Homepage > News > Tech > Get mining with Teranode as GorillaPool opens up public access

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tired of just reading about how Teranode will be the blockchain superhighway, and want to be part of the network? BSV mining pool GorillaPool says its “GorillaNode™” network is now stable enough to offer public endpoints, making it the first Teranode mining pool open for public access.

Teranode is the highly anticipated, horizontally scalable node client for the BSV protocol. It fulfills (actually supercharges) Bitcoin’s original promise to power the entire global digital economy, with all data secured on-chain. Teranode has proven capable of processing a million transactions per second and expects to improve that number exponentially in the future.

GorillaPool’s mission has always been focused on reaching the masses and getting as many people as possible involved in driving the blockchain revolution. Its image may be fun, but it’s a serious business. GorillaNode is the pool for mining Teranode blocks, and the group began processing blocks on the BSV mainnet last December.

Anyone with spare hashing power on their own ASIC hardware can start mining. If you don’t want to bother with the hardware yourself (or just want the latest machines at your disposal), it also offers hosting at the company’s own sites.

“It’s always been our goal to ship early and iterate in public because GorillaPool is the brand for the average ape in BSV,” said GorillaPool Co-founder Kurt Wuckert Jr. “Not corporate, not enterprise: totally bananas! So we put a lot of resources into getting the pool ready for Teranode and now offering it to the public so ANYONE can mine BSV with Teranode.”

GorillaNode™ is stable.



We are working on a cut-over timeline for our current hosted clients, but if you want to start mining with hash power that you control, you can point your machines at a Teranode pool right now at https://t.co/dZpJLp89db.



Payments are PPLNS.



The first… pic.twitter.com/VVixoHBNju — GorillaPool (@MineLikeAnApe) January 13, 2026

Just configure your machine to start mining with Teranode

When GorillaPool says “point your machines at a Teranode pool,” it means that’s literally all you have to do. It’s not necessary to register an account—configuring a miner using your BSV address as the username automatically registers it with the pool, and its share of hashing power for payouts.

Configuring is simple and can be done by following the four steps in the image below. Alternatively, visit gorillanode.io and hit the “Mine” button.

Regarding payouts, GorillaPool utilizes the “Pay Per Last N Shares” (PPLNS) payment system, where payouts are determined by a miner’s share of the hashing power within a specified time frame. On GorillaPool, that window is 2x the network difficulty, which distributes rewards fairly while discouraging constant pool-hopping.

Reward shares are paid after the pool “discovers” a BSV transaction block, plus 100 additional confirmations before “block maturity” is reached. This typically takes around 17 hours after the block is discovered, and payouts are received shortly thereafter.

When we say “anyone can join,” what does that mean in the real world? Can anyone with any kind of ASIC miner expect to make money?

Wuckert explained how it works: “For minimum requirements, you can definitely use something like a desktop BitAxe or the S9 Antminer you use to heat your treehouse, but mining is always ‘Schrödinger’s Profit Margin.’ In the long scale of time, it’s almost never profitable when you do your math the day you’re mining, but it’s almost always profitable if you zoom out far enough.”

“Truly, you want the most efficient machine and the best power rates you can find, though. We offer hosting at commercial rates and the latest Bitmain S21 class machines for people who want to take things seriously. Anyone can inquire at GorillaPool.com to talk about rigs and hosting.”

Watch: Gorilla Pool provides end to end solution for ASIC mining