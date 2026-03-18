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For a technology that once promised dramatic disruption, blockchain’s biggest achievement may turn out to be something far simpler: becoming part of the digital infrastructure we depend on every day.

Across industries, that shift is already taking shape. Supply chains are using blockchain to verify authenticity and trace goods from origin to consumer. Financial institutions are experimenting with automated settlement systems. Governments are exploring ways to secure public records and digital identities. Energy companies are tracking emissions and environmental impact with greater transparency.

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None of these applications requires users to understand how blockchain works. Just like most successful technologies, blockchain is disappearing into the background, quietly supporting the systems people rely on every day.

It’s reminiscent of the internet’s early years, users don’t think about the protocols that power websites or email, they simply use them. Blockchain, may be heading toward the same future.

Blockchain shifts from hype to utility

As tech journalist Jon Southurst suggests, there may come a time when the industry stops talking about blockchain as a standalone concept altogether. People will simply interact with services built on the technology without giving it much thought.

That shift marks a significant change from blockchain’s early years. For much of the past decade, the public conversation revolved around cryptocurrencies, price movements, and speculation. The technology itself often took a back seat to the assets built on top of it.

Southurst recalls that even in Bitcoin’s earliest days, the conversation around price was already present.

“People talked about the future of money publicly,” he says. “But privately, many were already discussing price. And if you’re just buying bitcoins to hold them in a wallet and never spend them, you have to ask what problem is actually being solved.”

Today, the industry is focused on answering that question. The emphasis is shifting away from assets themselves and toward systems that support real-world activity, verification, automation, accountability, and trust.

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Aiming for internet-like ease

One area where that shift is becoming visible is in consumer-facing applications.

At VeChain, Marketing Director Anthony Day says the company has spent the past few years expanding its focus from enterprise solutions to applications that involve everyday users.

“In the last couple of years, the mission has expanded toward enabling individuals to use the technology,” Day explains. “We’re looking at ways to reward people for actions that help them make better decisions in their daily lives.”

Those actions from sustainability choices to participation in digital platforms can be recorded and tokenized, allowing organizations to recognize and reward behavior that creates measurable value.

But the success of these systems depends on simplicity. “It should feel like using the internet,” Day says. “It should feel like apps on your phone. You shouldn’t have to do anything different.”

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Blockchain targets legacy finance

While consumer applications demonstrate accessibility, financial markets illustrate the scale of blockchain’s potential.

Behind the scenes, global finance still relies on layers of manual processes and legacy systems to manage contracts, reconcile transactions, and settle trades. These processes form the backbone of modern economies but often involve significant complexity and inefficiency. For For Richard Baker , founder and CEO of Tokenovate, blockchain offers a way to modernize these systems.

“What we’re doing is turning legal agreements into code,” Baker explains. “Then we automate that workflow on blockchain technology and program the movement of rights to the underlying assets through tokenization.”

The implications are significant, particularly in markets such as derivatives, where the notional value of outstanding contracts runs into the quadrillions of dollars.

“We’re no longer asking whether blockchain will be part of modernizing financial services,” Baker says. “It’s absolutely happening.”

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Gaining ground in public systems

Governments are also exploring how distributed ledgers can strengthen public systems, particularly in terms of data integrity. Siim Sikkut, former Government CIO of Estonia and now managing partner at Digital Nation, has spent years working on digital governance and public sector transformation.

Estonia began experimenting with distributed ledgers to ensure that government data could be protected against tampering and unauthorized changes.

“It helped us provide safeguards for the integrity of data kept in government systems,” Sikkut explains.

He is quick to point out that technology alone cannot transform institutions. The challenge lies on managing change across policy, leadership, and everyday operations.

“You have to manage the transformation,” he says. “It touches everything from political leadership to how systems are run on a daily basis.”

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Adoption spreads beyond hubs

Many of the most practical blockchain applications are also emerging far from financial centers and tech conferences.

At Mandulis Energy, co-founder Elizabeth Nyeko is using blockchain to support energy access in rural communities while tracking environmental impact.

The company converts agricultural waste into electricity while creating a fully traceable record of the carbon capture produced by the process. That transparency allows the organization to maintain lower electricity costs while demonstrating measurable environmental benefits.

“Our core mission is delivering low-cost, reliable energy to rural communities,” Nyeko says. “Blockchain helps us show the real-world value being created not just for people, but for the planet.”

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Blockchain edges toward breakout

For longtime industry participants like Brendan Lee, the pace of adoption has often felt slow. For years, the industry seemed to be perpetually approaching a breakthrough that never quite arrived.

But recently, Lee believes that dynamic may be changing.

“For a long time, it felt like adoption was always just around the corner,” he says. “Now it feels like that corner has stopped moving. You can actually see it.”

If that trajectory continues, the next phase of blockchain may look very different from its first decade. The technology will increasingly merge with existing digital infrastructure, becoming part of the systems that power finance, logistics, public services, energy networks, and a lot more.

At that point, the conversation may shift away from blockchain itself and toward the applications being built on top of it. When that happens, blockchain will have reached a milestone few emerging technologies ever achieve. It will become the foundation of the digital systems around us, and that may be the clearest sign that the technology has finally arrived.

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