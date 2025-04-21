Homepage > News > Editorial > Why domain experts still hold the keys in an AI era

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

So I’ve been mulling over something lately, sparked by a thread on X about the artificial intelligence (AI) economy. For those steering blockchain and AI into the corporate world—I’ve got a take: domain experts, the ones who live and breathe their fields, will remain true MVPs. Why? People who are true experts in their fields ask better questions, and that translates well into AI token spending efficiency. Let me explain.

Lessons from search: Precision beats noise

Think back to the early 2000s. Remember when Yahoo ruled the web, with a seemingly cluttered mess of directories (but considered more organized than physical libraries at the time)—until Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) changed the game with a search that actually worked. The catch? You had to know what to ask.

A vague query got you nowhere; a sharp one unlocked the world. AI today—especially for enterprise use cases like blockchain analytics or supply chain optimization—is the same deal. Probabilistic models churn through tokens (read: budget) to spit out answers, and the sharper your input, the less you spend iterating.

Domain experts get this intuitively. I’ve seen it firsthand: a blockchain architect querying an AI for smart contract vulnerabilities doesn’t mess around with “fix my code.” They’ll pinpoint, “Audit this Solidity function for reentrancy risks.” Result? Spot-on output, fewer tokens burned. Compare that to a newbie flailing with trial-and-error prompts—costs stack up fast. Expertise isn’t just knowledge; it’s a cost-saving superpower.

Token Economics: Where expertise pays off

Let's talk about the reality of enterprise. If you're deploying AI—say, to parse blockchain data or streamline operations—every prompt has a price tag. Tokens aren't cheap, and inefficiency bleeds budgets dry. This hit me while wrestling with JSON parsing for an AI project (ugh, the struggle). Generic inputs bloated the token spend; precise ones cut it down. Domain experts, with their knack for context-rich questions, nail this. A supply chain pro might ask an AI, "Model demand shifts for Q3 based on last year's on-chain logistics data"—bam, actionable insights, minimal waste. This isn't theoretical. In coding, a seasoned dev's prompt can debug faster than ten vague tries from a rookie. In knowledge retrieval, an industry vet's query pulls gold, whereas others get noise. This translates to leaner AI ops, which have more value and less overhead for enterprises. It's not just about saving money, but about staying competitive when margins matter.

Artificial intelligence redefined: Questions over answers

Here’s where it gets wild. AI’s forcing us to rethink intelligence—less about what you know and more about how you navigate to it. Ancient navigators didn’t memorize every star; they knew which ones pointed home. Today’s domain experts are the same—they don’t hoard facts; they wield questions to unlock solutions. In an enterprise setting, this shift is seismic. Your blockchain team’s value isn’t their textbook knowledge of hash functions; it’s their ability to ask, “How do we optimize consensus for 10,000 TPS under regulatory load?”

This flips the script on human capital. It’s not about replacing experts with AI—it’s about pairing them with it. The better the questions, the better the outcomes. And for you building AI tools (I see you, CoinGeek innovators), this is a design cue: optimize for the expert prompt because that’s where the ROI lives.

The takeaway for enterprises

So, what’s the play? If you’re an enterprise professional—whether in blockchain, AI, or both—double down on your domain experts. They’re not obsolete; they’re your edge. Their questions refine AI outputs, trim token costs, and drive results that generic inputs can’t touch. And if you’re shaping the next wave of tech, build with this in mind: expertise isn’t a relic—it’s the fuel for an efficient, impactful AI future.

That’s my lens on it, blending a bit of history, tech, and what’s happening on the frontlines. What’s your take? How do you see expertise shaping your AI strategy?

