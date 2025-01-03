Homepage > News > Business > Indian startups set for major growth in 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Indian startup ecosystem is poised for a significant boost in 2025, with emerging tech companies rapidly expanding across industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), finance technology, software as a service (SaaS), and e-commerce.

Indian startups are also looking to boost employment in the world’s most populous country as the funding environment improves. Over $8.7 billion across 81 new funds were launched for Indian startups in 2024. These include government funds, angel funds, and micro funds, among others.

“In 2025, Web3 startups are poised for accelerated growth, driven by favourable regulations, increased institutional adoption, and improved scalability solutions. Fundraising will likely shift towards utility-driven projects, with VCs focusing on startups offering tangible use cases like supply chain transparency, decentralized identity, and carbon offset tracking,” said Avinash Shekhar, co-founder and chief executive of Pi42, a digital currency derivatives platform.

“Customer adoption is anticipated to grow as user-friendly wallets, interoperability, and Layer 2 solutions make Web3 services more accessible. Gaming, DeFi, and tokenized real-world assets will remain strongholds while emerging sectors like decentralized social networks and AI-integrated blockchains gain traction,” Shekhar told CoinGeek.

Indian startups also raised billions through initial public offerings (IPOs), with 12 startups going public in 2024.

Startups supply $1 trillion to economy by 2030

Startups are expected to contribute about $1 trillion to India’s economy by 2030, according to the whitepaper unveiled by consulting company KPMG at the TiE Global Summit.

India’s transformation into a global hub for innovation and investment has significantly shifted its entrepreneurial landscape, making it the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, the KPMG report said. India’s startup ecosystem, ranking third globally with over 100 unicorns, also offers rich investment opportunities for foreign investors.

“Looking ahead to 2025, favorable regulatory developments and increased funding opportunities are anticipated to further support tech startups. The focus will likely shift towards enhancing customer adoption through improved user experiences and integrated solutions across various platforms,” Sharat Chandra, founder of EmpowerEdge Ventures and a startup enabler, told CoinGeek.

New initiatives to strengthen startup ecosystem

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) appointed Panneerselvam Madanagopal as the Chief Executive Officer of the MeitY Startup Hub. The aim is to strengthen India’s startup ecosystem by fostering innovation and supporting tech entrepreneurs. With over two decades of experience in technology and management, Madanagopal is expected to drive significant growth in the sector, aligning with the government’s vision of making India a global leader in technology and innovation.

In December, MeitY signed a five-year partnership with YouthNet, a non-profit organization in North East India, to empower technology-driven startups. YouthNet will operate under the aegis of MeitY Startup Hub and the Digital India Corporation, focusing on employment generation and economic growth while boosting entrepreneurship.

“Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the sector has demonstrated resilience. Web3 maintained steady VC funding at $8 billion during the first nine months of 2024, on par with the previous year. With the recent bullish price momentum and a more favorable regulatory environment in the U.S. under Trump, we anticipate a resurgence in VC interest in Web3, paving the way for even greater innovation in 2025,” Rohit Jain, Chief Strategy and Investment Officer, CoinDCX, India’s first digital currency unicorn, told CoinGeek.

In July 2024, CoinDCX listed the BSV token for trading on its platform, allowing users to have more ways to buy, sell, and trade BSV. With CoinDCX’s close to 15 million registered users, the listing marks a significant expansion into the Indian market for BSV and demonstrates its potential and possibility in the region.

Funding surge boosts startup growth

One of the factors driving India’s startup ecosystem is the vast pool of tech talent, advancements in technology, and an increased Internet and smartphone penetration. According to the KPMG report, a surge in venture capital funding is accelerating the growth of existing startups, while the Startup20 engagement group institutionalized under India’s G20 presidency is stimulating innovation among stakeholders.

In 2025, “DeFi and gaming are expected to attract significant investment. Startups focusing on user experience will drive mass adoption,” Amit Kumar Gupta, a legal practitioner at the Supreme Court of India, told CoinGeek.

The Software Technology Park of India (STPI), one of the leading tech startup incubators, has announced it is looking to support 25 startups with a total commitment of up to Rs 1 crore ($10 million) per entity. In December, STPI partnered with TiE Global Summit 2024 to co-host its 9th edition and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and India’s startup ecosystem.

STPI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Bosch, Schneider Electric (NASDAQ: SBGSF), and Global IEEE Institute for Engineers (GIEEE). These partnerships aim to harness expertise in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, energy management, and automation. The collaborations are expected to empower startups with resources, mentorship, and technical support, driving innovation and fostering entrepreneurship nationwide.

Arvind Kumar, Director General of STPI, said the government aims to grow the electronics sector to $300 billion by 2026. Kumar advised Indian startups to adopt a “Just Do It” approach and not overanalyze competition.

“Focus on filling the gaps in consumer needs rather than obsessing over competitors,” Kumar stated.

Watch: ‘Disruptive’ blockchain can be useful for India