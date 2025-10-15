Homepage > News > Business > BSV Association (BSVA) announces public release of Teranode software

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Next-generation platform delivers over one million transactions per second, opening the door for finance, healthcare, logistics, and other industries to scale blockchain-powered applications.

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2025 — BSV Association (BSVA), the Swiss-based non-profit that serves as the global advocate for BSV blockchain, today announced the first public release of its groundbreaking Teranode software, the next-generation node implementation for BSV blockchain. Over three years in development, Teranode redefines the possibilities of blockchain technology, transforming BSV, creating a credible path to global scale utility for blockchain.

Built on a microservices-based, horizontally scalable architecture, Teranode is designed to handle exceptionally high transaction volumes, consistently exceeding one million global transactionsper second in live trials conducted over a two-week period on a globally distributed test network. As a source-available offering, Teranode marks a pivotal advancement in blockchain infrastructure, enabling developers and enterprises to build and scale real-world applications and use cases.

Ásgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director, BSV Association, said: “ With Teranode, BSV Association delivers infrastructure that helps achieve our mission to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. It shifts the narrative from ‘Can blockchains scale?’ to ‘What can we build now they do?”

Siggi Óskarsson, CTO, BSV Association added: “We know this tech has been a long time coming but good things are worth the wait. For the past six months, BSVA has been working closely with developers to trial and test the software allowing them to see the underlying code powering Teranode, enabling peer review, identifying potential optimisations and strengthening the platform before its full launch. Our goal is to help developers and partners build a better world, on-chain with Teranode, supporting enterprise-scale applications with real-world utility.”

Delivering Real-World Readiness

Teranode unlocks BSV blockchain’s full potential across industries that demand massive, real-time throughput at low cost, delivering fast and precise data-driven solutions.

Finance & Payments – global rails at scale IoT & Logistics – billions of device interactions Supply Chain & Healthcare – secure, data-rich systems Gaming & Entertainment -high-volume microtransactions Disrupting global payments – real-time, low-cost transactions. Advancing healthcare – secure, verifiable patient data. Enhancing supply chains – reducing carbon footprint while processing enormous data volumes Supporting sustainable innovation with efficient data processing.

Teranode redefines blockchain as the trust and integrity layer of the internet — a foundation for secure, real-time, global data processing. To support developers and exchanges in their use of the technology, BSV Association has been improving and upgrading its developer tool kits and libraries to ensure users are able to build applications easily and successfully on BSV blockchain. To support developers and exchanges in their use of the technology, BSV Association has been improving and upgrading its developer tool kits and libraries to ensure users are able to build applications easily and successfully on BSV blockchain.

As part of the testing phase, Teranode has been successfully implemented by a handful of transaction processors on BSV Blockchain, running alongside the existing node software. It will now be phased in more widely over the coming months, alongside an outreach programme providing ongoing support to anyone building – or wanting to build on BSV blockchain.

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Swiss- based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain’s value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

About Teranode:

Teranode is the next-generation node implementation for BSV blockchain. It’s built as a microservices-based, horizontally scalable architecture designed to support extremely high transaction throughput—over 1 million transactions per second—while remaining fully compatible with the original design of the Bitcoin protocol.

It delivers: