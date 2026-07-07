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TORONTO, ON – AI Futurist Conference returns for its fifth year as part of Blockchain Futurist Conference on July 21–22, 2026. What began as a dedicated AI track has evolved into a major component of the event, featuring two full days of AI-focused programming, experiences, workshops, and discussions exploring the future of artificial intelligence.

This year’s AI Futurist Conference features a range of experiences, workshops, sessions, and activations exploring the future of artificial intelligence, including:

Robot.com brings cutting-edge robots to life throughout the venue, showcasing how robotics are transforming live experiences. They will also be speaking on how brands are moving beyond traditional activations toward more interactive, data-driven, and digital experiential marketing.

AGENTIC DAY Summit, presented by Hello Agentic, a dedicated afternoon program exploring the foundations of autonomous intelligence and bringing together innovators working at the forefront of agentic AI.

The Agentic Commerce Bootcamp by Agnic.ai an immersive workshop focused on Agentic Commerce and the growing role of AI agents in business and e-commerce.

House of Intelligence: Where Institutions Meet Web3 by House of ZK is a forum dedicated to exploring the convergence of finance, artificial intelligence, and digital assets. AI Futurist Conference also takes over the Futurist Main Stage on July 22 with a series of discussions exploring the future of artificial intelligence. Featured sessions include Trust, Data & Ownership in the Age of Autonomous AI, featuring Aoyon Ashraf of CoinDesk, Evin McMullen of Billions.Network, Janet Adams of ASI Alliance, Kevin Liu of Goat Network, and Lisa Loud of Secret Network. Attendees will also hear from Don Tapscott of the Blockchain Research Institute and Nick Frost of Cohere during Building a New Canada in the Age of AI. AI Futurist Conference also takes over the Futurist Main Stage on July 22 with a series of discussions exploring the future of artificial intelligence. Featured sessions include Trust, Data & Ownership in the Age of Autonomous AI, featuring Aoyon Ashraf of CoinDesk, Evin McMullen of Billions.Network, Janet Adams of ASI Alliance, Kevin Liu of Goat Network, and Lisa Loud of Secret Network. Attendees will also hear from Don Tapscott of the Blockchain Research Institute and Nick Frost of Cohere during Building a New Canada in the Age of AI.

Beyond the stage, attendees can experience AI firsthand. Orion Digital will bring immersive virtual reality experiences to the event, while companies including Mangrove and Autheo showcase how AI is being integrated into next-generation digital platforms.

The conference will also feature Krown Network the Official Quantum Blockchain of Blockchain Futurist Conference and Qastle Wallet as the Official Wallet, highlighting the growing intersection of AI, blockchain, and quantum technologies.

“Five years ago, AI was an emerging topic. Today, it’s transforming every industry and becoming part of our everyday lives,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference. “We’re excited to bring together the people building this technology and showcase how AI is moving from theory to real-world applications that are already changing the way we work, create, and interact.”

AI Futurist Conference will continue at Blockchain Futurist Conference’s Florida edition on November 17–18, 2026, bringing its AI-focused programming and experiences to the U.S. audience for its second year.

Learn more about AI Futurist Conference at futuristconference.com/ai

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada’s largest Web3 and AI event. Since 2018, the conference has brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry leaders to explore the technologies shaping the future. Known for its immersive experiences, Futurist transforms an entertainment complex into a living showcase of Web3, AI, digital assets, gaming, digital art, and emerging technology.