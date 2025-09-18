Homepage > News > Editorial > Blockchain legitimacy wanes, while AI infrastructure takes off

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

TL;DR: Blockchain, while riding waves of speculation and market capitalization, has stagnated in real innovation. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) is building real infrastructure—data centers, energy systems, and compute hubs—that upgrade society itself.

What’s happening in blockchain vs AI?

In early August 2025, two industries often compared for their disruptive potential revealed a stark divergence. Blockchain, once hailed as the foundation for a decentralized world, is stuck in cycles of speculation and ideological stalemate. Conversely, AI is pulling billions into tangible infrastructure projects—AI “gigafactories,” grid-integrated data centers, and industrial-scale compute systems.

This divergence raises a key question: why is one industry still stuck debating, while the other is laying down the digital railroads of the future?

Blockchain’s predictable patterns

Blockchain in August 2025 looked much like it has for the past several years. Headlines told the story:

Ethereum rallies: Fueled by favorable regulation, ETH surged 43% in a month, cementing its dominance in DeFi, tokenization, and stablecoins.

Fueled by favorable regulation, ETH surged 43% in a month, cementing its dominance in DeFi, tokenization, and stablecoins. Bitcoin predictions: Analysts projected BTC climbing from $117,000 toward $135,000 and possibly $150,000 by 2026. Institutions like BlackRock (NASDAQ: BLK) and the U.S. government’s seized holdings fueled bullish sentiment.

Analysts projected BTC climbing from $117,000 toward $135,000 and possibly $150,000 by 2026. Institutions like BlackRock (NASDAQ: BLK) and the U.S. government’s seized holdings fueled bullish sentiment. Altcoin hype: New entrants like Layer Brett promised outrageous yields (20,000% APY) and the possibility of 100–200× gains, echoing the speculative frenzies of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe in earlier cycles.

New entrants like Layer Brett promised outrageous yields (20,000% APY) and the possibility of 100–200× gains, echoing the speculative frenzies of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe in earlier cycles. Academic papers: Researchers proposed yet another scalability protocol (ADR), designed to fix the throughput and latency problem blockchain has been “solving” since 2016.

On the surface, this appears to be momentum. Prices rise, protocols evolve, and new entrants energize communities. But zoom in, and it becomes clear: blockchain has become a hybrid of casino economics and philosophy seminar.

The casino effect

Memecoins like Layer Brett represent the speculative casino aspect. Investors treat the industry less like infrastructure and more like gambling. Some win big, many lose, and the industry as a whole remains captive to cycles of hype. The dopamine hits of speculative mania overshadow the promise of transformative infrastructure.

The philosophy class effect

At the same time, blockchain suffers from endless ideological debates. Communities fracture over principles: decentralization purity, energy ethics, protocol maximalism. Solutions for scale exist—some blockchains already handle transaction throughput far beyond Visa-level (NASDAQ: V) capacity—but ideological resistance prevents adoption. Arguments over “true Bitcoin,” “real decentralization,” or “acceptable consensus” dominate over practical deployment.

The result: the infrastructure potential of blockchain remains unrealized. The philosophy class never ends, while the casino pays the bills.

AI’s infrastructure moment

Contrast this with AI in August 2025. While blockchain investors debated memes and scale, AI leaders were pouring billions into physical infrastructure:

OpenAI’s Stargate Norway: Announced a massive AI “gigafactory” powered by renewables, housing 100,000 GPUs to anchor European AI capacity.

DOE’s AI data centers: The U.S. Department of Energy earmarked federal land for AI data centers at Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Paducah, and Savannah River, inviting private partnerships to co-develop compute hubs alongside energy projects.

Apollo acquires Stream Data Centers: One of the world’s largest private equity players bought into Stream to expand a pipeline of hyperscale-ready campuses, betting on AI’s insatiable demand for compute.

These aren’t token launches or speculative APYs. They are hard infrastructure projects—equivalent to railroads, highways, and power plants of the industrial age. They anchor AI’s future not in abstract arguments, but in steel, silicon, and energy grids.

Capex speaks louder than narratives

Big Tech forecasts tell the story. Hyperscalers projected 51% year-over-year growth in data center capital expenditure for 2025, up from 38% earlier estimates. That means hundreds of billions allocated to building AI’s “nervous system.” This is the opposite of blockchain’s speculative cycles. While blockchain pumps are fueled by sentiment and ideology, AI’s surge is funded by boardrooms, balance sheets, and sovereign strategies. This is the opposite of blockchain’s speculative cycles. While blockchain pumps are fueled by sentiment and ideology, AI’s surge is funded by boardrooms, balance sheets, and sovereign strategies.

The real bottleneck: energy vs ideology

Interestingly, both industries face bottlenecks. But the nature of those bottlenecks reveals their difference.

