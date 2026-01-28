Homepage > News > Business > 3DOrdi’s full-featured NFT platform brings 1Sat Ordinals to life

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Can we all just admit now that NFTs are an official art form? Or at least, their own genre. They’ve defied all accusations of being a passing fad; creators are finding ever more inventive ways to use them, and they remain one of blockchain’s killer apps. 3DOrdi is the latest platform designed to make inscription, management, trading, and fandom easy for artists and their collections. CoinGeek spoke with founder Jorge Pelaez about the ideas driving 3DOrdi, his take on NFT art, and details about the platform’s unique royalty model for creators.

In fact, it could be said that NFTs are the objects that unite all the world’s different blockchains, groups that might otherwise spend their time fighting forever wars on social networks over whose blockchain has the best feature set. So we’ll get our preference in here: NFTs work best on the world’s most scalable proof-of-work blockchain network, which is BSV. 1Sat Ordinals let their creators embed token art and contract logic into the token itself; they’re literally single “satoshis” (the smallest possible Bitcoin unit), and BSV’s data capacity means they’re cheap and fast to trade.

What are NFTs and NFT art actually for?

“For me, NFT creators are simply a new type of content creator, but with their content registered as data on the blockchain,” said Pelaez, who is also the BSV Association Ambassador for his home country, Colombia.

“I also intend to address differing perspectives on the usefulness of NFTs. The millennial and older generations often see them as nothing more than pointless speculation, while younger generations sometimes use the tool irresponsibly, frequently forgetting their buyers once a collection launches. I believe each generation is partly right and partly wrong.”

3DOrdi already has an impressive list of collections in its galleries, from NFT artists whose names are well-known to anyone paying attention to the 1Sat Ordinals space. These include Rosa $Armagada, KURO, treefiddy, 4Dtoken, and many more. We saw some examples of 3DOrdi-originated work in our recent Treechat article, including well-made interactive 3D art and mini-games. 3DOrdi makes it easy to share works on social networks and enables creators to earn extra income from interactions like tips, likes, and comments—on top of what they might gain by trading their work on the marketplace.

“On-chain creators could earn more through thousands of micropayments from followers than from a single sale, provided they cultivate a genuine community connection,” Pelaez added. “This requires continuous creations that showcase their artistic evolution—much like the generative and interactive digital art of Kuro (a Japanese creator). I’ve been a fan for years, and he has been a 3DOrdi user since the beginning. We’ve witnessed each other’s growth; I frequently ‘like’ and collect his pieces, while he, in turn, reviews and comments on the new functionalities I’ve developed recently.”

“At the time of an Ordinal’s registration, the royalty address is recorded in the NFT’s metadata forever, so that any marketplace can use that address to send an additional percentage by each purchase in the second market. However, the tipping system depends on each platform, as that royalty address can be used in various ways defined by each platform. In this case, 3DOrdi uses the address found in the metadata to send micropayments of 10 cents for likes or messages linked to an NFT.”

3DOrdi can create new wallets, and Pelaez said it’s possible to connect other compatible 1Sat Ordinals wallets as well. There’s a built-in, on-chain marketplace for trading tokens, but even if NFT-trading isn’t your thing, you can still support the artists you like by liking and sharing their work directly from the 3DOrdi platform. This works similarly to tipping systems on other BSV-based social networks, all made possible by BSV’s low fees, which promote micropayments of a few cents at a time.

Pelaez described the two different royalty systems implemented on the platform. The first is the traditional model used in NFT marketplaces: a percentage of royalties is paid to the creator for secondary market sales, and a small service fee is paid to the platform.

“That’s nothing new. But the truly innovative system is the integration of micropayments through social media elements, such as likes, following actions, and messages, to incentivize engagement between digital artists and their followers,” Pelaez said.

‘We effectively have a decentralized NFT marketplace (on BSV)’

“There is great compatibility between NFT wallets of 1Sat Ordinals protocol,” Pelaez said. “Users who created collections on BSV Ordinals platforms that have since disappeared have been able to recover their collections on 3DOrdi. A user can even create an Ordinals wallet on 1Sat Market, Treechat, Zoide NFT, or Yours Wallet and import it into 3DOrdi to view their NFT history,” Pelaez said.

“Something that still surprises me within the BSV blockchain is that we effectively have a decentralized NFT marketplace. For example, an NFT can be listed for sale on 3DOrdi but purchased on 1Sat Market or Zoide NFT, and vice versa. This is possible because the payment goes directly to the owner through a smart contract created by David Case, which any platform can reuse. It’s amazing to see it work, and as the user base grows, it will become even more interactive and dynamic.”

