London once again finds itself at the heart of global blockchain innovation as Zebu Live 2025 unfolds at Tobacco Dock, from October 21 to 22. Now in its fifth year, Zebu Live has grown into one of U.K.’s most respected and influential annual crypto and blockchain events. It’s a gathering where builders, investors, regulators, and creators unite to define the next era of decentralized technology.

Across two packed days, Zebu Live promises to deliver the “Zero Bullshit—Always Bullish” energy it’s famous for, with over 500 partner brands and industry-leading speakers tackling topics from AI and DeFi to Web3 apps and tokenization.

Among the most attended talks on Day 1 was a session led by Ran Neuner, founder and CEO of Crypto Banter, whose reputation for cutting through hype has made him a mainstay in global crypto commentary.

When asked about balancing early adoption with maintaining credibility, Ran was candid:

“So you have to place 100 bets on things that may or may not work, another 100 bets, maybe two or three will work. You have to accept that that’s the nature of our industry, right? Like our industry is—if it was a sure thing, then everybody would be in and there’d be no returns. The reason why we get the returns is because we are willing to invest in 100 things, and only one or two will actually yield us any returns. So I just look at it like that. I look at it like, it’s okay to be wrong. As long as you have a credible and logical thesis as to why you do what you do, no one can argue with you, right? That’s exactly what we do.”

Neuner also reflected on the future of crypto media and influence in the age of decentralization:

“I think that blockchain has provided us with great reward platforms for streamers and for content creators. And I think that the reason why I did my talk on influences because I wanted to hopefully share that anybody in this day and age can have influence, and I wanted to share a bunch of rules with people so that they use their influence correctly.”

He emphasized the responsibility that comes with that influence, reminding attendees during his talk that:

“When you’re dealing with your customers, when you’re in the workplace and you’re dealing with your debts—be careful how you spend your influence, because you can’t get it back. You have to be able to convert it into something valuable. Mr. Beast converted his influence into a $5 billion empire.”

For Tony Pearce, co-founder of Foundation X, Zebu Live has been a homecoming of sorts. Having attended every edition since the beginning, Pearce marked his fifth Zebu Live by unveiling his company’s new Web3 game development platform, designed to simplify developers’ lives.

“I’m here today because I’m a huge fan of Web3, and we’re building Web3 modules to allow developers to create Web3 games very simply and cost-effectively. So, I’m here today to meet game developers, as well as meet payment providers, because we want off crypto and stable coins as in-game currency, as part of our platform.”

Pearce described how Foundation X Technologies (FXT) helps streamline the often messy process of integrating blockchain, analytics, CRM, and tokenization layers into gaming environments:

“If you want to create a marketplace, if you want to create smart contracts, if you want to create in-game items that are tokenized, if you want to offer stable coins or crypto as another form of payment, we have those that game companies can go in and plug one, plug in, and just choose the module they want. They don’t have to go to five different companies. Why is going everywhere, a real mess of cables, that’s how I look at it. It’s super simple. It’s democratizing game development for games companies. It saves a ton of time and saves huge amounts of costs.”

Having witnessed Zebu Live evolve from its grassroots beginnings, Pearce sees it as a reflection of the U.K.’s growing maturity in the Web3 space:

“To have this event in London is great. I think the U.K. now is really important to Web3, and you’re seeing the market really grow and just be more predictable here, and the companies that are now leading this have gone through the pain points and are now really well established.”

A highlight of Day 1 was the panel on tokenization, moderated by Samantha Yap, founder of Yap Global, with insights from Philipp Bohrn of BitPanda, Ved Luhana of Galaxy, and Angus Lam from Stargate.

Yap opened with a reflection on how far the tokenization industry has come:

“The tokenization of reward assets has been a topic that has been around for actually many years… it’s like slowly evolved, but now it’s grown up. I just came from Singapore, I’ve seen bonds on chain. They’re actually integrating with public blockchains. So the industry’s come a long way.”

Luhana from Galaxy shared a real-world example:

“Galaxy actually was the first one to issue Class A stock on-chain. But I think the real use cases that we’re seeing mostly across our counterparts are debt and credit. We’ve been seeing the UC projects come out across the U.S., but also [in] Europe because things are a little bit easier to do here in a way. Going forward, it’s going to be issuing a lot more directly on-chain… we’ve actually been able to give people the voting rights and the dividend rights, which you usually can’t do with tokenized shares in stocks.”

From a broader market perspective, BitPanda’s Bohrn noted that the industry is still in a transitional phase:

“We are young adults right now. We know a little bit [about] what we can do, and we have seen with different projects. But we’re not yet fully there as industry… We still have to convince the more traditional sector that this could cut costs extremely. Consumers will sooner realize it’s more cost-efficient, it’s fully transferable.”

Finally, Lam captured tokenization’s current success story in a single word: efficiency.

“I think the first asset that we’ve seen a lot of success with in tokenization is stablecoins. It’s cash in your pocket, and it’s become so clear… it is so much more efficient to use stable coins for anything, really, for payments, settlements, for remittances.”

Zebu Live 2025 is a celebration of decentralization, proving that London has become a global hub for Web3. As Pearce noted, the U.K.’s crypto and blockchain scene has matured into one of the world’s most predictable and innovation-friendly environments.

The momentum doesn’t stop there. The London Blockchain Conference begins this week, bringing together business leaders, developers, and policymakers to explore how scalable, compliant blockchain infrastructure can transform various industries.

Join innovators, regulators, and enterprise leaders at Evolution London from October 22 to 23 as the conversation on blockchain’s future continues. Find out more and register at londonblockchain.net