Blockchain’s bottleneck is ideological. Technical solutions for scalability, throughput, and security exist. But tribalism prevents convergence. Competing camps insist theirs is the “true” way, leading to fragmentation. The limitation isn’t compute power—it’s human stubbornness.

is ideological. Technical solutions for scalability, throughput, and security exist. But tribalism prevents convergence. Competing camps insist theirs is the “true” way, leading to fragmentation. The limitation isn’t compute power—it’s human stubbornness. AI’s bottleneck is infrastructural. The limits are grid capacity, water usage, and power distribution. Projects face seven-year waits for grid hookups. Researchers propose new grid-forming storage networks to handle volatile AI loads. These are engineering challenges, not ideological battles.

In short, blockchain is constrained by philosophy, AI by physics.

Why this matters

The divergence matters because both blockchain and AI were supposed to be transformative. Yet they are walking very different paths.

Blockchain: Rising monetarily, but stagnant in terms of real-world infrastructure. Endless speculation and ideological purity tests keep it locked in a self-referential loop.

AI: Building society’s new backbone. Every GPU cluster and hyperscale data center is another step toward AI being as embedded in life as electricity or the internet.

This difference explains why, in August 2025, the AI narrative feels like an arms race, while the blockchain narrative feels like a debate club with slot machines.

What blockchain could learn from AI

Is blockchain doomed to philosophy-class-plus-casino status? Not necessarily. There are lessons it can take from AI’s trajectory.

Prioritize infrastructure over ideology: Stop debating purity and start building interoperable systems that solve real-world bottlenecks (supply chains, payments, legal registries). Attract industrial-scale capital: Venture speculation fuels short-term cycles. What’s missing is long-term capital for building data centers, payment rails, and enterprise-grade deployments. Align with societal needs: AI is thriving because it plugs into national priorities: productivity, competitiveness, security. Blockchain must show its role in sovereign resilience, fraud prevention, or financial access—problems with public value. Solve for adoption, not philosophy: Ideological purity may feel virtuous, but adoption is pragmatic. AI isn’t debating whether GPUs are “pure.” It’s deploying them where they work.

The cultural signal

There’s a cultural difference, too. AI feels like a continuation of the industrial revolution: infrastructure-heavy, government-backed, geopolitically charged. Blockchain feels like a countercultural project that never fully crossed into mainstream deployment. Its culture rewards purity and speculation over compromise and scaling.

Until that culture shifts, blockchain risks being remembered as the great promise that couldn’t get out of its own way.

The crossroads ahead

Blockchain and AI both emerged in the early 21st century as revolutionary forces. By August 2025, they had taken very different roads. Blockchain continued to rise in monetary terms—capturing headlines with soaring valuations and meme-driven surges. AI, meanwhile, quietly laid down the infrastructure for the next industrial backbone.

The divergence should be a wake-up call. Blockchain can still matter. Its potential to reshape money, governance, and identity remains real. But without moving past the casino and the philosophy class, it will stagnate while AI races ahead.

The question for blockchain builders, investors, and policymakers is simple: will you keep playing in the casino, or start laying down the railroads?

Historical echoes

This split between blockchain and AI is not new in history. In the late 1800s, inventors debated the “purity” of alternating current versus direct current, but the side that built practical grids won. Similarly, there were countless debates over protocols and governance in the early internet era, but the builders of scalable infrastructure (Cisco [NASDAQ: CSCO], Google [NASDAQ: GOOGL], Amazon [NASDAQ: AMZN]) defined the landscape.

Blockchain today looks more like the endless debates of the early web than the decisive construction of AI. The risk is that the ideological stalemates will leave room for others to build the rails of digital trust while the blockchain community argues about first principles.

The geopolitical dimension

Governments are choosing sides in AI, investing billions into domestic compute capacity. AI has become a matter of national security, with countries racing to secure GPUs and energy supplies. Blockchain, by contrast, has been treated with skepticism or hostility by regulators, who see more risk than reward. Without a shift, blockchain risks being entirely sidelined from the geopolitical conversation.

Final thoughts

In August 2025, AI looked like the railroad boom of the 19th century—capital, urgency. Blockchain resembled a debating society, without bridges. Blockchain’s stagnation is self-imposed, driven by ideology and speculation. AI’s progress is infrastructural, driven by capital and urgency. One is debating while the other is building. The difference will define their legacies.

FAQ

Q: Why is blockchain compared to a “philosophy class meets casino”?

A: Because the space is dominated by endless ideological debates (like a philosophy seminar) and speculative trading cycles (like a casino). Together, they stall practical adoption.

Q: What infrastructure is AI building?

A: AI firms are constructing hyperscale data centers, GPU gigafactories, and grid-integrated compute hubs. These are multi-billion-dollar projects shaping the backbone of digital society.

Q: Could blockchain still break out of its stagnation?

A: Yes. If it prioritizes real-world infrastructure, attracts long-term capital, and aligns with societal needs, it could move beyond speculation into systemic adoption.

Q: Why are governments supporting AI more than blockchain?

A: Because AI is seen as strategically vital for competitiveness and national security. Blockchain, fragmented by ideology, hasn’t presented a unified, infrastructure-level case for its societal role.

Q: Are the two industries mutually exclusive?

A: No. In fact, blockchain could complement AI by providing verifiable provenance, data integrity, and transaction systems. But first, it must escape its own cultural traps.