Treechat developer Dmitriy Fabrikant (@metamitya) included a direct link to 3DOrdi from within the Treechat Ordinals wallet, allowing users to view them on the 3DOrdi website. In turn, 3DOrdi included a link to user profiles on Treechat in its social media links.

“However, the posting of Ordinals content created on 3DOrdi within Treechat posts happened spontaneously; we didn’t tell users to do this,” Pelaez noted. “Creators naturally seek out platforms where others interested in NFTs and BSV interact to showcase their creations and attract followers who might purchase or like their work on 3DOrdi or give them ‘upvalue’ tips on Treechat posts. It has been a spontaneous synergy between both platforms thanks to the interoperability of the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and wallet compatibility.”

Anyone can use the basic features on 3DOrdi for free; however, there’s also a premium subscription model for a more premium feature set. This costs US$10 for 3 months, $15 for 6, or $25 annually.

Back to the top ↑

What do users say about 3DOrdi?

Since we’re here in Japan, we asked KURO (aka @PhotoKuro_) himself about some of his favorite and most useful features on the 3DOrdi platform.

“Simply put, 3DOrdi offers features not available on previous BSV Ordinals platforms, as well as functionality that required the use of multiple platforms,” he said.

This functionality includes, for example: Account Creation; Collection Minter; Likes (tips); Wallet Address Search; Ordinals Collection Search; Activity Search; Transfer/List/Buy/Sell; Burn, etc.

“The recent ‘Ordinals Message’ feature is particularly innovative. What’s more, I personally find the support for HTML inscriptions and the ability to jump to GorillaPool and OrdFS network pages particularly noteworthy. Above all, it’s fast, making it a seamless experience. I also like the mobile compatibility.”

“The ‘Community Activity’ feature is also very good, and it’s great that it allows us to understand the trends of 3dordi users and conduct market research. The platform’s functionality and UI/UX are great (and will continue to evolve), so I think we need to increase the number of users even more. The same could be said for the BSV chain itself. However, I don’t know how to do that.”

“My advice is, just try it out, and you’ll see! LOL. It will likely be a powerful support for your creativity. However, 3dordi is still in development. Let’s use it and work together to create a great platform.”

Back to the top ↑

Some more backstory on 3DOrdi (and its mascot)

Pelaez was keen to tell us everything, so let’s find out a bit more about how he wants to bring as many different creators as possible into the fold, which is a challenge, given the interoperability of 1Sat Ordinals with any platform or marketplace users prefer.

“3DOrdi was not designed to sell a specific token or a collection issued by us; in fact, we haven’t released any of our own collections on the platform,” he said. “Instead, it’s intended to be a frictionless tool for various creators. We don’t approve or disapprove of the content that can be uploaded to the blockchain; we simply act as a non-custodian wallet to facilitate NFT transactions. This way, we avoid creating bottlenecks in creativity. I believe this is what our early users have appreciated, as it has allowed them to innovate in their digital art, especially with 3D models and HTML mini-games inscribed as NFTs.”

“There is only one official 3DOrdi collection, and we are giving away the first 100 items as an incentive and reward to the first 100 creators who register their collection with at least 3 items per collection. These items will grant them a 50% discount on platform fees for life within the app. They are like golden tickets to attract creators, and we have already given away approximately the first 30 items, because they are minted individually.”

3DOrdi is represented on the site and on its official social media channels by its cute smiling cube mascot named “Dordy.” As you can probably guess, this name comes from “3D” and “Ordinals,” but even this came from the community itself, as did the various collections of Dordy-inspired fan art listed.

“Initially, when I was brainstorming the name for the platform—which I intend to evolve into an NFT converter for 2D to 3D models and later for 3D printing (a goal still in our roadmap)—the first thing that came to mind for 3D was a cube. Logically, ‘3D’ stands for 3D models, and ‘Ordi’ comes from Ordinals.”

“Last year, I held a poll among our early users to name the mascot, and ‘Dordy’ won. The name comes from removing the ‘3’ from 3DOrdi, leaving ‘Dordi,’ which phonetically sounds like ‘Oh dear’ – hence, Dordy. Later, I asked a 3D artist from the BSV community—known for creating the 3D rings for Creg Coin and Treechat—to model the mascot for us. He did it free of charge because I had assisted him with technical functionalities for his own collections.”

This extra backstory is a key part of 3DOrdi lore since all art these days works better with an origin narrative, so do their networking sites. Pelaez said it highlights how several Dordy collections have emerged spontaneously. These collections include series versions like a baby, a lawyer, and a “young” Dordy.

“It has evolved into a logo and mascot that the creator community has fully embraced,” he added. “I think this engagement is fantastic, and I hope to see even more versions of Dordy appearing across different Metaverses.”

Back to the top ↑

Watch: Tokens on Bitcoin? 1Sat Ordinals and sCrypt