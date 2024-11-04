Homepage > News > Interviews > Unikorrn and SeeSaw innovate with AI and blockchain

Creating a startup is not a walk in the park, and you’ll have to be a risk-taker like Onyeka Nweze and Danny Black in order to succeed. Thankfully, venture builders like Block Dojo U.K. are here to help founders build the overall structure of their businesses and assist them in mitigating risks to thrive. This is solidified by the success stories of the program’s latest Cohort 8.

How Block Dojo is helping Unikorrn Founder Onyeka Nweze

Block Dojo is a global venture program based in the U.K. with a regional branch in the Philippines. What they do is train founders about blockchain, Web3, and artificial intelligence (AI) in their 12-week in-person venture-building program. Since its inception, the Dojo has invested in a total of 68 startups and more as they look for members of Cohort 10 in the U.K. Among the ones vested with the help of Block Dojo is Onyeka Nweze, the brains and founder of Unikorrn, an AI meeting forum.

Unikorrn utilizes emerging tech like AI to generate agendas, meeting discussion points, prompts, and insights, as well as help with productivity while the app uses blockchain for security purposes, which, according to Nweze, isn’t done by their competitors right now.

“I feel like being in the Dojo and being on the [Apprentice] show helped me boost my confidence to achieve things I thought I didn’t have the confidence in achieving. Or maybe I thought I was too small to make a change, but you’re never too small to make a change,” she said. “Whatever you want to do that you feel will make a difference, do it and just have that confidence.”

How Block Dojo is helping SeeSaw Co-Founder Danny Black

Unlike Unikorrn, SeeSaw is more idealistic in the sense that it wants to tackle many top-level problems. However, with Block Dojo, they narrowed it down to a small use case, which is eliminating paywalls in digital media.

“We need information out there. We don’t want to be driving young people away from the research they want to do or the articles they want to read,” Black explained. “We’re helping media to get over this paywall cannibalization of their own industry.”

Black adds that, similar to readers, even publishers hate paywalls, saying it is a “necessary evil.” To resolve this, SeeSaw saw a chance to gain access to the data they needed and train their AI algorithm with a focus on changing the future of digital advertising.

“We decided we could get there [by utilizing] some of the blockchain technology that’s at our fingertips to safely store this data and use psychometric data—which is much more accurate and efficient data—to understand the readers, the users across the digital landscape and get them to trust this new way, this new method of data,” he said. “We see it as a bridge to the future of digital advertising to get us into a Web3 system one day.”

