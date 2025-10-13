Homepage > News > Editorial > Unbounded Bitcoin could replace SWIFT; power AI token economy

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

TL;DR: Most blockchains are too slow and expensive to manage AI/LLM tokens at scale. The financial world already solved this kind of challenge decades ago with SWIFT, the backbone of international banking. Bitcoin (unbounded), with its high throughput and low fees, has the right technical profile to fill this role—but doing so will require a deliberate 15–20 year roadmap, similar to how SWIFT replaced older financial messaging systems.

Why blockchain isn’t already managing AI tokens

Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT must manage massive amounts of “tokens”—units of computation and data. Right now, most AI token accounting happens off-chain because public blockchains can be too slow and expensive for high-frequency microtransactions (yes, even BTC/ETH). Additionally, privacy and integration challenges arise with sensitive AI data. Furthermore, AI require low latency, as even small delays can disrupt performance.

For blockchain to handle AI tokens reliably, it must operate like a financial infrastructure layer, not just a digital currency experiment or “digital gold.”

The SWIFT analogy

The SWIFT network handles millions of secure financial messages regularly for banks all over the world. It sets the standard for speed, reliability, and interoperability. To be relevant for AI token management or global payments, a blockchain must meet that bar—not just technically, but institutionally.

Where BSV Fits

BSV is unique in the blockchain space due to its high throughput and low fees, which allow it to handle millions of transactions at fractions of a cent. Additionally, it features scalable block sizes that support complex data flows. BSV also benefits from a deterministic infrastructure, providing predictable costs and a stable protocol.

These features make BSV one of the few blockchains that could realistically manage AI tokens or even replace SWIFT-style messaging. But technology alone isn’t enough.

The Roadmap: Building the Core Stack

Replacing a system as entrenched as SWIFT requires an ecosystem approach. Using the 6:3:1 Rule (from Conscious Stack Design), which applies an intentional limit to tool/stack categories, here’s what a BSV adoption stack could look like:

1 – Anchor Component

BSV Protocol & Infrastructure – mastered deeply as the unchanging foundation “set in stone.”

3 supporting components

Layer-2 Token & Micropayment Bridge Solutions – bridges for AI token usage Regulatory & Compliance Frameworks – ensuring institutional trust Developer Tools & SDKs – making it easy for builders to integrate BSV

2 experimental components

Pilot Integrations with Banks & Fintechs – proving real-world value AI Token Management Bridges – testing LLM integration for compute credits and payments

This structure balances stability (anchor), practical enablement (supporting), and innovation (experimental)—essential for long-term infrastructure adoption.

Why this structure works (ChatGPT as an example)

When ChatGPT launched, it became the anchor of an entirely new software stack. Developers quickly built complementary systems to scale its impact. That stack looked like:

ChatGPT 6:3:1 Stack

Anchor Tool: ChatGPT itself (API)

ChatGPT itself (API) Supporting Tools: Vector Databases (e.g. Pinecone, Weaviate) Prompt Orchestration (e.g. LangChain) Integration Layers (e.g. Zapier, Make, n8n)

Experimental Tools:

Low-code App Builders (e.g. Bubble, Replit)

Analytics & Guardrails (e.g. Humanloop, W&B)

This emergent structure mirrors the 6:3:1 framework—one deeply embedded anchor, surrounded by enabling tools and innovation.

Similarly, if BSV is the anchor, its ecosystem must be supported by practical developer tools, regulatory bridges, and early proof-of-concept experiments.

Timeline Reality: 10–20 years

Replacing SWIFT is not a short-term effort. Financial infrastructure changes in long, evolutionary arcs. SWIFT itself took decades to replace Telex, despite being technically superior. Banks move slowly due to risk, compliance, and regulation. Global consensus requires patient, strategic trust-building.

So even with a technically ready blockchain, adoption will roll out in phases:

Prove reliability with low-risk financial messaging systems Launch bank or fintech pilots in underserved or cross-border regions Secure regulatory approval in key markets Scale developer tooling and integrations Build momentum with small-to-mid tier institutions Influence standard-setting bodies Eventually win over Tier 1 global institutions

Each stage compounds on the last. But the timeline is long—and the opportunity enormous.

Strategic parallels with historical tech shifts

The idea of BSV replacing SWIFT may seem far-fetched today, but history shows that disruptive infrastructure shifts follow a familiar pattern: early skepticism, niche use, gradual adoption, and eventual ubiquity. Consider the shift from postal mail to email, or from mainframes to cloud computing. These transitions took decades—not because the tech wasn’t ready, but because culture, compliance, and coordination had to catch up.

In the case of SWIFT, its predecessor—Telex—was widely used until the 1980s. Even after SWIFT was technically superior, adoption took time due to institutional inertia and risk aversion. A similar curve will apply to blockchain. BSV’s ability to maintain protocol stability while enabling massive throughput mirrors the conservative design values that made SWIFT trusted by banks.

Addressing the AI token economy directly

As AI models become more ubiquitous, a new type of economy is emerging—one based not on physical goods or fiat currency but computation. Compute credits, data licensing, and access permissions are becoming programmable assets. These require real-time micropayments, immutable audit trails, and scalable transaction infrastructure.

The current web infrastructure wasn’t designed for this. Blockchain is a better fit—but only if it can deliver the performance and cost profile AI demands. BSV’s attributes make it a prime candidate. Transaction costs are as low as $0.0001, and it supports smart contracts and token protocols. Additionally, its block sizes are large enough to store AI metadata and digital proofs.

Imagine an AI model that charges fractions of a cent per inference—settled instantly on-chain. BSV is architecturally capable of this today, not in theory.

Closing insight

The first era of blockchain was defined by speculation. Tokens, volatility, and hype cycles distracted from the deeper question: What is the real infrastructure blockchain can replace?

The answer is emerging: Global messaging systems like SWIFT.

And programmable micropayment systems for AI and data-based economies.

BSV is one of the only blockchains built to still meet these requirements. It offers scale, cost-efficiency, and protocol stability. But more importantly, it offers a path forward—if the ecosystem around it follows the 6:3:1 blueprint.

That means anchoring in technical excellence, supporting through tooling, compliance, and partnerships, and experimenting with AI tokens, banking integrations, and global pilots.

This is a 20-year play.

But so was SWIFT. So was the internet. So was email.

If we’re serious about the future of programmable economies, it’s time to think—and build—in infrastructure timelines.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

