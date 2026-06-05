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The tech competition between China and the United States heats up as Washington leverages allied funding and talents from Japan to support its large-scale national project aimed at supercharging its scientific discovery and technological innovation.

Dubbed “Genesis Mission,” the ambitious initiative will go beyond a simple artificial intelligence (AI) research scheme, with a UPI report saying that it will be comparable to the Manhattan Project and the Apollo Program.

The Manhattan Project was a Washington top-secret research and development program at the height of World War II, resulting in the creation of the world’s first atomic bomb. Meanwhile, the Apollo Program was an initiative that sent the first humans to the moon.

According to a UPI report, the Genesis Mission will run on a $1 billion budget, of which $500 million will come from the Japanese government.

Japan is the U.S.’s first international partner for this initiative—but it won’t just be co-funding the initiative. It will also lend its talents and expertise in fields such as quantum technology, nuclear fusion, and biotechnology to help the U.S. achieve its goal of gaining technological supremacy over China.

Japan will work alongside the U.S. Energy Department and experts from 17 national laboratories, the National Nuclear Security Administration, industry, and academia in building an AI-driven scientific platform and addressing challenges in the fields of semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, nuclear energy, quantum information science, and national security, among others.

Under the Genesis Mission, the American government will also enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its scientific research and engineering by integrating other technologies beyond AI, which is expected to help significantly reduce the time required to conduct experiments and perform calculations.

While the U.S. capitalizes on the Genesis Mission to get ahead of China in technological innovation, Japan is leveraging the collaboration to gain access to vast amounts of data and American technology, which will be beneficial to support its efforts in maintaining competitiveness in advanced industries.

The Japanese government is sending a delegation to the United States this June to discuss the Genesis Mission further.

The U.S. launched Genesis Mission in November 2025 to harness and accelerate AI innovation and help solve the most challenging problems of this century.

“The Genesis Mission will dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, secure energy dominance, enhance workforce productivity, and multiply the return on taxpayer investment into research and development, thereby furthering America’s technological dominance and global strategic leadership,” the government stated in its executive order (EO) on November 24, 2025.

US backpedals hands-off approach to AI

Still within the realm of AI, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an EO that would give the national government oversight of new AI models before their public release.

Under the new order, tech companies would voluntarily give the government a period of up to 30 days—down from the previous proposal of 90 days—to review AI models before they are released to the public.

The new EO will also establish an AI “cybersecurity clearinghouse,” tasked with assessing potential risks and security vulnerabilities of AI models.

“Advanced A.I. capabilities make our nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies,” the EO stated, as quoted by The New York Times.

AI has been a beneficial tool for numerous industries since its inception, but concerns about its threat to national and public security have mounted in recent months, prompting the Trump administration to enforce a new order despite previously taking a hands-off approach to the industry to accelerate the country’s tech innovation.

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