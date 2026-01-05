Homepage > News > Business > Estonia, Ukraine deepen digital transformation partnership

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Estonia is strengthening its digital cooperation with Ukraine, with the partnership now extending to cybersecurity and digital identity.

Estonia has been supporting Ukraine’s digital infrastructure since the Eastern European nation’s conflict with Russia began. Estonia has helped rebuild Ukraine’s government registries and supported their migration outside the country, and shared its X-Road model, which underpins its own world-leading e-governance system.

The two countries are now deepening their partnership, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation announced after a series of strategic meetings with Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV).

Estonia has been one of Ukraine’s most important partners, supporting some of the country’s most defining digital projects. Its most prominent contribution is the development of Diia, a digital governance platform that enables citizens to access services and documents online. Through Diia, Ukrainians can pay their taxes, register businesses in minutes, receive government benefits, access emergency aid payments, and receive verified public communications from the government, critical during the ongoing conflict, where fake news is widespread.

According to the Ukrainian government, Diia has now been used by 23 million citizens.

Estonia is also a founding member of the Tallinn Mechanism, an initiative that offers cybersecurity assistance to Ukraine. Launched in 2023, it involves EU countries such as France, Germany, and Italy, as well as Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with the World Bank as an observer. Ukraine says that this initiative contributed €60.9 million ($71.5 million) in funding to support its cyber resilience this year. Ukraine says that this initiative contributed €60.9 million ($71.5 million) in funding to support its cyber resilience this year.

While the other countries provide funding, Estonia is also training Ukrainian cybersecurity specialists under the UA-EE Cyber Shield Program. In 2026, the program will cover nine modules with over 500 professionals.

“Estonia remains a reliable ally and partner for Ukraine—helping to build digital capacity and cybersecurity through long-term cooperation,” the ministry stated.

Cyberspace has been a critical battlefield in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. Ukraine started facing attacks on government networks and disruptions in its telecoms, energy, and transport systems almost immediately after the 2022 conflict was launched. Since then, the digital domain has become a frontline, marked by disinformation campaigns and attacks on civilian-facing targets like ministries, local governments, and healthcare facilities.

In the three years since, Ukraine has received over $260 million for cybersecurity assistance from its allies.

Watch: Importance of digitalization for enterprises