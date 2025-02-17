Homepage > News > Business > Blockchain showcase signals Virginia legislators’ interest in the tech

Blockchain technology can make governments and the businesses they work with more efficient and accountable. Legislators in the United States and elsewhere are becoming more interested in the real-world benefits blockchain can bring them. One notable example of this recently was Virginia’s Legislative Blockchain Showcase in Richmond on February 6, featuring a delegation from the BSV world that included the teams from CERTIHASH and SmartGrow Agritech, plus others from the wider blockchain industry.

At least six members from Virginia’s General Assembly and Senate attended the event, which took place in the General Assembly building at the state capitol.

“There is a growing legislative appetite for blockchain-based solutions,” said BSV Blockchain’s Director of Public Sector Affairs (Americas) Bryan Daugherty. “This showcase was a key step in fostering deeper collaboration between lawmakers and industry leaders.”

This sort of collaboration is necessary for both blockchain advocates and policymakers. A clearer understanding of what everyone needs leads to best practices if blockchain is to deliver on its promises of data integrity, increased transparency and accountability, and across-the-board efficiency gains.

Yesterday’s first ever Virginia Blockchain Demo day at the General Assembly was nothing short of impressive and impactful. Lots of incredible questions, interest and potential to solve real world problems with scalable next-generation solutions! Awesome work @AlexanderMann,… — Bryan Daugherty (@BWDaugherty) February 7, 2025

Transparency and accountability have recently gained a new lease on life with the publicity surrounding the new Trump Administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). DOGE has taken what was once a (unfortunately) largely ignored concept and given it mass appeal.

For the record, Virginia’s General Assembly is the oldest elected legislative body in North America and has existed since 1619.

Virginia is a blockchain leader

Virginia’s government has led the way with several blockchain-inspired initiatives. These include HB1796, or the “DAO Bill” to legalize distributed autonomous organizations in the state (currently in committee stages), plus Regulatory Sandbox and Blockchain Mining bills, and SB439 – Establishment of a Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission.

HB1796 DAO Bill passes through Senate side labor and Commerce next stop Finance Committee. pic.twitter.com/353ceqppL8 — Virginia Blockchain Council (@VABlockCouncil) February 10, 2025

Last week’s Legislative Blockchain Showcase event featured a diverse group of legislators, industry experts, and advocacy leaders. Present were State Senators Aaron Rouse, Saddam Salim (sponsor of the Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Commission bill), and Chair of the Blockchain Subcommittee Adam Ebbin.

They were joined by Delegates Michelle Maldonado, Terry Kilgore, DAO legislation patron Dan Helmer, and staff representatives from the offices of Delegates Buddy Fowler and J.J. Singh.

Changing attitudes towards blockchain and what it actually does

There’s been a noticeable shift in legislators’ attitudes toward blockchain technology over the years. Though hesitance was common in the early years of Bitcoin and the “cryptocurrency craze,” there’s now more of a genuine commitment to understanding, adopting, and leveraging blockchain technology.

“What stood out was the depth of discussion. Many conversations moved beyond general curiosity and into technical, solution-driven inquiries about how blockchain can effectively address real-world challenges.”

If implemented properly and on a technical base that fulfills the appropriate data capacity and cost requirements, blockchain technology can reduce fraud, enhance efficiencies, and drive innovation across various sectors, including private business and government operations.

“The enthusiasm and investment in blockchain policy discussions set the stage for continued advocacy, legislative action, and real-world implementation. This is just the beginning, and the team is eager to build on this progress.”

Agribusiness is an important industry sector in Virginia. Also participating in the Showcase event were Alex Mann from SmartGrow Agritech, Cliff Williamson, Executive Director of the Virginia Agribusiness Council, and Jack Page and Michael Johnson from Green Thumb Industries.

Mann has also served as COO of the Virginia Blockchain Council, which helped organize the event.

Daugherty added that the positive response from policymakers reaffirmed the momentum behind Virginia’s blockchain initiatives.

