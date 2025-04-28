Homepage > News > Finance > Big green candles for BSV with over 50% price jump in one day

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Those watching digital asset price charts at the end of the week got a surprise as the price of the BSV blockchain‘s native coin rocketed up over 50% since Friday. While “crypto” market prices are notoriously volatile and speculative, the jump has likely made some traders a large and fast profit. But why did this happen?

The 50%+ price spike (which may or may not have fallen away by the time you read this) is unusual since it doesn’t appear to have happened for other listed digital assets. The market, in general, has seen an upward trend recently, with BTC and ETH rising by ~11% over the past week. However, most assets have climbed gradually, without a dramatic bump.

BSV’s green candles began to appear around noon on April 25, moving the coin from ~$30 to over $47 in about 18 hours. Though it dropped a little from that high, it has still (at the time of writing) seen a 33.9% increase in the past 24 hours.

It’s common for most listed digital assets to gain and lose market cap as a group, with BTC and ETH (the top two digital assets by market cap) acting almost in tandem. This is due to large “crypto investors” trading diversified baskets of these assets regardless of their individual merits. BSV is often immune from these trends, most likely because some of the largest-volume trading platforms chose to remove BSV a few years ago and refuse to consider re-listing it. To put it mildly, this was an unusual economic move in an industry that once had the slogan “free the markets, free the world” and has an unquenchable appetite for fiat dollars.

OK a 50% price rise in price is good but can we talk about the + 625% 24 hour volume!!! 625% increase in 24 hours must mean some serious money is getting dropped into bsv!. pic.twitter.com/Jk5A4x3M6O — 1 (@369bsv) April 25, 2025

The BSV network has seen some massive transaction volumes over the past two weeks, demonstrating its scalability and ability to handle heavy data loads. Most of these transactions were due to block explorer and indexer Bitails performing stress tests on the network, however, and not the onboarding of a large resource-consuming new user.

WHY THE HELL IS BSV PUMPING 40%!?



Well👇 (40% is nothing.) pic.twitter.com/FLLHrxI5rt — Paalsky (@paalsky) April 25, 2025

Are there good reasons for a BSV price spike?

We’d like to think there has been a sudden reckoning in the digital asset space, and traders have noticed BSV’s potential as the blockchain that can process and verify all the world’s data. After all, that’s where its real value should be. BSV is the original Bitcoin, following Bitcoin’s original protocol rules and running at Bitcoin’s original promised speeds/costs.

BSV, as Satoshi Nakamoto intended, scales on-chain without the need for bolted-on transaction bundling layers or sidechains, and it does all this without holding pending transactions in mempool purgatory until you decide to bribe miners with a higher fee.

Realistically, though, these factors should increase the BSV asset price gradually, steadily, and over a much longer time. Commenters on X have speculated on the possible causes for this week’s price spike, but the real reason is likely to remain as opaque as ever.

One thing’s for sure: unlike those top-two digital assets, the price of making a BSV transaction doesn’t rise with its market cap. If you were one of the lucky ones to make a profit, you can still enjoy it without spending tens, or even hundreds, of dollars on extra fees just to make a transaction work. BSV’s per-transaction fees generally run at around a thousandth of a U.S. cent at peak trading times or otherwise. It’s a global secure-data network AND usable digital cash all the time; the best of both worlds.

After I published this video talking about hyperbitcoinization, BSV's price started going up. Coincidence?



I didn't expect it this soon but regardless, I hope it's a sign that more and more people are getting curious because it is becoming crucial with the risk of… pic.twitter.com/KKKz7QULnv — BSV Search (@BSVSearch) April 25, 2025

There’s always hope it could actually be investors with deep pockets starting to put their money into real utility rather than hype. If the upward price trend continues beyond this week, more will start looking deeper. Until then, we’ll stay tuned.

Watch: Bitcoin tech is all about unleashing potential for small people