect with their faith and the event’s rich cultural heritage. With comprehensive preparations spanning infrastructure, safety, and digital services, the Maha Kumbh is poised to become a model of harmony between tradition and technology,” according to the Culture Ministry.

