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MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Trust is the new infrastructure. As data, money, and identity move deeper into the digital world, systems have to be built to protect them. This will be the focus of Future of Trust: A Leaders Forum on Technology and Governance, the pre-opening event of Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) 2026.

This invitation-only forum will gather senior leaders from the global technology ecosystem, the business community, and government agencies to discuss ways to address the challenges of the digital age through the establishment of trusted systems across finance, governance, and digital services.

Blockchain Council of the Philippines Founder and Management Association of the Philippines President Donald Lim launches the Integrity Chain – a blockchain-powered transparency initiative that turns the country’s call for accountable governance into a system that actually delivers it.

“Every great economy is built on trust. What blockchain gives us is the infrastructure to make that trust verifiable, scalable, and impossible to fake,” said Management Association of the Philippines President, Donald Lim.

To answer how trust is built in a digital world, the forum organizes the conversation into three interconnected pillars. Technology lays the infrastructure through blockchain, digital identity, and AI governance. Governance sets the rules through the policies and frameworks that make digital systems legitimate and accountable. Lastly, Trust Economies show the stakes through the markets, capital, and ecosystems that rise or fall on whether trust can be verified and sustained.

The forum is an initiative of the country’s leading emerging technology councils and organizations — the Global AI Council Philippines, the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines, and Data Center Association of the Philippines — with support from Go Digital Philippines and other private organizations, bringing together the full breadth of expertise needed to move these conversations from dialogue into action.

These are not abstract concepts for the Philippines; they are already taking shape on the ground. Key government agencies including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Budget and Management, and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are already embedding digital governance into their operations.

Meanwhile, the Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered transparency initiative, has completed its first phase with the DPWH and is now moving into its second, showing that blockchain as an anti-corruption infrastructure is no longer a theory but reality.

During the press launch and signing of the Statement of Support for the Integrity Chain, Henry Aguda, Vince Dizon, and Donald Lim marked a shared commitment to advancing transparency, trust, and innovation.

Two local government units have also gone live on blockchain, proving that this technology has moved well beyond the boardroom and into the hands of the communities it has always been meant to serve.

Future of Trust is a fitting opener for this year’s Philippine Blockchain Week – setting the tone for national and regional dialogue on meaningful and accessible digital transformation.

“Emerging technologies are reshaping how governments, businesses, and communities operate. The opportunity is immense, but so is the responsibility to create governance frameworks that ensure transparency, accountability, and meaningful safeguards for the public,” said Atty. Mark Gorriceta, Co-Founder and Trustee of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines and Go Digital Philippines Chair.

While Future of Trust is by-invitation-only, PBW 2026 ticket holders may secure their slot at this landmark forum.rite to [email protected] to find out more.