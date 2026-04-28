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A new hub, BSV Radar, is cataloging hundreds of applications, tools, and services across 16 categories in BSV blockchain ecosystem. It connects people by combining a familiar app store interface with the features of a social network like LinkedIn. There are user reviews and rankings, reputation scores, professional interactions, and collaborative tools, its creator says, that are currently missing in the industry.

BSV network processes millions of transactions daily. Its applications span timestamping, digital identity, gaming, social media, and enterprise tooling. Yet for years, the most common question from newcomers and veterans alike has been frustratingly basic: what apps are actually out there?

BSV Radar’s developer, known online as “Crumbs” (@shadilayvision), told CoinGeek he didn’t set out to build just another software directory. He wanted to answer a more fundamental question: how healthy is the BSV ecosystem, really?

What he found was an industry full of capable builders working hard, but in isolation (you could even call it distributed). Developers, designers, and entrepreneurs rarely know if others are solving the same problems they are, or that potential collaborators are only a message away. As well as having these natural, invisible walls, it often feels like the 2020s are hell-bent on coming up with new reasons to restrict travel—international conferences and face-to-face meetups are scarcer than they used to be.

“For me, it was a no-brainer. We have the Google Play store, we have the Apple App Store, even for other apps, people know exactly where to go to find them, like ProductHunt, etc. Why doesn’t this exist for BSV applications?” Asked Crumbs.

It’s all about discovery

The real value with BSV Radar is discovery. Users can browse apps by newest, trending, top-rated, most-reviewed, or alphabetically. Each listing links to the project, shows community feedback, and provides enough context to understand what the app actually does.

But the site goes beyond just a static directory. It adds user profiles that display reputation, activity, organizational memberships, and skills. This means the platform doubles as a professional network where developers, designers, marketers, and investors can find collaborators for new projects.

“The problem is that people work in silos,” Crumbs said. “There’s a lot of apps, ones that solve one particular problem, and their creators don’t know if others out there are solving the same problem. They don’t have access to the network effects of best practices — like UX/UI, also in terms of marketing and onboarding.”

“The main thing that’s missing right now are things to do with people, not technology.” His response was to build what he calls “the infrastructure of just discovering what (and who) is out there.”

The platform borrows economic and social mechanisms from sites like ProductHunt. App reviews currently use simple upvotes (one per user), but Crumbs wants to add more sophisticated filtering so that verified or high-reputation users carry more weight. Approved app submissions earn the contributor 25 experience points.

For authentication, BSV Radar supports Google and GitHub logins (X coming soon), and notably integrates Sigma Identity, the BSV-native passwordless authentication system built by Luke Rohenaz.

Sigma forms part of the platform’s foundation for verifiable reputation. Crumbs is pragmatic about it: “I think Sigma Identity is a cool idea, there are others out there too, I’ll probably add all of them, and people can choose which one they prefer.”

Those with enough standing can place advertisements within the platform. There’s a tipping function, a jobs board, classifieds, and a blog. Even defunct projects get their due in a “graveyard” section that preserves the historical record of what has been tried before.

For newcomers, BSV Radar offers an introductory tour and a “How to Use” button that walks users through the interface. Crumbs plans to expand this with a dedicated menu for first-timers, offering low-level recommendations on where to start—not just on the site, but across the wider BSV ecosystem, which has historically required users to figure things out for themselves.

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BSV’s complexity creates a ‘UX gap’

Crumbs also built the primate.cash digital collectibles wallet, and has contributed interface designs for Treechat and La Mint. He describes himself as “more a designer than a developer,” and that outlook has shaped the project’s philosophy.

This design-first philosophy shaped his critique of the broader ecosystem. He sees a “huge UX gap in BSV.” It’s a powerful technology that is too often presented in ways that obscure its usefulness, leaving outsiders confused.

This perspective reframes BSV’s challenges. The blockchain works. The micropayments work. The timestamping and data integrity checks work. What has been missing, Crumbs suggested, is the social and communicative layer that lets people find the tools, connect with the builders, and understand why any of it matters.

“It’s human nature to add complexity where it’s not required,” he said. “A designer is more skilled at removing complexity.” He argues that Bitcoin is fundamentally a social and political system, not just a technology. BSV’s base-layer infrastructure, with unbounded block sizes, transaction fees measured in fractions of a cent, and a “set-in-stone” protocol, has reached a point where the bottleneck is no longer throughput or data capacity. It’s the interface between that technology and the people who might actually use it.

The technologists, he said, “are building really useful building blocks to solve problems. But we need to find the right language to present them.”

BSV Radar is an attempt to provide that language. At this common reference point, the community can learn in public, see which products people are actually using based on feedback, and find reliable co-collaborators for projects that need a range of talents: developers, investors, marketers, or designers.

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‘BSV Radar will only work if it’s maintained’ (by users)

BSV Radar is not the first attempt at an ecosystem hub. Previous efforts like Metastore and Agora tried to serve similar functions but faded because they were not actively maintained. It’s a lot of work. Crumbs is explicit about avoiding that fate. “BSV Radar will only work if it’s actively maintained,” he said. “The interface needs to be good, as in efficient, and effective at solving a problem.”

Whether BSV Radar becomes the enduring reference layer Crumbs wants depends on the community’s willingness to use it. The catalog is only as good as the submissions. This is why users can suggest changes to existing listings, add missing apps and tools, leave reviews of the ones they love, or report bugs they have found.

Likewise, the social network is only as good as its connections, which means posting classifieds to find people who can help build something outside their core competence, or users offering their own skills to others who need them. Teams can even create organizations on the site to showcase their collaborations publicly.

But the platform removes the excuse that the ecosystem is too decentralized to navigate. Now there’s an easy-to-use map of what exists, who built it, and how to get involved.

“I hope I can play a part in contributing to the human factor,” Crumbs said.

If BSV Radar continues to deliver, it may prove that BSV’s next breakthrough is not a protocol upgrade or a scaling milestone, but something simpler: a better way for humans to find each other.

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