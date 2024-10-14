Homepage > News > Interviews > Tokenovate to transform carbon credits with blockchain

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With an enterprise blockchain network like BSV that scales unbounded, anything and everything can be brought on-chain, including the massive derivatives market. Tokenovate is targeting this $1.2 quadrillion sector with its trailblazing products. As John Anderson revealed, the past year has seen incredible growth as the need for transparency, efficiency, and cost optimization rises.

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen="">

Anderson is the chief product officer at Tokenovate, a Cambridge, U.K.-based company that provides distributed financial market infrastructure. Its products, which include smart contracts and tokenization, enable programmatic lifecycle event management of the trading workflow in the derivatives sector.

At the London Blockchain Conference, Anderson told CoinGeek Backstage that the company had just launched a minimum viable product (MVP) for its derivatives market solution.

“What we’ve been implementing over the past year has been the creation of a lifecycle trading engine which is underpinned by the blockchain itself. We’re using smart contracts to manage the lifecycle of derivative trades, and we’re incorporating domain models within that. We’re validating from [trading] venues, OTCs, etc,” he told CoinGeek Backstage reporter Claire Celdran.

While Tokenovate has focused mainly on derivatives trading, Anderson revealed that it has been exploring the tokenization and lifecycle management of carbon credits. In 2023, the company launched the world’s first smart legal contract for voluntary carbon credit derivatives trades.

The voluntary carbon credits market allows corporations to pay to offset carbon dioxide and other greenhouse emissions. This sector is worth $1 billion today, but it’s expected to grow to $50 billion by 2030, according to McKinsey.

Since this market is still relatively new, Tokenovate seeks to become one of the pioneers with its unique blockchain products. It recently signed an agreement to collaborate with a peatland restoration development partner in Scotland for carbon credit purposes. Tokenovate created tokens and derivatives for the company, which it then sold to its clients; the entire lifecycle is managed on Tokenovate’s platform.

“We’re enriching the tokens essentially with location and LEI (legal entity identifier) data, which increases the value and integrity of the carbon credit itself, and, in the long term, increases the value for the entire market,” Anderson said.

Tokenovate’s platform is asset class-agnostic. This allows the company to switch between any viable asset class, and Anderson revealed the company is already exploring various other asset classes.

“We’re targeting the financial sector for capital markets and creating a platform that can be shared as a multi-tenant SaaS platform based in the cloud. It can be shared amongst a number of ecosystem partners where you could trade through venues, provide custody for digital assets, and bring counterparties to that platform.”

Watch Sustainability & finance: Looking at the impact of climate change