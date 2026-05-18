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The Republic of Armenia has approved the introduction of a new biometric system regulation presented by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Arpine Sargsyan. The draft laws “On Identity Document” was adopted at the second reading and in full during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia last week.

According to Sargsyan, the initiative aims to ensure proper legal procedures in identity documents and bring Armenia closer to the European Union’s (EU) visa liberalization process. She adds that the country has already received the EU’s first progress report on the Visa Liberalization Action Plan, which includes a reference to the Law on Identity Documents.

“In a broader context, this is another step toward bringing the Republic of Armenia closer to visa liberalization with the European Union,” Sargsyan said.

Under the proposed law, all citizens over the age of 16 are required to carry identification cards. For children aged 6 to 16, having an identification card will remain voluntary. Children under 6 will continue to use their birth certificates as valid forms of identification.

“Currently, the card is issued only to individuals who have reached the age of 16. I believe this flexible government policy will allow us to establish a far more institutional and structured solution in the field of public services and identity documents in general,” Sargsyan explained.

The minister also stressed that all travel documents must be issued under the new law and comply with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s ICAO 9303 standards. In addition, foreign documents must also contain biometric data.

One major change is that a large-scale national solution has been developed through a public-private partnership, meaning the law will also define proper procedures and distribution responsibilities.

In addition, the interior minister stated that the new law and the biometric system would support the Armenian government’s digitalization policy.

“I want to once again emphasize that the state retains its full decision-making authority. The private sector cannot undertake any action, inaction, or other step that would create factual consequences for our citizens,” the minister remarked.

“Very often we consider different solutions, but they are sometimes delayed or cannot be implemented quickly and fully because Armenia does not have a biometric system and relies on a system that has seen no investment for years. I believe that by the autumn of 2026, we will witness a completely new situation in Armenia, and the pace of digitalization will accelerate even further,” she added.

By September 2026, Armenia is expected to introduce new red biometric passports that comply with high international standards while also reflecting the country’s identity. The new biometric passport will feature an outline map of Armenia, the alphabet created by Mesrop Mashtots, and the first Armenian sentence: “To know wisdom and instruction, to perceive the words of understanding.”

The current blue passports will remain valid until they reach their expiration dates.

“I believe that by the fall of 2026, we will have a completely new situation in the Republic of Armenia, and the pace of digitalization will accelerate even more,” the minister said.

Armenia pushes to modernize and integrate governance and identity systems

Before the rollout of the new biometrics ID in 2021, Armenia launched its Digital Transformation Strategy for 2021 – 2025 to modernize government operations and improve how residents can access public services.

The plan focuses on using digital technologies to make government processes more efficient, transparent, and accessible while strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure. A major part of the strategy involves creating unified standards and integrated systems across government agencies so digital platforms can work together more effectively.

In a more recent post by the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Ministry of Internal Affairs awarded a significant identity infrastructure contract to a consortium led by IDEMIA to improve and modernize Armenia’s digital identity systems.

“Complementing these efforts, the National High-Tech Strategy, developed with support from international partners, focuses on building a robust high-tech industry aligned with national priorities. This strategy aims to facilitate the high-tech industry in tackling new challenges, building on national priorities and key enabling technologies,” the International Trade Administration’s post read.

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